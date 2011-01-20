« previous next »
Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.

Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Watching our match with Burnley got me thinking about this.
Apart from say the likes of hard shoulder shitter, Terry Venables, Bobby Robson and all the great British managers we had in the past, minus the Owl. Why do these clubs employ that kind of mentality?

I get that some clubs are so desperate to stay in the Premier League, they will resort to these sort of tactics, but it's fucking horrible to watch and these dinosaur managers need to be fucked off.

The same British crew who seem to get all the jobs with struggling clubs. No need to name them. as we all know who they are.

Glad we beat Burnley and I hope that they and Dyche go down and stay down with their shit on the stick brand of so-called football.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
There has been a changing of the tide recently, with the likes of Potter, Farke, Vieira and Bielsa.

The problem is that any time a club gets in trouble, they see the dinosaurs as a way out as they've done it a dozen times before. But that has also started to change with Allardyce failing last season and Hodgson likely to fail this season. Pulis took West Brom down too.

Doesn't help that the old school British media is very quick to recommend such people for jobs, and clubs fall for it, with most decision makers being old school middle-aged white men themselves.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:14:19 pm


Doesn't help that the old school British media is very quick to recommend such people for jobs, and clubs fall for it, with most decision makers being old school middle-aged white men themselves.

It was the media that appointed Hodgson at Liverpool. The cowboys didn't have a clue.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Theres definitely been a mindset shift.  The championship has always had varying styles, but theres definitely been a focus on modern approaches, and the results are interesting too, with Brentford last year in the Championship with Thomas Frank and Fulham this year on a record-breaking pace with Marco Silva.  And of course Bielsa at Leeds.  Its not all about hiring Colin Wanker or Steve Bruce to get promoted.

As for avoiding relegation, Palace replaced Hodgson with Vieira. It remains to be seen how Lampard does, but hes not a hoofball manager.  Gerrards very pragmatic and works well with a bevy of assistants.  Rooneys supposedly doing well at Derby (dont know what his football is like).  Newcastle replaced Steve Bruce with Eddie Howe of all managers (its like the opposite of what teams in trouble typically do).

Promotion-chasers have always had varying styles but it definitely seems like the Championship has been a good ground for good football, analytical approaches, etc.  In the past, PL relegation contenders revert back to the old guard, but thats not always true anymore either.  The next generation of UK managers arent necessarily route 1 hoofball merchants either.

So maybe the shift away from the Allardyce/Dyche way will continue.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 04:21:55 pm
It was the media that appointed Hodgson at Liverpool. The cowboys didn't have a clue.

Wasn't it the current Villa chairman?
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
I go non-league groundhopping a bit and even at the 8th or 9th tier of the pyramid you're seeing keepers rolling the ball out to full backs who'll happily play it across the box to try and work through midfield. I'm 33 and even I was taught as a kid that that was an absolute no-no - imagine going back 25 years and saying Conference sides would be attempting split centre halves and inverted wingers.

Of course, you still get sides who get it up there in the mixer, like a target man and a good crosser of the ball and play old-school 'British' football right up to Championship (and Burnley) level. I think it's a brilliant part of the modern British game, that you get a massive mix of styles all the way down the ladder.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Burnley was another level for a top flight team yesterday. They even did the whole "Put our best player upfront" routine with Cornet (Who had been playing left back in France!).

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:07:27 pm
Watching our match with Burnley got me thinking about this.
Apart from say the likes of hard shoulder shitter, Terry Venables, Bobby Robson and all the great British managers we had in the past, minus the Owl. Why do these clubs employ that kind of mentality?

I get that some clubs are so desperate to stay in the Premier League, they will resort to these sort of tactics, but it's fucking horrible to watch and these dinosaur managers need to be fucked off.

The same British crew who seem to get all the jobs with struggling clubs. No need to name them. as we all know who they are.

Glad we beat Burnley and I hope that they and Dyche go down and stay down with their shit on the stick brand of so-called football.

Because it works when your budget is limited, and therefore so are your players? Have you ever watched Tarkowski try and kick a football, he's fucking shit except for defending.

