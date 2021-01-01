« previous next »
Author Topic: So. Not been to London for a while for obvious reasons. Oyster or Travel Card

Andy @ Allerton!

So. Not been to London for a while for obvious reasons. Oyster or Travel Card
Yesterday at 01:54:40 am
I have an Oyster Card (must have seemed a good reason at the time) and the friendly London guide to what's best:

Travelcard or Oyster isn't friendly or clear.

I was going to use the Oyster for going to Wemberley and buy a Travel Pass - but should I just use my Oyster?

As I've not been in so long, was going to visit the Imperial War Museum, Greenwich Observatory, Science Museum, Natural History Museum and a ton of other stuff on a load of trips.

Can't even remember how the Oyster works or what I should get?


Any Londoners that can help, would be much appreciated :)
Statto Red

Re: So. Not been to London for a while for obvious reasons. Oyster or Travel Card
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:01:22 am
I was in London back in October[for the NFL] & used contactless instead, it's cheaper using the tube with contactless, just tap in when arriving at the station, then tap out when leaving the station at the other end, but depends how many journey's you plan to make, [add the cost of how many journey's you plan to make] as otherwise it's a paper travelcard, using oyster the daily cap is the travelcard price anyway.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: So. Not been to London for a while for obvious reasons. Oyster or Travel Card
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:18:53 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 02:01:22 am
I was in London back in October[for the NFL] & used contactless instead, it's cheaper using the tube with contactless, just tap in when arriving at the station, then tap out when leaving the station at the other end, but depends how many journey's you plan to make, [add the cost of how many journey's you plan to make] as otherwise it's a paper travelcard, using oyster the daily cap is the travelcard price anyway.

Yeah I used to live and work there, so over four days I play to do an absolutely ridiculous shitload of travels

Which is why I was thinking the travelcard wotsit might be best?
Statto Red

Re: So. Not been to London for a while for obvious reasons. Oyster or Travel Card
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:34:49 am
Travelcard would be best, oyster has a daily cap to travelcard prices anyway.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: So. Not been to London for a while for obvious reasons. Oyster or Travel Card
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:43:27 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 02:34:49 am
Travelcard would be best, oyster has a daily cap to travelcard prices anyway.

Cheers mate I'll get that then

What's the best option to get from Central London to Wembly station?

Just a single return ticket?
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: So. Not been to London for a while for obvious reasons. Oyster or Travel Card
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:47:49 am
It seems to say that I have to buy it before I travel otherwise I'll have to put it on my Oyster card?

Is that right? Robbing bastards.

Also Greenwich Meridian line, Science Museum etc - zones 1-2 cover that? I seem to think they do or did?
Statto Red

Re: So. Not been to London for a while for obvious reasons. Oyster or Travel Card
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:03:45 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:43:27 am
Cheers mate I'll get that then

What's the best option to get from Central London to Wembly station?

Just a single return ticket?

Not sure, as one tip getting back from Wembley is get the tube to Harrow from Wembley Park then comeback southbound[i've done it this way myself after an event at Wembley], as most likely way to get on the tube quickly & avoid some of the ques at Wembley Park, using a travelcard, or oyster would be the best, if doing it this way[you don't pass through the barriers at Harrow changing platforms].

Best way of getting to Wembley could be going through Marylebone & Chiltern line to Wembley Stadium[check train times before you leave, not sure what the frequencies are], again travelcard best for this, then go through Wembley Park afterwards.


Forget all that, if you're planning only the one return trip to Wembley, you'll be better off using oyster or contactless, single off peak fare from Central London to Wembley Park is £2.90 using oyster or contactless, cash fare is £6
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: So. Not been to London for a while for obvious reasons. Oyster or Travel Card
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:40:43 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 05:03:45 am
Not sure, as one tip getting back from Wembley is get the tube to Harrow from Wembley Park then comeback southbound[i've done it this way myself after an event at Wembley], as most likely way to get on the tube quickly & avoid some of the ques at Wembley Park, using a travelcard, or oyster would be the best, if doing it this way[you don't pass through the barriers at Harrow changing platforms].

Best way of getting to Wembley could be going through Marylebone & Chiltern line to Wembley Stadium[check train times before you leave, not sure what the frequencies are], again travelcard best for this, then go through Wembley Park afterwards.


