4th place is lava, who'll get it?

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:15:33 pm
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 08:13:38 pm
United. It looked unlikely last season too, but again none of their rivals can be relied upon to go on a decent run when it matters.

The only reason people are backing Arsenal is because they have two games in hand. Not playing does wonders for your reputation it seems. Don't see why it's assumed they will win both.

I picked Arsenal because the Mancs have just come off a piss easy run and took 12 from 30 pts, they have us and City away and also Chelsea to play, they're getting nothing from those 3 games, Arsenal have a better run of games.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:37:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:15:33 pm
I picked Arsenal because the Mancs have just come off a piss easy run and took 12 from 30 pts, they have us and City away and also Chelsea to play, they're getting nothing from those 3 games, Arsenal have a better run of games.
Yep, then there's Leicester as well. That's at least a draw, given this gang of muppets in their current state.
Look at this minefield compared to the run United just had(Everton's a given so we're not going to talk about that):

Brighton H
Leeds A
Watford H
Manchester City A
Tottenham H
Liverpool A
Leicester H
Everton A
Norwich H
Arsenal A
Brentford H
Brighton A
Chelsea H
Crystal Palace A

If they could only muster 12 points during one of the most favorable run of fixtures since Ole's first few, I dunno how they're going to better that in this run.
I can see Arsenal doing it in their remaining fixtures and I can see Spurs doing it...
Arsenal's prolly got the easiest run-in of them 3.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:58:34 pm
United will probably sneak it (probably on the last day again) as they do have out and out match winners on their day. The others are too inconsistent. I fancied Spurs a few weeks ago but losing at home to Saints and Wolves has massively dented their chances. If they didnt do that miraculous comeback against Leicester a few weeks ago they wouldnt even be in the conversation.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #43 on: Today at 07:35:43 am
My lad walked into the living room yesterday and says, with a big grin on his face, Mum, Ronaldo superstar forward has 0 goals in 2021, Fabinho, defensive midfielder has 5
6 😁
