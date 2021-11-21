Best of a bad bunch will get it. I'm almost counting West Ham out (they are in Europa League as well and haven't shown capable of putting a decent run recently), and I'm not counting Wolves in, yet.



Spurs fixtures



Manchester City A

Burnley A

Leeds A

Everton H

Manchester United A

West Ham H

Newcastle United H

Aston Villa A

Brighton H

Brentford A

Leicester H

Liverpool A

Burnley H

Norwich A



with Brighton A and Arsenal H to be fit in



Arsenal fixtures



Brentford H

Wolverhampton Wanderers H

Watford A

Leicester H

Aston Villa A

Crystal Palace A

Brighton H

Southampton A

Manchester United H

West Ham A

Leeds H

Newcastle United A

Everton H



with Tottenham A, Chelsea A and Liverpool H to be fit in..



Man United fixtures



Brighton H

Leeds A

Watford H

Manchester City A

Tottenham H

Liverpool A

Leicester H

Everton A

Norwich H

Arsenal A

Brentford H

Brighton A

Chelsea H

Crystal Palace A



Think Man United are worst placed here, with the games played and remaining fixtures. Considering Arsenal have 3 point advantage over Spurs, and have a slightly better fixture list, they have the advantage now. But, more twists and turns are possible.



The H2H games between these three teams could prove to be important. Any wins in those H2H games could tilt the race accordingly. If Arsenal defeat Spurs in that game and at least draw against Man United, then I think Arsenal will take it, but they can take it without winning either as well. For the other two, they need wins in those games, as it stands.

