Poll

Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final

Season 3 - Homer at the Bat
11 (24.4%)
Season 4 - Last Exit to Springfield
6 (13.3%)
Season 4 - Marge vs the Monorail
5 (11.1%)
Season 5 - Homer Goes to College
4 (8.9%)
Season 6 - Homer the Great
2 (4.4%)
Season 8 - You Only Move Twice
17 (37.8%)

Total Members Voted: 45

Voting closes: February 22, 2022, 08:18:50 pm

« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final  (Read 785 times)

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,102
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #40 on: Today at 04:34:11 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 04:23:08 pm
I was going by the judgement of, I think, Jake when labelling up the seasons in an earlier thread - pretty sure Season 7 got dubbed the beginning of the decline, although I do agree that S7 and 8 were still outrageously good.

Season 8 is my favourite and has my favourite ever episode which is Homer Vs The Eighteenth Amendment, alas not included here.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #41 on: Today at 05:37:23 pm »
Season 8 has some stellar episodes but it's very uneven, and you can see the seeds of the decline become visible. Far more mediocre episodes than in any of the few years before.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,772
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #42 on: Today at 06:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 08:06:13 am
Late surge for homer at the bat I see. Wonder if anyone has been changing their votes.

I've changed twice. First voted for last exit, then monorail. Now homer at the bat thanks to the impassioned write up above.

Looks like Scorpio is pulling away again. I went with Homer at the Bat but truthfully, could have voted for any of them, even the much maligned Homer Goes to College.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,290
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #43 on: Today at 06:59:08 pm »
If you did a worst episode poll I think you'd have to restrict things to the classic era. In which case it would have to be The Principal and The Pauper.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,168
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #44 on: Today at 07:01:19 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 03:43:38 pm
I was thinking say Season 7 (start of the downturn) to Season 15 (last couple of properly good episodes if my memory serves).

But as pointed out below, the Panda episode probably does cover it.

Maybe a Treehouse ranking instead?


I'd love to see a 'Best Simpsons songs' competition
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,168
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #45 on: Today at 07:03:08 pm »
I saw Mother Simpson the other day and had to check why I hadn't voted for it as it's one of my favourites.

[Ralph voice]Then I checkeded on it and I found that I did vote for it[/Ralph]
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 