Burnley have stayed up against the odds for years now when their facilities are straight out of League One, the question for me is, why would you think they'd try and play any other way except for if they do that is directly benefits the club you support.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:07:27 pm
Watching our match with Burnley got me thinking about this.
Apart from say the likes of hard shoulder shitter, Terry Venables, Bobby Robson and all the great British managers we had in the past, minus the Owl. Why do these clubs employ that kind of mentality?

I get that some clubs are so desperate to stay in the Premier League, they will resort to these sort of tactics, but it's fucking horrible to watch and these dinosaur managers need to be fucked off.

The same British crew who seem to get all the jobs with struggling clubs. No need to name them. as we all know who they are.

Glad we beat Burnley and I hope that they and Dyche go down and stay down with their shit on the stick brand of so-called football.
Terry, I had the same thinking along these lines yesterday.
Been a while since I thought about that. The likes of Wanker, Dyche, etc...

It goes hand-in-hand with the "Percentage-football" philosophy- setting up not-to-lose.
I dunno if there is a certain guarantee in that type of football... I can't see it but even if so- how long does it last? The usual pattern with these is that the manager is there for a season or two... then results dip and he's out of a job.. but almost immediately someone picks them up- as if they're hotcakes. Their mates pulling the strings everywhere.
They're like a gang of charlatans, swindlers and hustlers.

Anyway, why would you be so void of ambition to want to play that type of football year-in-year out, knowing full well you're going nowhere as a manager.. and the owner(s) knowing full well they're not going anywhere as a football club?

It boggles. It's one of those things worthy of the famed "Insanity" quote.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:36:10 pm
I go non-league groundhopping a bit and even at the 8th or 9th tier of the pyramid you're seeing keepers rolling the ball out to full backs who'll happily play it across the box to try and work through midfield. I'm 33 and even I was taught as a kid that that was an absolute no-no - imagine going back 25 years and saying Conference sides would be attempting split centre halves and inverted wingers.

Of course, you still get sides who get it up there in the mixer, like a target man and a good crosser of the ball and play old-school 'British' football right up to Championship (and Burnley) level. I think it's a brilliant part of the modern British game, that you get a massive mix of styles all the way down the ladder.
Agreed. I played in the 8th/9th tier for about 5 years as a younger man, we were a feeder club for a local league One Side and we were taught to play quick, two touch football with sharp passing and movement as the focus. We were one of the smallest sides in the league but technically one of the best. The adherence to playing good football so we were attractive for the pro club to purchase players from then attracted a good local following for attendance of the games. It's safe to say though that most other teams didn't share that approach at the time, as recently as 7/8 years ago. It could be war at that level and we had a reputation as a team that were fast and skilful but could be got at with the long-ball and physical tactics. Sometimes that was true. It was a huge change for me, I'd come from a lower-end academy before that where physicality was everything, we were playing long ball football on adult's pitches aged about 9. Every year they released the smaller players even though they were often some of the best, at 14 I was still rather small and was a victim of this (though to be honest I never was going to be good enough to be at that level long-term).

There's still some lads I played with in the side and I go and watch them occasionally, there's been a sea-change in the way sides throughout the pyramid play and as you say it's great for football. League Two is still very physical but League One has progressed massively technically. I used to say that League One down to the Conference were vaguely interchangeable but it's far from it now, League One has come on leaps and bounds. It's certainly filtering down through the league system.

I think a big part of it is the way that grass roots football reacts to trends at the highest level. Post-Pep at Barca, the obsessions became possession and technicality. Heynckes' Bayern then added physicality and vertical progression to that, then the pressing from our own Kloppo, so that the kids who were maybe 8 or 9 at the time who saw these teams dominate Europe and are now coming into the adult game have absorbed the lessons. Take care of the ball, work hard, take your chance to exhibit your technical quality. It's great for the game and why we're now having quite a few technically accomplished players coming through in this country.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Playing high quality football requires high quality players which cost high fees. If you are on a budget (or are unwilling to spend your premier league tv money), its cheaper to bypass your midfield and play the percentages, than spend 100m on midfielders, try to play football and still go down because you had to shop in the high risk market.