Forget all that, if you're planning only the one return trip to Wembley, you'll be better off using oyster or contactless, single off peak fare from Central London to Wembley Park is £2.90 using oyster or contactless, cash fare is £6

Nice one thanks for the advice mate been yonks

So. 7 day travel card (peak) for unlimited usage and then the Oyster for Wembley


I always try and give my card to people as I leave London and it's insanely difficult. They think you are trying to scam them and you're going "No. It's fine. It's real and I'm goig home, so it's yours"

Usually have to give it to a homeless person in the end (Which is no bad thing) - I think I'll start with that this year :)
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: So. Not been to London for a while for obvious reasons. Oyster or Travel Card
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:17:05 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 02:01:22 am
I was in London back in October[for the NFL] & used contactless instead, it's cheaper using the tube with contactless, just tap in when arriving at the station, then tap out when leaving the station at the other end, but depends how many journey's you plan to make, [add the cost of how many journey's you plan to make] as otherwise it's a paper travelcard, using oyster the daily cap is the travelcard price anyway.
That's what we always do.
redgriffin73

Re: So. Not been to London for a while for obvious reasons. Oyster or Travel Card
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:21:28 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 08:40:43 am
Nice one thanks for the advice mate been yonks

So. 7 day travel card (peak) for unlimited usage and then the Oyster for Wembley


I always try and give my card to people as I leave London and it's insanely difficult. They think you are trying to scam them and you're going "No. It's fine. It's real and I'm goig home, so it's yours"

Usually have to give it to a homeless person in the end (Which is no bad thing) - I think I'll start with that this year :)

You can cancel and cash your card in at the machines now as people don't use them so much, and either choose to have the money returned or to go to a charity, which from memory was a homeless charity when I did it with mine last year.
Statto Red

Re: So. Not been to London for a while for obvious reasons. Oyster or Travel Card
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:12:27 pm
Don't you have to have a photocard for a 7 day travelcard, similar to a Merseytravel trio?
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: So. Not been to London for a while for obvious reasons. Oyster or Travel Card
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:50:57 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:21:28 am
You can cancel and cash your card in at the machines now as people don't use them so much, and either choose to have the money returned or to go to a charity, which from memory was a homeless charity when I did it with mine last year.

Spot on, I'll do that then!

Cheers
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: So. Not been to London for a while for obvious reasons. Oyster or Travel Card
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:51:18 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:12:27 pm
Don't you have to have a photocard for a 7 day travelcard, similar to a Merseytravel trio?

Last time I got one I think it just looked like a paper underground ticket
TepidT2O

Re: So. Not been to London for a while for obvious reasons. Oyster or Travel Card
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:53:30 pm
Theyve stopped using steam nowadays Andy.  Might be worth remembering that.
Crosby Nick

Re: So. Not been to London for a while for obvious reasons. Oyster or Travel Card
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:58:14 pm
If you just used your bank card it takes the money at the end of the day and it all gets capped so if you do loads of journeys youll just be charged the cost of a daily travel card I think.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: So. Not been to London for a while for obvious reasons. Oyster or Travel Card
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:12:22 pm
Sounds like a bit of a faff. I have found my Oyster card and I think that's capped as well, so might as well just use that (Comes off my card anyway and means I don't have to wave my card around in crowded undergrounds..)
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: So. Not been to London for a while for obvious reasons. Oyster or Travel Card
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:59:57 pm
I would just use your contactless bank card - its capped, and the 24hr period runs from like 3am to 2:59am the next day so you wont get caught out if travelling in/around midnight. Also, if you use Apple Pay on phone/watch its even handier.

Saves you topping up the Oyster too.
zero zero

Re: So. Not been to London for a while for obvious reasons. Oyster or Travel Card
Reply #17 on: Today at 02:39:22 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 08:12:22 pm
Sounds like a bit of a faff. I have found my Oyster card and I think that's capped as well, so might as well just use that (Comes off my card anyway and means I don't have to wave my card around in crowded undergrounds..)
Use your iPhone, Andy.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: So. Not been to London for a while for obvious reasons. Oyster or Travel Card
Reply #18 on: Today at 05:22:05 pm
...

Re: So. Not been to London for a while for obvious reasons. Oyster or Travel Card
Reply #19 on: Today at 05:29:59 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:58:14 pm
If you just used your bank card it takes the money at the end of the day and it all gets capped so if you do loads of journeys youll just be charged the cost of a daily travel card I think.

This is correct.

Just use your contactless debit or credit card and forget about all of this waffle.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: So. Not been to London for a while for obvious reasons. Oyster or Travel Card
Reply #20 on: Today at 05:35:35 pm
Just choose either your bank/credit card or topped up Oyster to tap in and out as they are both capped so you won't pay more than a daily or weekly travel card.
