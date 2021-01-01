Its amazing that we are even in the conversation for 4th never mind 3rd. Its a good thing we never sacked Arteta, when pretty much every pundit and self proclaimed expert and statistician were scratching their heads at the aberration that his management is. Its all coming together now in terms of culture, discipline and application. Just need some star quality in a couple of positions in the summer, and to beef up the squad we are so short on numbers and will have a lot more games to play next season.