To an extent, it does even the odds - you make it harder for the better team to play football, and so you steal points here and there. Its also worth noting that these cloggers tend to be British and so get the rub of the green when it comes to refereeing decisions. I think the fact that we dislike it so much on here speaks to its effectiveness. If Dyche had told us he was going to play free flowing football yesterday (and for whatever reason we believed him), we'd have been relieved. His only hope was to play awful football and hope to get lucky.

Also for what its worth, every league has its own Burnley's. Not convinced it is solely a British problem. The British problem I would suggest is the lionisation of these teams.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 09:56:22 am
Playing high quality football requires high quality players which cost high fees. If you are on a budget (or are unwilling to spend your premier league tv money), its cheaper to bypass your midfield and play the percentages, than spend 100m on midfielders, try to play football and still go down because you had to shop in the high risk market.

To an extent, it does even the odds - you make it harder for the better team to play football, and so you steal points here and there. Its also worth noting that these cloggers tend to be British and so get the rub of the green when it comes to refereeing decisions. I think the fact that we dislike it so much on here speaks to its effectiveness. If Dyche had told us he was going to play free flowing football yesterday (and for whatever reason we believed him), we'd have been relieved. His only hope was to play awful football and hope to get lucky.

Also for what its worth, every league has its own Burnley's. Not convinced it is solely a British problem. The British problem I would suggest is the lionisation of these teams.
A lot of truth in this post. Go and watch Serie B and tell me that the bottom half of that division aren't Italian Stokes and Burnleys.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
I think the biggest issue for teams like that is that supply and demand for creative midfielders are very mismatched. Once you've tried giving the same bloke the ball three times and he's dropped it instantly, the central defender is more likely to say 'fuck it' and stick it way upfield instead. This happens even at decent sides. Don't try and tell me that Carragher didn't resort to hoofball once he lost the easy option of giving it to Xabi!
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
It's kept Burnley in the premier league for nearly a decade and got them European football at one point. They're punching way above their weight and they've done it by not bankrupting the club (until now) and I think on that basis it's hard to criticise.

They would probably still be OK if it wasn't for the fact that their new owners are horrible H&G style leveraged buyout merchants.

We don't like it and see it as anti-football but we're not supposed to like it, that's the point! It can still be a successful way of staying in this league and I think teams like Norwich show that the alternative can be difficult to achieve with a limited budget.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Teams are entitled to play however they want, and if that particular style of play helps the weaker teams beat the stronger teams then it's their right to play that way.  I wouldn't want to watch it every week though and I think turning up to Turf Moor on a regular basis must be one of the most miserable experiences in football.  The other drawback is that it doesn't transition as a style if you want to move to a bigger team who are the favourites in most games, which is why managers like Allardyce or Hodgson are excellent relegation specialists but find that their methods don't translate further up the table.

We'd all prefer the league be full of Bournemouth or Norwich style sides who roll over and get their bellies tickled every time Liverpool come to town, but those sides don't stay in the league for long for a reason.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:20:43 am
Teams are entitled to play however they want, and if that particular style of play helps the weaker teams beat the stronger teams then it's their right to play that way.  I wouldn't want to watch it every week though and I think turning up to Turf Moor on a regular basis must be one of the most miserable experiences in football.  The other drawback is that it doesn't transition as a style if you want to move to a bigger team who are the favourites in most games, which is why managers like Allardyce or Hodgson are excellent relegation specialists but find that their methods don't translate further up the table.

We'd all prefer the league be full of Bournemouth or Norwich style sides who roll over and get their bellies tickled every time Liverpool come to town, but those sides don't stay in the league for long for a reason.
I agree with this. When there's such a disparity in resources, it's often the only way to compete. The only caveat is that it should be within the LOTG. It's not up to refs to cut Burnley a bit of slack because they haven't got the same resources as other clubs. Teams will always try to push rules to breaking point, which is why refs need to ref the rules and not make up some context for the game.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
On a grander scale, it's so difficult to establish yourself in the Premier League and the risks of going down are immense, in particular if you're not in London or a financially well-off club out of position with a 40-50 k stadium like Aston Villa or Newcastle were.

Some examples of clubs with sizeable histories being out for long times.

