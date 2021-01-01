The more I think back, the more I think that was quite an impressive performance. We struggled to get to grips with things, sporadically, in the first 20/30 but, after that, we played the conditions, opponent and situation, very very well.



The struggles weren't, imo, with Burnley, but purely getting control of the actual football. An extra touch here and there, a misplaced pass, aerial balls moving all over the place slowed our normally perfectly drilled build up and it took us time to settle.



But we controlled the game in the best way in those conditions, ball on the floor short sharp passes, patient possession. The offside line was pretty much perfect and enabled us to fight brilliantly for the second balls due to our compactness. Van Dijk and Matip were dominant throughout.



Once Thiago came on that pretty much sealed the game. Not sure that Burnley had a chance after that. In another game we'd have been two up at half time from the Mane/Salah 2 on 1.



So yeah, as I said. On reflection and now the money is back in its cage, a professional, mature dominant performance, where we prioritised control, and the reduction of their opportunity to have set pieces very well.



Things get very, very interesting if City drop before us. Would be nice if we get an opportunity to play before them once as well