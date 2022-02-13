« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40  (Read 13706 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,504
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 08:40:49 am »
Lets see how many more wins we can get on the bounce, from now to the end of the season!

Up the reds!
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,066
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 09:29:12 am »
Quote from: rocco on February 13, 2022, 06:03:28 pm
Cant say i disagree but they did have 4/5 shots on target and could have easily scored 2 today , it was you would expect on the wind and rain seat to Burnley.
Id have given Ali Fabinho then Matip the top marks today in that order
The best side won .

Personally and I get why we started the midfield 3 but a Thiago or a Elliott was missing but Id have done the same and protected them

Did they really though? If they really did have that many on target how does that translate into an XG 0.86? Seriously, if somebody could explain how it works and what the correlation is, I'd welcome it.

Shots 8 v 12*
Shots on target 4 v 5*
XG 0.86 vs 2.04

* Shots stats from BBC/Sky
XG as reported on here.

I've also found XGs reported of
XG 0.8 vs 1.67
XG 1.17 vs 2.17
XG 1.16 vs 1.96

Oh and also an XG of 0.11 vs 0.17 on 'The Athletic' website!
 ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:59:56 am by Yosser0_0 »
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,066
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 09:41:50 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 13, 2022, 05:40:44 pm
This is nonsense

Why? Because their only real chances would have been given offside with VAR.  their other chances were ruled offside on normal play. 

Whats astonishing is how mangers like Dyche think chances where they are offside are reall chances and theyve been unlucky. They havent been.

Its a clear and deliberate game plan from us which worked.

So, to the posters who said Alisson was MOTM? I disagree because his saves wouldnt have mattered anyway. Which leaves Fabinho who was immense

So we can conclude that most of their 'chances' would go down as 'assists' for the linesman who displayed incredible restraint in not putting his flag up when faced with a number of blantant offside decisions. Fair play to him for added to the drama of the occasion.
 ;D

Just watching the full 90 now as we speak and there's just been four on the bounce with Alisson having to make the save and defenders having to get back in due to the late (obvious) flag.
 ::)
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,488
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 09:45:41 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on February 13, 2022, 11:13:08 pm
Please be the last time we have to play them for 2 years.  They are horrid.

If they get relegated we're bound to draw them in the League Cup and FA Cup, no doubt at Burnley and in a period of particularly windy inclement weather.
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 09:59:00 am »
If Burnley could have hand picked the conditions to play the game under theyd have chosen torrential rain and high winds. Its like home advantage plus. To come away from that with a win is very satisfying.
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 10:51:16 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 08:40:43 am
The thought of Burnley going down and being replaced by their rivals Blackburn is a lovely thought too.

We've had some cracking games at Ewood Park.
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,516
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 10:52:45 am »
That was a really tough game
Conditions were dogshit, Burnley are 10ft tall and we stood upto the challenge well.

1st half they had a couple moments, and a couple of offside moments...we had a fair few chances throughout which could/should have been taken too.

2nd half we shut them out like bosses - didn't give them a sniff. Was really pleased to see that

Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 10:54:12 am »
Quote from: rushyman on February 13, 2022, 06:04:27 pm
We might very well be the unluckiest league squad going for a title. This is league winning form Amd points so far

City are on like 15 from 16 wins. And the other was a draw

You cant possibly expect to compete with that year in and out without being financially doped like they are

Manchester United are financially doped too. Difference being they spend shitloads of money on 'dopes'.
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 11:17:05 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:45:41 am
If they get relegated we're bound to draw them in the League Cup and FA Cup, no doubt at Burnley and in a period of particularly windy inclement weather.

Hopefully we avoid them in future after 2-3 years if they ever get back into Prem or in FA/LC Cup matches.

I was astounded to see how well they played against us, I know most of their good chances were offsides and they must have been the same fighting self vs United - how can they have not won any matches this season as I am sure that bustling fighting pub long football must rattle a lot of teams.

what terrrible weather conditions.
Thanks feck we played them with our defence and Fabinho in good form. If we had played them during Dec with our squad stretched with 9 players out and defense not in form I think we would have struggled.

