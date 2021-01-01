Its amazing that we are even in the conversation for 4th never mind 3rd. Its a good thing we never sacked Arteta, when pretty much every pundit and self proclaimed expert and statistician were scratching their heads at the aberration that his management is. Its all coming together now in terms of culture, discipline and application. Just need some star quality in a couple of positions in the summer, and to beef up the squad we are so short on numbers and will have a lot more games to play next season.