Birmingham, 11 years out.
Blackburn, 11 years in, now 10 years out.
Bolton, 11 years in, now 10 years out.
Charlton, 15 years out even in spite of London.
Coventry, 20 years out.
Derby, 19 years out and one year in since 2002 relegation.
Ipswich, 20 years out.
Leeds, 16 years out before return.
Middlesbrough, 11 years in, then 12 years out and one year in since 2009.
Nottingham Forest, 22 years out.
Portsmouth, nine years in, now 12 years out.
Sheffield Wednesday, 21 years out.
Stoke, 10 years in, now four years out.
Sunderland, 11 years in, now four years out.
Swansea, seven years in, now four years out.
Wigan, eight years in, now nine years out.

Then add Leicester being out for ten years between 2004 and 2014 before their remarkable turnaround of fortunes.

All of these teams either had a lengthy run, won cup titles or finished in the top five in the Premier League era. Blackburn obviously won the whole thing with different financial muscles. However, all of them have been or are shut out of the top flight for a very long time. Some of them used to be taken for granted before they went down. That's what incentivises teams playing no-risk football, knowing just how hard it is to get through the misery that is the Championship as one of only three clubs. While the gap between the two divisions have grown, you can almost bank on one of the bottom three bouncing back immediately. However, if you're at Burnley, Norwich or Watford, how do you know that's going to be you? If you have a team with the statures of say Brighton, Crystal Palace, Southampton or Wolverhampton, you know that if you go down you're unlikely to get back and re-establish yourself again. Even if you're able to bounce back, ask Fulham and West Bromwich about being able to stay there.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
^ Wigan being out of the Prem for 9 years has blown my mind, time fucking flies.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:27:15 am
It's kept Burnley in the premier league for nearly a decade and got them European football at one point. They're punching way above their weight and they've done it by not bankrupting the club (until now) and I think on that basis it's hard to criticise.

They would probably still be OK if it wasn't for the fact that their new owners are horrible H&G style leveraged buyout merchants.

We don't like it and see it as anti-football but we're not supposed to like it, that's the point! It can still be a successful way of staying in this league and I think teams like Norwich show that the alternative can be difficult to achieve with a limited budget.

This is their 8th season in the PL. They've had one relegation and another four relegation fights. I don't think 'punching above their weight' counts when they're now an established Premier League team. They've made no attempt whatsoever to adopt a more progressive style, and its not impossible by any stretch. And its why they find themselves in this situation. They're constantly amongst the lowest scorers in the league, when they do spend money its on players to further this drab, hopefully bore out a lucky 1-0 win tactic.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Every league has its cloggers, every single league. Not every team in La Liga or Serie A is playing free flowing football or whatever you want to call it. Teams have to play to their strengths.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:27:15 am
It's kept Burnley in the premier league for nearly a decade and got them European football at one point. They're punching way above their weight and they've done it by not bankrupting the club (until now) and I think on that basis it's hard to criticise.

They would probably still be OK if it wasn't for the fact that their new owners are horrible H&G style leveraged buyout merchants.

We don't like it and see it as anti-football but we're not supposed to like it, that's the point! It can still be a successful way of staying in this league and I think teams like Norwich show that the alternative can be difficult to achieve with a limited budget.

What is the point in them if their objective is just to stay in the league? Nearly a decade in the league and they're still playing this abysmal brand of football.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Quote from: scatman on Today at 01:39:39 pm
Every league has its cloggers, every single league. Not every team in La Liga or Serie A is playing free flowing football or whatever you want to call it. Teams have to play to their strengths.

Yes.

But if you've had 5+ years, those strengths can obviously (and probably should) change. Its all very well saying 'Burnley only play to their strengths' but the players they played yesterday are pretty much all players they've signed in the last 2/3 years. So they're raking in PL TV money and then spending it to continue with a style of play which is always going to end up seeing them struggle and eventually relegated. You can only motivate players with 'its David Vs Goliath again' for so long.

