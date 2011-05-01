Total Members Voted: 45
Voting closes: February 22, 2022, 08:18:50 pm
I was going by the judgement of, I think, Jake when labelling up the seasons in an earlier thread - pretty sure Season 7 got dubbed the beginning of the decline, although I do agree that S7 and 8 were still outrageously good.
Late surge for homer at the bat I see. Wonder if anyone has been changing their votes.I've changed twice. First voted for last exit, then monorail. Now homer at the bat thanks to the impassioned write up above.
I was thinking say Season 7 (start of the downturn) to Season 15 (last couple of properly good episodes if my memory serves).But as pointed out below, the Panda episode probably does cover it.Maybe a Treehouse ranking instead?
