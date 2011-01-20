On a grander scale, it's so difficult to establish yourself in the Premier League and the risks of going down are immense, in particular if you're not in London or a financially well-off club out of position with a 40-50 k stadium like Aston Villa or Newcastle were.
Some examples of clubs with sizeable histories being out for long times.
Birmingham, 11 years out.
Blackburn, 11 years in, now 10 years out.
Bolton, 11 years in, now 10 years out.
Charlton, 15 years out even in spite of London.
Coventry, 20 years out.
Derby, 19 years out and one year in since 2002 relegation.
Ipswich, 20 years out.
Leeds, 16 years out before return.
Middlesbrough, 11 years in, then 12 years out and one year in since 2009.
Nottingham Forest, 22 years out.
Portsmouth, nine years in, now 12 years out.
Sheffield Wednesday, 21 years out.
Stoke, 10 years in, now four years out.
Sunderland, 11 years in, now four years out.
Swansea, seven years in, now four years out.
Wigan, eight years in, now nine years out.
Then add Leicester being out for ten years between 2004 and 2014 before their remarkable turnaround of fortunes.
All of these teams either had a lengthy run, won cup titles or finished in the top five in the Premier League era. Blackburn obviously won the whole thing with different financial muscles. However, all of them have been or are shut out of the top flight for a very long time. Some of them used to be taken for granted before they went down. That's what incentivises teams playing no-risk football, knowing just how hard it is to get through the misery that is the Championship as one of only three clubs. While the gap between the two divisions have grown, you can almost bank on one of the bottom three bouncing back immediately. However, if you're at Burnley, Norwich or Watford, how do you know that's going to be you? If you have a team with the statures of say Brighton, Crystal Palace, Southampton or Wolverhampton, you know that if you go down you're unlikely to get back and re-establish yourself again. Even if you're able to bounce back, ask Fulham and West Bromwich about being able to stay there.