Its between Spurs and Man utd , Ive said it all along.
For spurs to get 4th place , we need to start losing games. Not happening, now that Liverpool and city are out of the way, I definitely see us winning at Spurs, thatll end it. Anfield will help our goal difference
Manutd are out of the mix. It's between Arsenal and Spurs
United would be out of Europa league places if the Hammers got their act together.
Spurs need to get something at Anfield. Otherwise i worry for their chances.
Would love to see Chelsea somehow miss out on top 4, would be great after their pathetic shitshow today.
Yes, sadly their decline has come a month too late.
4 Spurs 37 21 5 11 64 40 24 68 5 Arsenal 36 21 3 12 56 45 11 66tonight Newcastle v ArsenalSunday Arsenal v Everton Norwich v Spurs
