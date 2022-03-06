« previous next »
Author Topic: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?  (Read 9358 times)

Offline 1892tillforever

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #160 on: March 6, 2022, 07:35:40 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on March  6, 2022, 06:59:30 pm
Better record on goal difference... I think only spurs can stop us now but they go to United next Saturday, if they lose that its nearly done.
Spurs will batter united and I believe we'll just do enough at the Emirates in a week and a half in a tough game. That gives Spurs a shot but they're Spurs so even if that scenario plays out it will be a serious bottle job by arsenal not to get fourth. I hope Arsenal do get it btw. Of th the historical big clubs they're the one I prefer apart from Liverpool.
Online The North Bank

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #161 on: March 6, 2022, 07:37:08 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on March  6, 2022, 07:35:40 pm
Spurs will batter united and I believe we'll just do enough at the Emirates in a week and a half. That gives Spurs a shot but they're Spurs so even if that scenario plays out it will be a serious bottle job by arsenal not to get fourth. I hope Arsenal do get it btw

It does show how far weve come, that not getting 4th will be seen as massive failure. I dont think spurs will win at old trafford. They get battered everywhere they goo.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #162 on: March 6, 2022, 08:13:35 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on March  6, 2022, 07:37:08 pm
It does show how far weve come, that not getting 4th will be seen as massive failure. I dont think spurs will win at old trafford. They get battered everywhere they goo.
Yep. All depends on Sir Harold, if he can be bothered to show up. We'll see if he still wants to go to United in the summer.
He's already added a bit of gloss on his CV at his favored suitors a week ago by delivering about the only proper performance of the season.. then he crept back into his hole again.

Let's see what he thinks of United.
If the sire turns up, Son will follow.. and the rest will fall in line. If not, they'll get beat as usual.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #163 on: March 6, 2022, 08:39:41 pm »
Assuming Spurs do the decent thing and beat Everton tomorrow night, how far behind you will they be? Are they Arsenals most realistic challengers?
Offline rob1966

« Reply #164 on: March 6, 2022, 10:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  6, 2022, 08:39:41 pm
Assuming Spurs do the decent thing and beat Everton tomorrow night, how far behind you will they be? Are they Arsenals most realistic challengers?

Will go 3 behind but have played a game more
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #165 on: March 6, 2022, 10:24:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  6, 2022, 10:12:30 pm
Will go 3 behind but have played a game more
My arse is not getting tattooed anytime soon.   :wave ;D
Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #166 on: March 6, 2022, 10:30:19 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on March  6, 2022, 07:35:40 pm
Spurs will batter united and I believe we'll just do enough at the Emirates in a week and a half in a tough game. That gives Spurs a shot but they're Spurs so even if that scenario plays out it will be a serious bottle job by arsenal not to get fourth. I hope Arsenal do get it btw. Of th the historical big clubs they're the one I prefer apart from Liverpool.

As much as I would love us to go invincible, I am happy it's Arsenal that have that distinction.
Offline rob1966

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #167 on: March 6, 2022, 10:34:51 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March  6, 2022, 10:24:52 pm
My arse is not getting tattooed anytime soon.   :wave ;D

For your sake I hope not 😂
Online The North Bank

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #168 on: March 6, 2022, 11:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  6, 2022, 08:39:41 pm
Assuming Spurs do the decent thing and beat Everton tomorrow night, how far behind you will they be? Are they Arsenals most realistic challengers?

Frank will do a number on them, hes a very intelligent lad, got an A level and speaks 2 languages, if he wasnt a footballer he couldve been anything, even a fridge.
Offline Persephone

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 01:34:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  6, 2022, 10:34:51 pm
For your sake I hope not 😂
I don't know, I think it would be worth it to see United grab fourth just to see Terry's tattoo. ;D
Offline rob1966

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 01:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 01:34:57 pm
I don't know, I think it would be worth it to see United grab fourth just to see Terry's tattoo. ;D

Streamed live on RAWK from Jacks in West Derby ;D
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 01:47:46 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on March  6, 2022, 07:37:08 pm
It does show how far weve come, that not getting 4th will be seen as massive failure. I dont think spurs will win at old trafford. They get battered everywhere they goo.
Spurs do well when given space, which is why they'll likely prove a big problem for us at Anfield. United are incapable of NOT giving space so I think Spurs could thrash them to be honest.

Conversely, they could struggle tonight as I imagine Everton will park the bus. Then again, Everton's defence is so poor that it is inevitable Spurs will create chances.
Offline Ray K

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 01:51:49 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 01:47:46 pm

Conversely, they could struggle tonight as I imagine Everton will park the bus. Then again, Everton's defence is so poor that it is inevitable Spurs will create chances.
The resistible force vs the movable object.
Online The North Bank

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 02:12:17 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 01:47:46 pm
Spurs do well when given space, which is why they'll likely prove a big problem for us at Anfield. United are incapable of NOT giving space so I think Spurs could thrash them to be honest.

Conversely, they could struggle tonight as I imagine Everton will park the bus. Then again, Everton's defence is so poor that it is inevitable Spurs will create chances.


