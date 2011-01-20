Been thinking about this for a while. How a film or a TV show's success, at least critically, can hinge on who's in it. After recently watching Dune, and having read the book, that film stands out as a prime example how to rectify the mistake of a horrible adaptation. The original Dune (David Lynch version) isn't really a terrible adaptation necessarily, as it does do a good job of following the book, but on recent viewing of it, it's obvious that the major difference between Villeneuve's version and Lynch's is from the quality of the cast. Villeneuve's version just gets it spot on, even with the character of Kynes despite the gender swap; whereas Lynch went with seriously weird and off casting choices that just didn't fit into the theme of the novel in any realistic sense.



The purpose of this thread is a discussion on what films or TV shows could have been improved with a different casting choice for certain roles, or ones that have almost singlehandedly been dragged down by very poor casting for one character alone. Keanu Reeve's involvement in the 1992 adaptation of Bram Stokers Dracula, or Dakota Fanning constantly screaming and being annoying in what would otherwise have been an amazing adaptation of War of the Worlds. More recently I see people discussing the terrible casting choices of the Uncharted film.



So, what are your personal peeves, picks or suggestions on who could have, would have, or should have played who and in what?