I have an Oyster Card (must have seemed a good reason at the time) and the friendly London guide to what's best:Travelcard or Oyster isn't friendly or clear.I was going to use the Oyster for going to Wemberley and buy a Travel Pass - but should I just use my Oyster?As I've not been in so long, was going to visit the Imperial War Museum, Greenwich Observatory, Science Museum, Natural History Museum and a ton of other stuff on a load of trips.Can't even remember how the Oyster works or what I should get?Any Londoners that can help, would be much appreciated