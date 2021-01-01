« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February  (Read 11557 times)

Online Red Bird

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #440 on: Today at 06:28:07 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 06:25:16 pm
Watching the rugby but had a little hope Norwich might nick a point
Thats a lot more exciting.
Offline rocco

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #441 on: Today at 06:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 06:28:07 pm
Thats a lot more exciting.

A lot more
Online duvva

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #442 on: Today at 06:34:36 pm »
Oh well
Online oojason

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #443 on: Today at 06:35:15 pm »

Norwich 0 - [2] Manchester City; Foden 48' - https://streamgg.com/v/6207f6b70f634
Online RedSamba

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #444 on: Today at 06:35:31 pm »
Cant see them dropping many points until the end. The only difficult game they have is against us
Online Chakan

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #445 on: Today at 06:36:15 pm »
That defending omg
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #446 on: Today at 06:37:10 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 06:35:31 pm
Cant see them dropping many points until the end. The only difficult game they have is against us

People didnt see them dropping points to Saints the other week.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #447 on: Today at 06:38:04 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:36:15 pm
That defending omg

Bodes well for next weekend ;)
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #448 on: Today at 06:38:04 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:37:10 pm
People didnt see them dropping points to Saints the other week.

The only points they've dropped in like 10 matches
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #449 on: Today at 06:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:38:04 pm
The only points they've dropped in like 10 matches

Lets throw the towel in then.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #450 on: Today at 06:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:39:00 pm
Lets throw the towel in then.

Of course not but I suspect we'll have to be perfect from now until the end if we're to win it. A mightily difficult task.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #451 on: Today at 06:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:37:10 pm
People didnt see them dropping points to Saints the other week.

Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:39:00 pm
Lets throw the towel in then.

Tag teamed by the joy joyness of RedSamba and Caligula ;D
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #452 on: Today at 06:41:23 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:40:10 pm
Of course not but I suspect we'll have to be perfect from now until the end if we're to win it. A mightily difficult task.

Good job we are capable.
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #453 on: Today at 06:50:29 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 06:35:31 pm
Cant see them dropping many points until the end. The only difficult game they have is against us

Palace away on a Monday night. I certainly wouldnt fancy us going there then.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #454 on: Today at 06:52:30 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:22:18 pm
they get an early 2-0 lead in 2h and then kill the match and bore everyone's brains out as usual.
It was clear as hell.

As someoe earlier said, they will probably cruise against anyone except us. We just have to keep winning and put pressure on.
Online Chakan

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #455 on: Today at 06:57:50 pm »
Do norwich even know how to defend?
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #456 on: Today at 07:01:29 pm »
fuck off Palmeiras you idiots
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #457 on: Today at 07:04:27 pm »
Considering Norwich lost last 2 meetings each by 5-0, they did okay tonight.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #458 on: Today at 07:11:43 pm »
Shitty day of footie this
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #459 on: Today at 07:14:28 pm »
Before city scored that was game on. V Norwich

If we can do 10 games in a row well either be top/joint top.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #460 on: Today at 07:15:59 pm »
he'll miss
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #461 on: Today at 07:16:12 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 07:11:43 pm
Shitty day of footie this

The Everton result is annoying. City beating Brentford and Norwich isnt a sign theyre necessarily going to win every remaining game. If they slip up it will have to be somewhere else. Beat Burnley tomorrow and its still a good weekend.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #462 on: Today at 07:16:35 pm »
 ;D
