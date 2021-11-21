« previous next »
4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Today at 06:08:47 pm
...?
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #1 on: Today at 07:19:47 pm
hopefully Wolves but Arsenal won't fuck it up from here.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #2 on: Today at 07:23:23 pm
Can't really trust any of them.

Arsenal should get it but you wouldn't back them.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #3 on: Today at 07:23:32 pm
Reckon its between Arsenal and Wolves, but Wolves have the top 3 still to play, so saying Arsenal.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #4 on: Today at 07:25:45 pm
Utd will get it.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #5 on: Today at 07:25:56 pm
Wolves or Arsenal would be fine by me. Not sure Karen 'null and void' Brady deserves it, nor the dildo brothers (if they're still there)

Spurs missing out again would be epic lulz

Ultimately though, there's only one incontrovertible answer: ABU
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #6 on: Today at 07:26:00 pm
I think United will spawn it again.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #7 on: Today at 08:00:18 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:19:47 pm
hopefully Wolves but Arsenal won't fuck it up from here.

Of course Arsenal will fuck it up. The question is, will they fuck it up less than the others?
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #8 on: Today at 08:12:05 pm
Its between Man United and Spurs.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #9 on: Today at 08:13:38 pm
United. It looked unlikely last season too, but again none of their rivals can be relied upon to go on a decent run when it matters.

The only reason people are backing Arsenal is because they have two games in hand. Not playing does wonders for your reputation it seems. Don't see why it's assumed they will win both.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #10 on: Today at 08:13:51 pm
No one is any good, suppose the ideal outcome is Utd not getting it, Arsenal getting it then giving Arteta a massive new contract after getting about 64 points and losing about 12 games.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #11 on: Today at 08:14:04 pm
Arsenal are favourites
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #12 on: Today at 08:14:11 pm
At this point, they should make an exception this season and not award the last CL spot to the 4th placed team, seems like none of them want it lol
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #13 on: Today at 08:15:40 pm
Wolves would be nice as a one-off, but if not them then personally, I'm fine with United finishing 4th and i'll explain why.

They'll always have unlimited funds, so outside the top 4 or not they'll always spend and will always attract players.

The likes of Spurs and Arsenal on the other hand, how long can they continue signing CL players and paying CL wages when they're not receiving CL money?

Give them shiteloads of money and they'll potentially close the gap on us, but if they miss out again they're fucked.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #14 on: Today at 08:15:53 pm
Blueshites - Fwank & Dunc have it covered.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #15 on: Today at 08:18:15 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 08:13:38 pm
United. It looked unlikely last season too, but again none of their rivals can be relied upon to go on a decent run when it matters.

The only reason people are backing Arsenal is because they have two games in hand. Not playing does wonders for your reputation it seems. Don't see why it's assumed they will win both.

Completely. Games in hand are overrated when all of those fighting for 4th spot have been so inconsistent, and the way things are going with Arsenal Id be as impressed if they managed to finish both games with 11 players on the pitch as I would be if they won them both.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #16 on: Today at 08:20:09 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:15:40 pm
Wolves would be nice as a one-off, but if not them then personally, I'm fine with United finishing 4th...
Stopped reading there. I wouldn't want them to win an egg-and-spoon race, let alone get into the CL
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #17 on: Today at 08:25:48 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:15:40 pm
Wolves would be nice as a one-off, but if not them then personally, I'm fine with United finishing 4th and i'll explain why.

They'll always have unlimited funds, so outside the top 4 or not they'll always spend and will always attract players.

The likes of Spurs and Arsenal on the other hand, how long can they continue signing CL players and paying CL wages when they're not receiving CL money?

Give them shiteloads of money and they'll potentially close the gap on us, but if they miss out again they're fucked.

