RAWK Casting Couch

RAWK Casting Couch
« on: Today at 09:39:37 pm »
Been thinking about this for a while. How a film or a TV show's success, at least critically, can hinge on who's in it. After recently watching Dune, and having read the book, that film stands out as a prime example how to rectify the mistake of a horrible adaptation. The original Dune (David Lynch version) isn't really a terrible adaptation necessarily, as it does do a good job of following the book, but on recent viewing of it, it's obvious that the major difference between Villeneuve's version and Lynch's is from the quality of the cast. Villeneuve's version just gets it spot on, even with the character of Kynes despite the gender swap; whereas Lynch went with seriously weird and off casting choices that just didn't fit into the theme of the novel in any realistic sense.

The purpose of this thread is a discussion on what films or TV shows could have been improved with a different casting choice for certain roles, or ones that have almost singlehandedly been dragged down by very poor casting for one character alone. Keanu Reeve's involvement in the 1992 adaptation of Bram Stokers Dracula, or Dakota Fanning constantly screaming and being annoying in what would otherwise have been an amazing adaptation of War of the Worlds. More recently I see people discussing the terrible casting choices of the Uncharted film.

So, what are your personal peeves, picks or suggestions on who could have, would have, or should have played who and in what?
Re: RAWK Casting Couch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:03:03 pm »
Peter Butterworth should have been in the Great Escape.



Why?  Becomes he auditioned for a part of one of the escapers who were trying to tunnel under the vaulting horse.

Sadly he didnt get the part.

Even though he was auditioning to play himself (they were unaware of this during auditions, as it was his stage name he used).
Re: RAWK Casting Couch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:36:14 pm »
When I read Rain Men by Marcus Berkmann, there was a line in there about Audie Murphy westerns. I took the name as one of those TV staples (think Gene Autry). Later I learned that he was the US's most decorated soldier of WWII, and played himself in a filmed adaptation of the action where he won his MoH.

Richard Todd played Major John Howard in The Longest Day. One of the sequences was a true to life incident where a Lt. Todd liaised with Maj. Howard and relieving forces.

Touching the Void is a semi-documentary of a notorious mountaineering incident involving Joe Simpson and Simon Yates, who were interviewed on camera. The climb was re-enacted by actors who were mountaineers. However, some sequences were too dangerous for the actors, so their body doubles did the shot instead: Joe Simpson played Joe Simpson, and Simon Yates played Simon Yates.
