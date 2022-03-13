« previous next »
Author Topic: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?  (Read 11027 times)

Online MonsLibpool

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #200 on: March 13, 2022, 08:24:15 pm »
Man Utd surely.
Offline darragh85

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #201 on: March 13, 2022, 09:17:57 pm »
the referee might actually favour us on wednesday.
Offline BobOnATank

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #202 on: March 13, 2022, 09:33:21 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 13, 2022, 08:05:18 pm
Time to change the title of this thread to 5th place.

31 points from last 36. We are walking this.

You are, you lot could lose half of your remaining games and still finish 4th.
Offline rushyman

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #203 on: Today at 12:10:04 am »
North London Derby is looking like a decider in this
Offline Red Cactii

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #204 on: Today at 12:57:39 am »
Quote from: BobOnATank on March 13, 2022, 09:33:21 pm
You are, you lot could lose half of your remaining games and still finish 4th.

If they avoid defeat against Spurs, United and West Ham it'll basically be impossible for those three to catch them.
Offline Morgana

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #205 on: Today at 01:37:11 am »
I hope Arsenal pull through.  They should be in the Champions League. And it would cheer my brother up immensely.
Offline farawayred

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #206 on: Today at 02:16:33 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 01:37:11 am
I hope Arsenal pull through.  They should be in the Champions League. And it would cheer my brother up immensely.
Arsenal will not finish 4th. They will get 3rd if the play the way they have of late. A while back I said that half-jokingly that Chelsea will finish 4th, but I'm beginning to believe that more with the staff going around at the plastics.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #207 on: Today at 02:40:06 am »
I feel sorry for our boy Northy, but you have to take them points off someone else
Offline newterp

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #208 on: Today at 02:43:47 am »
Arsenal only have 1 game in hand in Spurs and lead by 3.

2 games on ManU and West Ham - they lead ManU by 1 and west ham by 3.

Games in hand are Chelsea and Spurs?

Ugh - Spurs could still squeak this.

Offline him_15

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #209 on: Today at 05:55:50 am »
Whoever but United please.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #210 on: Today at 10:29:11 am »
Arsenal comfortably
Online El Lobo

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #211 on: Today at 10:31:57 am »
Remaining games (Home in bold)

Arsenal

Villa, Palace, Brighton, Southampton, Chelsea, United, West Ham, Leeds, Newcastle, Everton, Spurs

Spurs

West Ham, Newcastle, Villa, Brighton, Brentford, Leicester, Liverpool, Burnley, Norwich, Arsenal

United

Leicester, Everton, Norwich, Liverpool, Arsenal, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Palace


Next two are absolutely colossal for Arsenal, they've got to this point by beating 'everyone below them'. If they can go to Villa and Palace and win, I think they'll get 4th comfortably. If not, I suspect it'll be Spurs looking at their fixtures and Sir Harry playing for a move again.
