So Salah gets his leg clattered and it knocks him off balance in the box, no penalty. Ok, noted for the next time one of those is given in another game when we're not involved.



Bag of shite game though against absolute grocks. Conditions favouring them, but strangely we're starting to open them up as it goes on. Thiago and Diaz for certain in the second half, especially as Jordan is on that annoying yellow and Sadio is clearly only on for 55 - 60 minutes maximum. We've got this if we keep the discipline and don't do anything silly.