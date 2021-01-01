This is nonsense



Why? Because their only real chances would have been given offside with VAR. their other chances were ruled offside on normal play.



Whats astonishing is how mangers like Dyche think chances where they are offside are reall chances and theyve been unlucky. They havent been.



Its a clear and deliberate game plan from us which worked.



So, to the posters who said Alisson was MOTM? I disagree because his saves wouldnt have mattered anyway. Which leaves Fabinho who was immense



Agree that Fabinho was MOTM, but it doesn't take away from Ali, does it? In fact it shows that, a player can be offside and through, and still Alisson will give you nothing.But yes, been a few times where managers are mentioning offside chances, the late flag is a bit of a meaningless thing going on. If you think it's offside, put up the flag, the ref can hold the whistle, the players may play on, and be checked by VAR if they score? But, they need to do away with this late flag thing