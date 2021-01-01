Watching the rugby but had a little hope Norwich might nick a point
Thats a lot more exciting.
Cant see them dropping many points until the end. The only difficult game they have is against us
That defending omg
People didnt see them dropping points to Saints the other week.
The only points they've dropped in like 10 matches
Lets throw the towel in then.
Of course not but I suspect we'll have to be perfect from now until the end if we're to win it. A mightily difficult task.
they get an early 2-0 lead in 2h and then kill the match and bore everyone's brains out as usual.
Shitty day of footie this
people like big dick nick.
