Was good to see how solid we looked defensively in the second half compared to the first.



While I agree with every word of praise for our own performance in this thread, Burnley deserve some credit for that performance IMO, they made it very difficult for us which from their perspective wouldn't have been an easy task.





Good to finally read a post that ditched the red tinted specs and viewed the game objectively.First off, what a fantastic hard fought win in shocking conditions to keep the current momentum going. That special knack of truly great sides to just find enough to get across the line really does seem to have returned to our ranks.But lets not kid ourselves that this game was one where things went in any way comfortably. Sure we got the win but up until the last 15 minutes or so when they seemed to run out of steam and ideas it in no way felt comfortable.All those offside incidents may well stem from well judged implementation of our high line offside inducing defensive strategy and may well create something of a false impression of the opponents real chance situation but when there are so many of them including some quite marginal ones as well as a fair number of other bona fide penetrating attacks then to glibly dismiss the capabilities of the opponents doing that is just one-eyed bollocks.That said, we did more than really well ourselves in matching them stride for stride, at times dominating them and on various occasions creating our own openings and attacking moments against well drilled defending, sometimes with superb play.It was a game where we had to keep battling right to the end because we were up against a Burnley side making a complete mockery of their lowly position by mixing their inevitable relentless route one assaults with some decent collective attacking play and constant dogged pressing and defensive solidity. Lets just hope they produce that same never say die performance when they meet City. Certainly, if they keep repeating this level no way are they going down.Anyroad, for all the bollocks we all spew out in the end as a few have said the three precious points is all that really matters.PS special mention for Thiago when he came on. Fuckinell. What a player.