Outside of the 'established 6' plus the likes of Abu Dhabi, Villa and Newcastle the clubs that look best placed to continue in the league are the ones who have recognised you can't just go on like Burnley. Southampton, Wolves, Brighton, Leicester. I'm sure if Brentford manage to stay up they'll try. You can't just go on indefinitely trying to only be the 4th worst team in the league, because inevitably there comes the point that you're the 3rd worst team in the league and down you go.

We've seen it with Palace this season. Most had them down to struggle but they just cleared out the dross, cleared out the Neanderthal manager and they now look in a really good place
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:51:12 am
This is their 8th season in the PL. They've had one relegation and another four relegation fights. I don't think 'punching above their weight' counts when they're now an established Premier League team. They've made no attempt whatsoever to adopt a more progressive style, and its not impossible by any stretch. And its why they find themselves in this situation. They're constantly amongst the lowest scorers in the league, when they do spend money its on players to further this drab, hopefully bore out a lucky 1-0 win tactic.
Yep, like I said before- I cannot understand why they would not want to progress any further.
People call it Anti-Football, but when you call it by it's proper name: Pro-Business football, then it makes more sense. The majority of "normal" succesfull investment businesses thrive on something like 12% return, and so it is with this type of Football as a means to provide the ROI.

It's a type of football that's meant to keep the investment of the owner(s) alive, with relatively stable risk- guaranteeing a certain ROI, even if that ROI is lower than that of a progressive model. It's not going anywhere, but it's not likely to go backwards much (at leats not initially). It's reminiscent of the frog in lukewarm water-analogy though.
The Football on offer, is a mirror of the expectations of the owner- not what the fans really want.
It's pro-owner/pro-business. The fans have nothing to do with it other than being a number on a financial sheet at the end of the day, cause the owner is only interested in Matchday revenue above all. (and some TV-money when the big boys come around).
There is no real investment or an urgency to give the supporters what they dream of.
For that reason I don't like it at all.

The likes of Burnley's had ample time to upgrade their facilities and processes, to change their philosphy, to set smaller/reachable targets in the meantime. I get it- some teams need to fight hard coming up from the Championship and have to make do with what they have, but there isn't any excuse for clubs to want to stay where they are: just middle-of-road battlers, the mid-table grafters, the annual low-ambition clubs who are just there to get a stable profit going, year-on-year by playing it safe in comfortable mid-table. By their Football, you can identify them and it is this low-risk, percentage-based approach that is so detestable. By all means- do it when you're in a precarious position, but come on already! Get moving!

Maybe I don't understand, but I suppose in the end, it also comes down to whether the fans are okay with it or not, cause they can get it turned around.

Newcastle- before they became an Oil-club, were the example of a fanbase that weren't happy with the ambitions of their club. Leicester, Wolves etc.. they're setting the examples. They're not content with annual mid-table mediocrity. Wolves may not play the pretty football from time to time, but at least they invest and upgrade and try new things.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
What is the point of them?

You think 20 teams in the league should either challenge for the title or fuck off? Might as well go for the super league then because the reality for at least half of the teams is that their main target is to stick around in the PL.

I'm not an advocate for their brand of football or for the men and football ideologies that Terry talks about in his opening post but I think it' 's a bit rich to act like football purists and dismiss clubs/teams like Burnley or just expect them to play a style of football that we like or want them relegated because they're horrible.

Regardless of what any of us think of the man Dyche is a hero in Burnley and he's their most successful manager in 50+ years. The 'point' for them, like any club, is to give their fans something to be proud of and try and compete with the big teams and play premier league football (and earn PL TV money).

Football clubs don't exist to play nice football they exist to win football games. It looks like it's over for Burnley now but they probably wouldn't have been in the premier league for 8 years if they'd have come up playing tiki taka football on their budget.

I still hope they go down btw...
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:51:12 am
This is their 8th season in the PL. They've had one relegation and another four relegation fights. I don't think 'punching above their weight' counts when they're now an established Premier League team. They've made no attempt whatsoever to adopt a more progressive style, and its not impossible by any stretch. And its why they find themselves in this situation. They're constantly amongst the lowest scorers in the league, when they do spend money its on players to further this drab, hopefully bore out a lucky 1-0 win tactic.

