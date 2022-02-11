This is a huge game to keep the pressure on city with them playing Norwich this weekend. We must win this game and Burnley away is always rough but what makes it bigger is our next 3 PL games are at home against opposotion we should be beating so winnig this would put us on a potential big win streak compared to City who play Spurs, Everton and United with two of those being away.



Nice early goal and this should be comfortable, its when you let them get into the game that they really start to stick in.



Alisson



TAA

Konate

VVD

Robbo



Fabinho



Hendo

Keita



Salah

Jota

Diaz



Kelleher, Gomez,Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Thiago, Elliot, Mane, Firmino



Think Matip and Thiago are saved for Inter