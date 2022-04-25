« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?  (Read 19678 times)

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,108
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #320 on: April 25, 2022, 09:02:57 am »
I still think Spurs sneak this, they have the harder fixtures though definitely.
Logged

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,222
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #321 on: April 25, 2022, 09:04:11 am »
Could do with Utd winning midweek to keep Chelsea on their toes for the Everton game at the weekend
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,885
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #322 on: April 25, 2022, 09:19:10 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on April 25, 2022, 05:51:05 am
Its between Spurs and Man utd , Ive said it all along.

Indeed :D

Quote from: The North Bank on March 23, 2022, 08:15:23 am
For spurs to get 4th place , we need to start losing games. Not happening, now that Liverpool and city are out of the way, I definitely see us winning at Spurs, thatll end it. Anfield will help our goal difference
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #323 on: May 1, 2022, 08:39:16 pm »
Manutd are out of the mix. It's between Arsenal and Spurs
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,160
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #324 on: May 1, 2022, 08:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on May  1, 2022, 08:39:16 pm
Manutd are out of the mix. It's between Arsenal and Spurs
United would be out of Europa league places if the Hammers got their act together.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,228
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #325 on: May 1, 2022, 08:55:48 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on May  1, 2022, 08:53:56 pm
United would be out of Europa league places if the Hammers got their act together.

United would be out of Europa league places if the Hammers Referees got their act together.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #326 on: May 1, 2022, 09:00:31 pm »
Spurs need to get something at Anfield. Otherwise i worry for their chances.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,160
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #327 on: May 1, 2022, 09:15:13 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on May  1, 2022, 09:00:31 pm
Spurs need to get something at Anfield. Otherwise i worry for their chances.
You can thank us later.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,168
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #328 on: May 1, 2022, 09:33:23 pm »
Would love to see Chelsea somehow miss out on top 4, would be great after their pathetic shitshow today.
Logged

Offline Gaz123456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,182
  • 2005 - The best and worst year of my life
    • Elite Financial Planning Consultants
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #329 on: May 1, 2022, 10:45:21 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on May  1, 2022, 09:33:23 pm
Would love to see Chelsea somehow miss out on top 4, would be great after their pathetic shitshow today.
Yes, sadly their decline has come a month too late.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,172
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #330 on: May 1, 2022, 11:35:14 pm »
Quote from: Gaz123456 on May  1, 2022, 10:45:21 pm
Yes, sadly their decline has come a month too late.

Hopefully in time for the Cup Final, but Im sure theyll raise their game for that and not have the arrogant twat Kepa in goal either.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,160
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #331 on: May 1, 2022, 11:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Gaz123456 on May  1, 2022, 10:45:21 pm
Yes, sadly their decline has come a month too late.
The decline was just on time, but Arsenal and Spurs screwed the pooch...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #332 on: Today at 04:12:38 am »
4    Spurs   37   21   5   11   64   40   24   68   
5 Arsenal   36   21   3   12   56   45   11   66

tonight
Newcastle v Arsenal
Sunday
Arsenal v Everton
Norwich v Spurs
Logged

Offline Butter Keks

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #333 on: Today at 04:46:04 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 04:12:38 am
4    Spurs   37   21   5   11   64   40   24   68   
5 Arsenal   36   21   3   12   56   45   11   66

tonight
Newcastle v Arsenal
Sunday
Arsenal v Everton
Norwich v Spurs

Hope Arsenal and ready for 80% possession whilst facing the lowest of low blocks with a sprinkle of diving all over the place and letters to the FA.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 