Nice ugly win hopefully not to be revisted for a long time soon.
Bring on Inter in CL
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 11:18:55 am »
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 10:52:45 am
That was a really tough game
Conditions were dogshit, Burnley are 10ft tall and we stood upto the challenge well.

1st half they had a couple moments, and a couple of offside moments...we had a fair few chances throughout which could/should have been taken too.

2nd half we shut them out like bosses - didn't give them a sniff. Was really pleased to see that

great summary. 8)

well earened 3 points.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,865
  • ....mmm
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 12:33:41 pm »
Logged
:D

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,418
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 12:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 10:51:16 am
We've had some cracking games at Ewood Park.

Remember the mad one with us blowing a 2 goal lead and then the Divine Ponytail Andy Carroll scoring an injury time winner?
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,259
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 01:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:36:26 pm
Remember the mad one with us blowing a 2 goal lead and then the Divine Ponytail Andy Carroll scoring an injury time winner?
John Barnes overhead kick was another 3-2 win if I remember correctly.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 01:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 01:10:52 pm
John Barnes overhead kick was another 3-2 win if I remember correctly.

Was that the game where Mcmanaman scuffed one and it bobbled over Tim Flowers hands?
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,418
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 01:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 01:10:52 pm
John Barnes overhead kick was another 3-2 win if I remember correctly.

That was actually a 3-2 defeat. The year they won the league.

Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:16:13 pm
Was that the game where Mcmanaman scuffed one and it bobbled over Tim Flowers hands?

That was the following year 95/96 when we still had an outside title chance. Was it not Collymore who scored via the divot? Think McManaman did something similar away at Spurs the following season on a Monday night game.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,446
  • Indefatigability
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 03:44:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:22:29 pm
That was actually a 3-2 defeat. The year they won the league.

That was the following year 95/96 when we still had an outside title chance. Was it not Collymore who scored via the divot? Think McManaman did something similar away at Spurs the following season on a Monday night game.

Called the 'portable divot' or something along those lines, wasn't it?

Both led to wins.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,446
  • Indefatigability
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 04:07:01 pm »
Might find that this was a sterner test than Inter on Wednesday...
Logged

Online Bjornar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 870
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 08:22:19 pm »
Was good to see how solid we looked defensively in the second half compared to the first.

While I agree with every word of praise for our own performance in this thread, Burnley deserve some credit for that performance IMO, they made it very difficult for us which from their perspective wouldn't have been an easy task.
Logged

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 10:19:56 pm »
Not the prettiest of games; which given the conditions and opponents was always a given and I suppose ironic we won it by the score line.

However why we have linesman delaying offside calls that are blatant is beyond me really oh and Mo not getting a blatant penalty either I mean the chap has to be scissor kicked and then trampled upon to even get VAR to think about looking and even then id suspect theyd probably not give it bloody refs and bloody Martin Atkinson the inept ref
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,591
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 11:03:42 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:29:12 am
Did they really though? If they really did have that many on target how does that translate into an XG 0.86? Seriously, if somebody could explain how it works and what the correlation is, I'd welcome it.

Shots 8 v 12*
Shots on target 4 v 5*
XG 0.86 vs 2.04

* Shots stats from BBC/Sky
XG as reported on here.

I've also found XGs reported of
XG 0.8 vs 1.67
XG 1.17 vs 2.17
XG 1.16 vs 1.96

Oh and also an XG of 0.11 vs 0.17 on 'The Athletic' website!
 ;D

Burnley 0 The Reds 1

Thatll do as far as stats go for me
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,200
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #380 on: Today at 01:53:30 am »
Quote from: Bjornar on Yesterday at 08:22:19 pm
Was good to see how solid we looked defensively in the second half compared to the first.

While I agree with every word of praise for our own performance in this thread, Burnley deserve some credit for that performance IMO, they made it very difficult for us which from their perspective wouldn't have been an easy task.


Good to finally read a post that ditched the red tinted specs and viewed the game objectively.