Yep they've just been sleep walking into relegation. And after 7 years of the same old crap, you've got to ask yourself, what was it really all for? I imagine fans of the likes of Norwich and West Brom have had a better time of it over the same time period, despite a few relegations, as they've had some winning seasons in between and the joy of a few promotions.

It's fine to play the way Burnley have when first coming up and for a couple of season afterwards. But at some point, the aim has to be to build on it, play a better brand of football, bring in a better quality of player, and progress up the table and become more secure as a Premier League team. Otherwise, you're aiming for 17th every season, which is boring as fuck and eventually won't work out.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 01:57:08 pm
What is the point of them?

You think 20 teams in the league should either challenge for the title or fuck off? Might as well go for the super league then because the reality for at least half of the teams is that their main target is to stick around in the PL.

I'm not an advocate for their brand of football or for the men and football ideologies that Terry talks about in his opening post but I think it' 's a bit rich to act like football purists and dismiss clubs/teams like Burnley or just expect them to play a style of football that we like or want them relegated because they're horrible.

Regardless of what any of us think of the man Dyche is a hero in Burnley and he's their most successful manager in 50+ years. The 'point' for them, like any club, is to give their fans something to be proud of and try and compete with the big teams and play premier league football (and earn PL TV money).

Football clubs don't exist to play nice football they exist to win football games. It looks like it's over for Burnley now but they probably wouldn't have been in the premier league for 8 years if they'd have come up playing tiki taka football on their budget.

I still hope they go down btw...

I'm fucking delighted they look primed to go down.

But there's 30 years of evidence that shows the teams who don't try and adapt a 'better' style of football are the ones who disappear, and often don't come back. There's nothing wrong with playing to strengths, I also understand sometimes projects have to 'start again' if a manager leaves, a big player leaves, a team drops a few levels at the same time. But again....Dyche has been there for the whole time. Its not like they've been chopping and changing managers to try and stay up.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:59:46 pm
I'm fucking delighted they look primed to go down.

But there's 30 years of evidence that shows the teams who don't try and adapt a 'better' style of football are the ones who disappear, and often don't come back. There's nothing wrong with playing to strengths, I also understand sometimes projects have to 'start again' if a manager leaves, a big player leaves, a team drops a few levels at the same time. But again....Dyche has been there for the whole time. Its not like they've been chopping and changing managers to try and stay up.

I'm not aware of the evidence you're talking about, but I would wager that the main indicator of clubs being successful if they come up is an investment, those who overspend, or have good owners and who try to be self-sufficient.

I'm not sure there are 30 years of evidence that says shite football = relegation and oblivion but don't feel that strongly, either way, to be honest, so will take your word for it.

I just think it's a bit mad to be completely dismissive of the achievements of a manager/club, or of their reason to exist, just because they play shite football or to expect that clubs have to expand their football philosophy each year they're in the top flight. They've had a good run and seen European football so sure they're happy. Personally, I'd take 18 Burnleys (prior to this leveraged shit) over City, Chelsea, Newcastle, or any other club which is there on financial strength alone.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:17:41 pm
I'm not aware of the evidence you're talking about, but I would wager that the main indicator of clubs being successful if they come up is an investment, those who overspend, or have good owners and who try to be self-sufficient.

I'm not sure there are 30 years of evidence that says shite football = relegation and oblivion but don't feel that strongly, either way, to be honest, so will take your word for it.

I just think it's a bit mad to be completely dismissive of the achievements of a manager/club, or of their reason to exist, just because they play shite football or to expect that clubs have to expand their football philosophy each year they're in the top flight. They've had a good run and seen European football so sure they're happy. Personally, I'd take 18 Burnleys (prior to this leveraged shit) over City, Chelsea, Newcastle, or any other club which is there on financial strength alone.

How many clubs who maintained the sort of football Burnley play do you know of who have just kept surviving? It doesn't happen. It doesn't happen because football generally reverts to the mean. Generally those who spend most money on wages are most successful, clubs who score most goals are usually successful and those that score the fewest generally end up going down.

