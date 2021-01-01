« previous next »
4th place is lava, who'll get it?

newterp

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Yesterday at 02:47:35 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:07:04 am
Arsenal look heavy favourites, potentially five points clear of United if they win their games in hand (if, if, if - and in fairness one of the games they'll have in hand is against us). Pretty much going to be a two-horse race unless Spurs can arrest their slide - maybe if they could play City more?

538 has Arsenal at 61% for fourth, United at 24% and Spurs at 12%. FWIW, they also think Arsenal have a 13% chance of overtaking Chelsea and finishing third.

As someone else mentioned, Arsenal only having the league to focus on should help, although I think it's likely that United only have one more CL game to contend with anyway and they're already out of the FA Cup.

they would only be 9 points behind us too!! :D
the_red_pill

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Yesterday at 08:37:43 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:47:35 pm
they would only be 9 points behind us too!! :D
Amazing if you think about it- IF they win their games in hand- except the one against us. ;)
They aren't having such a disaster of a season as has been made out. Granted- there is the small matter of them being out of all the cups, but in terms of league performance, they've done well. Building valuable league experience into the young lads and the squad, which they can build on.
They've certainly been better than United- and they actually play football.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:42:36 pm by the_red_pill
farawayred

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Today at 02:18:38 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:37:57 am
It's funny but quite possible too Arsenal getting 3rd and Chelsea getting 4th.
I could be wrong, but Im not kidding. I think that Chelsea would lose it at some point while Arsenal are on the up.
The North Bank

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Today at 09:02:48 am
Its amazing that we are even in the conversation for 4th never mind 3rd. Its a good thing we never sacked Arteta, when pretty much every pundit and self proclaimed expert and statistician were scratching their heads at the aberration that his management is. Its all coming together now in terms of culture, discipline and application. Just need some star quality in a couple of positions in the summer, and to beef up the squad we are so short on numbers and will have a lot more games to play next season.
DelTrotter

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Today at 09:05:32 am
 ;D This boasting is mad, how low the standards have fallen there nowadays. The discipline does look incredible though, 2 games without a red card is impressive!
Lycan

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Today at 09:06:45 am
I still think Utd will get top 4. Arsenal will bottle it, in my opinion. Although, I prefer they didn't.