First off, what a fantastic hard fought win in shocking conditions to keep the current momentum going. That special knack of truly great sides to just find enough to get across the line really does seem to have returned to our ranks.

But lets not kid ourselves that this game was one where things went in any way comfortably. Sure we got the win but up until the last 15 minutes or so when they seemed to run out of steam and ideas it in no way felt comfortable.

All those offside incidents may well stem from well judged implementation of our high line offside inducing defensive strategy and may well create something of a false impression of the opponents real chance situation but when there are so many of them including some quite marginal ones as well as a fair number of other bona fide penetrating attacks then to glibly dismiss the capabilities of the opponents doing that is just one-eyed bollocks.

That said, we did more than really well ourselves in matching them stride for stride, at times dominating them and on various occasions creating our own openings and attacking moments against well drilled defending, sometimes with superb play.

It was a game where we had to keep battling right to the end because we were up against a Burnley side making a complete mockery of their lowly position by mixing their inevitable relentless route one assaults with some decent collective attacking play and constant dogged pressing and defensive solidity. Lets just hope they produce that same never say die performance when they meet City. Certainly, if they keep repeating this level no way are they going down.

Anyroad, for all the bollocks we all spew out in the end as a few have said the three precious points is all that really matters.

 :)

PS special mention for Thiago when he came on. Fuckinell. What a player.
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • American Red since 1986
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #381 on: Today at 02:53:14 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 01:53:30 am
Good to finally read a post that ditched the red tinted specs and viewed the game objectively.

First off, what a fantastic hard fought win in shocking conditions to keep the current momentum going. That special knack of truly great sides to just find enough to get across the line really does seem to have returned to our ranks.

But lets not kid ourselves that this game was one where things went in any way comfortably. Sure we got the win but up until the last 15 minutes or so when they seemed to run out of steam and ideas it in no way felt comfortable.

All those offside incidents may well stem from well judged implementation of our high line offside inducing defensive strategy and may well create something of a false impression of the opponents real chance situation but when there are so many of them including some quite marginal ones as well as a fair number of other bona fide penetrating attacks then to glibly dismiss the capabilities of the opponents doing that is just one-eyed bollocks.

That said, we did more than really well ourselves in matching them stride for stride, at times dominating them and on various occasions creating our own openings and attacking moments against well drilled defending, sometimes with superb play.

It was a game where we had to keep battling right to the end because we were up against a Burnley side making a complete mockery of their lowly position by mixing their inevitable relentless route one assaults with some decent collective attacking play and constant dogged pressing and defensive solidity. Lets just hope they produce that same never say die performance when they meet City. Certainly, if they keep repeating this level no way are they going down.

Anyroad, for all the bollocks we all spew out in the end as a few have said the three precious points is all that really matters.

 :)

PS special mention for Thiago when he came on. Fuckinell. What a player.

Very well said.  It's what I've been thinking, but haven't been able to find the words for.

It's true, our trap worked very well all match.  But...   it's a fine line that has to be nearly flawless to work. 

And, to be honest, it's also putting a LOT of faith in VAR (which, most people here don't have much good to say about... )  It's not out of the question that we get screwed over on a borderline offside that doesn't get called and then doesn't get overturned. 
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,639
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #382 on: Today at 03:10:24 am »
Not sure about this. Firstly for it to be an offside trap it HAS to be a fine line; that's the bait that enables the trap. And secondly offsides by their nature are going to be close. A player standing well offside will know he's off and won't try and attack any ball kicked towards him; and a player well onside will mostly be closed down by our midfield and pacy defenders. It'll mostly only be the borderline ones which will be contested, and they're the ones we seek to catch offside.

So the only real criticism would be letting the pass be made in the first place; that's the bit we'd look to improve upon. Don't even give them a sniff by pressing and harrying and closing down every potential through pass or lifted ball. But it's pretty tough even for the best sides to prevent every single ball over the top or pass during 90+ minutes. And that's why the offside trap exists as a second line of defence.

Third is the pacy defenders

Fourth is the sexy behemoth with the girl's name
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 