I couldn't care less if they expand their football philosophy or not. I'm just not going to praise someone for surviving for a few seasons and then ultimately getting relegated. The only mark they'll leave on the league is being a bit of an annoyance for a few seasons. Again absolutely no problem whatsoever with teams 'doing what they need to do' to stay up, but six years later playing exactly the same football and looking dead certs for relegation surely tells you that long term it doesn't work.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:17:41 pm
I'm not aware of the evidence you're talking about, but I would wager that the main indicator of clubs being successful if they come up is an investment, those who overspend, or have good owners and who try to be self-sufficient.

I'm not sure there are 30 years of evidence that says shite football = relegation and oblivion but don't feel that strongly, either way, to be honest, so will take your word for it.

I just think it's a bit mad to be completely dismissive of the achievements of a manager/club, or of their reason to exist, just because they play shite football or to expect that clubs have to expand their football philosophy each year they're in the top flight. They've had a good run and seen European football so sure they're happy. Personally, I'd take 18 Burnleys (prior to this leveraged shit) over City, Chelsea, Newcastle, or any other club which is there on financial strength alone.
To be honest though- that's not on the clubs- that's on the FA.
Have ambition by all means... as long as the FA is doing it's job.

That shouldn't be used as a deterrent or against ambition.

The league would be much more competitive and exciting if you had 10 clubs all vying for the PL. I'd love to see that! Love it! No more monopolies- everyone taking points off everyone. A win is REALLY a win, because you're doing it at the top level, against the best players, in the beats teams.
That can only come through progressive investment.

This isn't about wanting to see club's playing football so's we can beat them. I just cannot understand why a club would sit on the money and slowly regress, when they can do so much better.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:47:50 pm
What is the point in them if their objective is just to stay in the league? Nearly a decade in the league and they're still playing this abysmal brand of football.

It's really bloody hard to get into the premier league, and even harder for the smaller clubs to stay there. Even more so today with so much money knocking around higher up the league. All that matters to most clubs below 10th is staying in the league. And on that basis good luck to them.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 01:57:08 pm
What is the point of them?

You think 20 teams in the league should either challenge for the title or fuck off? Might as well go for the super league then because the reality for at least half of the teams is that their main target is to stick around in the PL.

I'm not an advocate for their brand of football or for the men and football ideologies that Terry talks about in his opening post but I think it' 's a bit rich to act like football purists and dismiss clubs/teams like Burnley or just expect them to play a style of football that we like or want them relegated because they're horrible.

Regardless of what any of us think of the man Dyche is a hero in Burnley and he's their most successful manager in 50+ years. The 'point' for them, like any club, is to give their fans something to be proud of and try and compete with the big teams and play premier league football (and earn PL TV money).

Football clubs don't exist to play nice football they exist to win football games. It looks like it's over for Burnley now but they probably wouldn't have been in the premier league for 8 years if they'd have come up playing tiki taka football on their budget.

I still hope they go down btw...

Agree with every word, mainly the bolded. He's done very well with what he's had to work with Dyche, he's an alright manager and at the very least he's better than the has-beens on the proverbial merry go round like Allardyce or the owl. At least he gives the fans something they believe in.

The history of a club like Burnley is not the First Division/Premier League. It's a club who have spent the majority of their existence in the lower divisions. I'm not sure what their longest spell in the top flight has been, but the current run must be one of their best spells. When they go down there's no guarantee they'll continually bounce back like Fulham or Norwich. I bet for the most part their fans have absolutely loved it.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:08:12 pm
Agree with every word, mainly the bolded. He's done very well with what he's had to work with Dyche, he's an alright manager and at the very least he's better than the has-beens on the proverbial merry go round like Allardyce or the owl. At least he gives the fans something they believe in.

Genuinely....how is he better than either of them? In what way? Allardyce did a good job at Bolton, then did his survival expert act at Blackburn, Newcastle, Sunderland and Palace. Hodgson much the same at Fulham, West Brom and Palace. The owls never been relegated from the PL. Dyche has had one PL job, he's taken them down once before and looks likely to do so again. They stumbled somehow into the EL one season and couldn't even get to the group stage. The owl nearly won Fulham the EL! He's not fit to lace either of their boots as a manager, and what an indictment that is!

