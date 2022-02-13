« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February  (Read 18815 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,444
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #640 on: February 13, 2022, 06:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Currywurst on February 13, 2022, 06:34:15 pm
Table now favours Arsenal for 4th. All the teams in contention seem to be screwing it up, so maybe Arsenal will join in.

Again, the top 4 contender who had the best weekend was the one who didnt play. Speaks volumes.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #641 on: February 13, 2022, 06:59:44 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on February 13, 2022, 06:55:50 pm
This is not handball, but Moutinho's armpit ball was handball and penalty?

The things they are making up as they go  :duh
that's what is so infuriating.

I swear to god, most players and managers don't now what the rules are any more.  some of them have said that in public.

FIFA are desperately trying to make the game faster with fewer stoppages (late flags!!) and with more goals to appeal to bigger audiences, but all they're doing is confusing the hell out of everyone.  they're changing the basic rules of the game mid-season now!

god knows what changes they'll bring in this summer.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,415
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #642 on: February 13, 2022, 07:11:56 pm »
Quote from: oojason on February 13, 2022, 06:22:20 pm

'A new interpretation of the law on handball made by the IFAB will be introduced this season' (for 2020/21) - www.premierleague.com/news/1820123



So, only hitting the left arm below the sleeves is handball..

If I were a manager, I would be asking defenders to play volleyball with their right arm/hand



 ;)
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,674
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #643 on: February 13, 2022, 07:16:47 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on February 13, 2022, 07:11:56 pm
So, only hitting the left arm below the sleeves is handball..

If I were a manager, I would be asking defenders to play volleyball with their right arm/hand



 ;)
as long as your player doesn't have measles, he can touch the ball with arm.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,818
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #644 on: February 13, 2022, 08:09:35 pm »
That sure looked like at least half the ball was below his sleeve to me.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #645 on: February 13, 2022, 08:18:25 pm »
what's amazing (also) is that FIFA, the PL, etc all continue to behave as if cameras can freeze images with enough precision to judge these things, and microscopic offsides ... in the face of all factual evidence to the contrary.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,178
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #646 on: February 13, 2022, 08:26:45 pm »
McNulty on the BBC website

"Dawson rose highest to meet a Bowen corner and score with a looping header."


 ;D
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 07:13:48 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on February 13, 2022, 08:26:45 pm
McNulty on the BBC website

"Dawson rose highest to meet a Bowen corner and score with a looping header."


 ;D
He's tragic, is McNulty, isn't he?
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,144
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #648 on: Today at 09:25:29 pm »
Turn on the united game, Brighton go down to 10, turn it off.
Logged

Online TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,326
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #649 on: Today at 09:26:05 pm »
Haha the crowd and United players basically sent him off
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,162
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #650 on: Today at 09:33:17 pm »

Just the six Manchester Utd players sprinting to the referee 'asking' for a red card (which is more than they have run in the whole game so far):-

'Lewis Dunk (Brighton) straight red card against Manchester Utd on 54'' - https://streamja.com/n33BA
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,019
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #651 on: Today at 09:47:13 pm »
I hope potter calls them out on it, all surrounding the referee, disgraceful
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #652 on: Today at 10:02:19 pm »
Prick Welbeck misses that on purpose.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,019
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #653 on: Today at 10:02:41 pm »
silly twat wellshit
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,485
  • Italians do it better
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #654 on: Today at 10:03:30 pm »
United are utterly fucking pathetic. Clinging on for dear life against a 10 men Brighton at home.
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,115
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #655 on: Today at 10:04:20 pm »
Still struggling against 10 men Brighton at home.

Swag!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 