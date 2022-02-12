I picked Arsenal because the Mancs have just come off a piss easy run and took 12 from 30 pts, they have us and City away and also Chelsea to play, they're getting nothing from those 3 games, Arsenal have a better run of games.



Yep, then there's Leicester as well. That's at least a draw, given this gang of muppets in their current state.Look at this minefield compared to the run United just had(Everton's a given so we're not going to talk about that):Brighton HLeeds AWatford HLeicester HEverton ANorwich HBrentford HBrighton AIf they could only muster 12 points during one of the most favorable run of fixtures since Ole's first few, I dunno how they're going to better that in this run.I can see Arsenal doing it in their remaining fixtures and I can see Spurs doing it...Arsenal's prolly got the easiest run-in of them 3.