Oh and they've spent the majority of their existence in the top flight (58 seasons in the top division of English football, 46 in the second, 11 in the third, and 7 in the fourth)
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:59:54 pm
It's really bloody hard to get into the premier league, and even harder for the smaller clubs to stay there. Even more so today with so much money knocking around higher up the league. All that matters to most clubs below 10th is staying in the league. And on that basis good luck to them.

Thing is with Burnley, they've not tried to get any better, all they cared about was keeping the nose in the trough and stashing that money away. They've earned been paid hundreds of millions while in the League, the club didn't have any debt and were reported to have had around £80 million in the bank before the takeover. I worked with a Burnley fan, before he passed away and he said the football was absolute shite, just not enjoyable at all to go and watch.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
The actual answer to this thread subject requires a novel to properly give it justice. For me at least there are two main differences here.

The first is the coaching of it as the ideal way to win a football match. Charles Reep, Graham Taylor, Charles Hughes and the rest of the English FA made Route 1 football the national tactic in the 80's and early 90's with eventually disastrous results. This led then to a whole slew of English managers that played during this era to where they were taught this and so when they became managers this is what they knew. To them this is the way football should be played and when given the choice of doing this or something else this is what they do. I saw someone else mention that every league has its cloggers but I think that response really glosses over how no other Nation embraced the tactic like the English as you don't see managers in other countries (or at least other big leagues) that coach this type of football recycled to the degree you do in the UK.

The second is the use of it as a tactic to counter drastic talent differences which I think is something that's becoming more and more prevalent as the gap between the haves and have nots becomes ever wider. 20 or 30 years ago did you ever see dominant teams that consistently had 70% possession of a ball during games? I think clearly the answer is no. Even accounting for inflation the "Big" clubs now have so much money and squads so good and deep that there are really very few "even" match ups involving them. With that said the typical tactic is quick passes on the counter between the lines into space, not just lump it to the big man.

Anyway, I think we should just all be thankful that Barnsley's tactics last year (this year?) didn't catch on as it was basically Route 1 to the extreme.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
The only approach to football I disagree with is one that breaks rules. I've got far more complaints about how Everton treat the derby than I do with Burnley hitting long balls.

Regardless, it's a way of football that will continue to die out. You can see it even at a Sunday league level, where I've heard players and fans deride teams who just hoof it long all game. A series of neat passes gets far more praise.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
I think teams and managers should feel a duty to play a decent brand for football. In the end, football at PL level is about entertainment for the fans. They are the ones who pay the wages for the players and the managers. Pretty much all the money a club makes comes from TV/Tickets or advertising.

Some would say that winning is more important than playing good football but as we have seen many many times, those two are not mutually exclusive. Teams that play negative football just to survive often do get flushed down sooner or later. Teams that survive in PL long-term are usually the ones that have employed more progressive coaches. I understand some pragmatism but teams like Burnley and Stoke play the same way even when up against teams of similar or worse quality.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
I like having one or two teams in the league who play like that to be honest

Wouldn't want to watch it every week, but it's a different challenge for teams to overcome
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 09:02:51 pm
I like having one or two teams in the league who play like that to be honest

Wouldn't want to watch it every week, but it's a different challenge for teams to overcome
Imagine supporting a team like that and having to watch utter dirge, week in week out?
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Not my problem  ;)
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 06:50:58 pm
Some would say that winning is more important than playing good football but as we have seen many many times, those two are not mutually exclusive. Teams that play negative football just to survive often do get flushed down sooner or later. Teams that survive in PL long-term are usually the ones that have employed more progressive coaches. I understand some pragmatism but teams like Burnley and Stoke play the same way even when up against teams of similar or worse quality.
Stoke had ten straight years in the Premier League. That has to be considered a success when you consider the amount of similar clubs who went down in that period. Burnley are on their sixth season too which is fairly impressive.

A club like Stoke obviously cant be compared to Liverpool, Man United, Man City, Arsenal, Spurs and (dont laugh) Everton. They also cant really be compare to someone like Leicester whose title triumph, whilst agaisnt all odds, wasnt exactly achieved with a negative net spend.

Out of the remaining clubs I cant think of many that have stayed in the league as long whilst playing much more progressive football.