United dont have unlimited funds, they can carry themselves for a year or two without Champions League money, but if it goes past that it will start to have effect. I cant remember the exact details but I remember when they signed their deal with Adidas a lot of the money is contingent on them being in the Champions League, and if they arnt the money drops quite substantially, and Id be surprised if their shirt sponsorship isnt the same, then you have the loss of prize money, and ticket sales.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #18 on: Today at 08:29:07 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:20:09 pm
Stopped reading there. I wouldn't want them to win an egg-and-spoon race, let alone get into the CL
This. I don't want them to win the toss for kick off.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #19 on: Today at 08:37:13 pm
Newcastle.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #20 on: Today at 08:43:16 pm
United. They have the most quality of the teams competing. 65+ points will get it.

Would be funny if they extend Rangnick's contract after that.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #21 on: Today at 08:44:12 pm
Don't see any clear cut favourite.

West Ham are still in Europe but don't have a big enough squad and not good enough at the back but are good at home.

Arsenal are still shite at the back.

United don't know when to attack or sit deep but can spawn matches

Wolves. Solid but unspectacular.

Spurs have dropped off after the new manager bounce and looked shit at the back.

Wolves would be quite funny and it would be nice to keep United in the Europa League fucking up weekend league prep.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #22 on: Today at 08:47:47 pm
Arsenal
Wolves (Europa)
Spuds (Europa)
Man U (Conference)
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #23 on: Today at 08:48:35 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:12:05 pm
Its between Man United and Spurs.

 ;D
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #24 on: Today at 08:52:25 pm
Best of a bad bunch will get it. I'm almost counting West Ham out (they are in Europa League as well and haven't shown capable of putting a decent run recently), and I'm not counting Wolves in, yet.

Spurs fixtures

Manchester City A
Burnley A
Leeds A
Everton H
Manchester United A
West Ham H
Newcastle United H
Aston Villa A
Brighton H
Brentford A
Leicester H
Liverpool A
Burnley H
Norwich A

with Brighton A and Arsenal H to be fit in

Arsenal fixtures

Brentford H
Wolverhampton Wanderers H
Watford A
Leicester H
Aston Villa A
Crystal Palace A
Brighton H
Southampton A
Manchester United H
West Ham A
Leeds H
Newcastle United A
Everton H

with Tottenham A, Chelsea A and Liverpool H to be fit in..

Man United fixtures

Brighton H
Leeds A
Watford H
Manchester City A
Tottenham H
Liverpool A
Leicester H
Everton A
Norwich H
Arsenal A
Brentford H
Brighton A
Chelsea H
Crystal Palace A

Think Man United are worst placed here, with the games played and remaining fixtures. Considering Arsenal have 3 point advantage over Spurs, and have a slightly better fixture list, they have the advantage now. But, more twists and turns are possible.

The H2H games between these three teams could prove to be important. Any wins in those H2H games could tilt the race accordingly. If Arsenal defeat Spurs in that game and at least draw against Man United, then I think Arsenal will take it, but they can take it without winning either as well. For the other two, they need wins in those games, as it stands.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #25 on: Today at 08:52:38 pm
United will spawn their way to it I reckon.

Would rather anyone other than them get it.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #26 on: Today at 09:02:56 pm
Wolves have only scored 21 goals, it's insane they're where they are. That's 23 less than West Ham and 40 less than us.

Then again, it's insane any of them are in contention really. They've all lost around a third of their matches. Spurs have a minus goal difference FFS.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #27 on: Today at 09:03:03 pm
No one wants it, it seems. Arsenal could've, but then they conspired against it with their Januray window antics. United is spinning in recoil of it, Spurs... well are just Spursy about it. West Ham is hanging in there, but they're in the middle of the annual mid-table form-dip, so they'll eventually lose their grip. Wolves... nah- they're fortunate to be where they are so they're out of contention.

I dunno... I can't see United spawning this. (watch them do that precisley cause I said it now)
All that being said... I still think it's between Arsenal and Spurs.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Reply #28 on: Today at 09:06:04 pm
United will likely get it because the rest are absolutely shite