Youll smash them . No doubt .
Offline Sharado

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 02:20:39 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:51:49 pm
The resistible force vs the movable object.

 ;D ;D
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 02:24:00 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 01:34:57 pm
I don't know, I think it would be worth it to see United grab fourth just to see Terry's tattoo. ;D
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:43:07 pm
Streamed live on RAWK from Jacks in West Derby ;D
;D
Offline Jookie

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 04:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  6, 2022, 08:39:41 pm
Assuming Spurs do the decent thing and beat Everton tomorrow night, how far behind you will they be? Are they Arsenals most realistic challengers?

I think Spurs are Arsenal's most realistic challenger.

For Arsenal though they are in the box seat. They have points on the board and/or games in hand. They look the most settled squad and only have the league to focus on. On paper they also look to have the easiest fixtures out of the 4th to 7th placed teams. Arsenal have only 1 game remaining against the current top 3 (us at home) and 2 other games against the rest of the Top 8 (United at home and WHU away). They are mainly playing teams in the bottom 12 and currently have a good record against those teams.
Online The North Bank

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 06:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 04:02:48 pm
I think Spurs are Arsenal's most realistic challenger.

For Arsenal though they are in the box seat. They have points on the board and/or games in hand. They look the most settled squad and only have the league to focus on. On paper they also look to have the easiest fixtures out of the 4th to 7th placed teams. Arsenal have only 1 game remaining against the current top 3 (us at home) and 2 other games against the rest of the Top 8 (United at home and WHU away). They are mainly playing teams in the bottom 12 and currently have a good record against those teams.

We play Chelsea away as well. Same number of games left as spurs as both are out of everything else. They will be our  nearest challengers unless they drop points tonight or on the weekend. I think United could well beat them and turn it into a 3 way race for 5th.
Offline him_15

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 10:50:59 pm »
Has to be either Arsenal and Spurs.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 11:21:34 pm »
TNB is so obnoxious lately that I'm going to just root for Spurs on principle at this point.
Offline rushyman

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 11:25:23 pm »
Arsenal will find a way to fuck it

Spurs are so Spursy now that theyll Spurs it in a really Spursy way

Satan FC will fall on their feet once again
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 11:28:39 pm »
Arsenal 1 point ahead of Manutd and with three games in hand, if they find a way to fuck that up they should just rename their club to Spurs B
Online deano2727

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 11:30:28 pm »
Spurs win at United at the weekend and an Arsenal win over Leicester would pretty much ensure United won't be finishing in the top 4. Between Spurs and Arsenal getting top 4, it's tough to call and I'm not that arsed either way.


Offline rushyman

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 11:31:11 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 11:28:39 pm
Arsenal 1 point ahead of Manutd and with three games in hand, if they find a way to fuck that up they should just rename their club to Spurs B

Their games in hand

Us Chelsea Spurs 1-3 points from 9 in that for me
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 11:39:29 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:31:11 pm
Their games in hand

Us Chelsea Spurs 1-3 points from 9 in that for me

Oh well, i knew they have to play us, but i totally forgot they have to play Chelsea and Spurs.
Offline rushyman

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 11:50:13 pm »
Ive never seen a race for top 4 between such poor defending

Arsenal have earned their spot in the advantage at the moment but if they do lose those games itll not just be the points gone but they will collapse like a pack of cards
Online farawayred

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #186 on: Today at 12:07:51 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:50:13 pm
Ive never seen a race for top 4 between such poor defending

Arsenal have earned their spot in the advantage at the moment but if they do lose those games itll not just be the points gone but they will collapse like a pack of cards
It's a race in reverse, isn't it? Usually, the race is upward, trying to climb the table, in this case, it seems downward, who would not lose as badly... 
Online The North Bank

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #187 on: Today at 12:37:05 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:21:34 pm
TNB is so obnoxious lately that I'm going to just root for Spurs on principle at this point.

You always root for spurs , its your team, I have no issues with that. Not catching us though, this could be done and dusted this coming weekend.
Online The North Bank

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #188 on: Today at 12:47:01 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:07:51 am
It's a race in reverse, isn't it? Usually, the race is upward, trying to climb the table, in this case, it seems downward, who would not lose as badly...

Weve got a better record than Liverpool and city in the last 10 league games, winning 8 and drawing 1, the one defeat was when we battered city.
As for the games in hand, spurs and United still have to go to Anfield( United got Chelsea too) they need to win there and beat us when we meet, if they can do that then I was wrong about both being shit.
Online farawayred

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #189 on: Today at 01:28:05 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:47:01 am
Weve got a better record than Liverpool and city in the last 10 league games, winning 8 and drawing 1, the one defeat was when we battered city.
As for the games in hand, spurs and United still have to go to Anfield( United got Chelsea too) they need to win there and beat us when we meet, if they can do that then I was wrong about both being shit.
You are not wrong about either.
Online The North Bank

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #190 on: Today at 01:29:19 am »
I wouldnt mind us needing a win on the last day to get 4th.


Everton at home .... 
