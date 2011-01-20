This is their 8th season in the PL. They've had one relegation and another four relegation fights. I don't think 'punching above their weight' counts when they're now an established Premier League team. They've made no attempt whatsoever to adopt a more progressive style, and its not impossible by any stretch. And its why they find themselves in this situation. They're constantly amongst the lowest scorers in the league, when they do spend money its on players to further this drab, hopefully bore out a lucky 1-0 win tactic.



Yep, like I said before- I cannot understand why they would not want to progress any further.People call it Anti-Football, but when you call it by it's proper name: Pro-Business football, then it makes more sense. The majority of "normal" succesfull investment businesses thrive on something like 12% return, and so it is with this type of Football as a means to provide the ROI.It's a type of football that's meant to keep the investment of the owner(s) alive, with relatively stable risk- guaranteeing a certain ROI, even if that ROI is lower than that of a progressive model. It's not going anywhere, but it's not likely to go backwards much (at leats not initially). It's reminiscent of the frog in lukewarm water-analogy though.The Football on offer, is a mirror of the expectations of the owner- not what the fans really want.It's pro-owner/pro-business. The fans have nothing to do with it other than being a number on a financial sheet at the end of the day, cause the owner is only interested in Matchday revenue above all. (and some TV-money when the big boys come around).There is no real investment or an urgency to give the supporters what they dream of.For that reason I don't like it at all.The likes of Burnley's had ample time to upgrade their facilities and processes, to change their philosphy, to set smaller/reachable targets in the meantime. I get it- some teams need to fight hard coming up from the Championship and have to make do with what they have, but there isn't any excuse for clubs to want to stay where they are: just middle-of-road battlers, the mid-table grafters, the annual low-ambition clubs who are just there to get a stable profit going, year-on-year by playing it safe in comfortable mid-table. By their Football, you can identify them and it is this low-risk, percentage-based approach that is so detestable. By all means- do it when you're in a precarious position, but come on already! Get moving!Maybe I don't understand, but I suppose in the end, it also comes down to whether the fans are okay with it or not, cause they can get it turned around.Newcastle- before they became an Oil-club, were the example of a fanbase that weren't happy with the ambitions of their club. Leicester, Wolves etc.. they're setting the examples. They're not content with annual mid-table mediocrity. Wolves may not play the pretty football from time to time, but at least they invest and upgrade and try new things.