It does show how far weve come, that not getting 4th will be seen as massive failure. I dont think spurs will win at old trafford. They get battered everywhere they goo.
Yep. All depends on Sir Harold, if he can be bothered to show up. We'll see if he still wants to go to United in the summer.
He's already added a bit of gloss on his CV at his favored suitors a week ago by delivering about the only proper performance of the season.. then he crept back into his hole again.
Let's see what he thinks of United.
If the sire turns up, Son will follow.. and the rest will fall in line. If not, they'll get beat as usual.