« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)  (Read 5742 times)

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #40 on: February 11, 2022, 07:20:41 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 11, 2022, 07:11:53 pm
Woohoo she's just confirmed it'll be on 😁

Its not on U.K. tv FYI.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #41 on: February 11, 2022, 07:26:40 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on February 11, 2022, 07:20:41 pm
Its not on U.K. tv FYI.

We all have IPTV mate so we get every game regardless 😁
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,278
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #42 on: February 11, 2022, 07:26:53 pm »
Bring in Konate, Henderson, Keita and Salah for Matip, Thiago, Jones and Firmino.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,544
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #43 on: February 11, 2022, 07:26:53 pm »
Thanks Brian for the OP. I know we are confident but I would play 11 players (youve left out Robbo).

Salah is bound to start and as you said it will be hard to leave out Jota or Diaz. I dont mind who starts in midfield as I think well see a couple of changes around the 60 minute mark and bring on fresh legs.

If we have our shooting boots on then we will win easily. Burnley will have to come at us and try to win. If they do nick the first goal then they wont come out of their own penalty area.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,227
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #44 on: February 11, 2022, 08:03:22 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the op Brain. They do seem to be doing terrible for an ok squad. Sounds like Mane on the bench so Diaz starts, probably with Mo and Diogo. Reckon midfield will be Fab, Hendo and Keita and Konate will be cub with VVD.
Should be able to see this lot off 👍
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,088
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #45 on: February 11, 2022, 09:18:19 pm »
Referee: Martin Atkinson.
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Darren Cann.
Fourth official: Graham Scott.
VAR: Darren England.
Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,144
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 12:20:25 am »
Alison

Trent - Matip - VVD - Robbo

Fab

Firmino - Diaz

Salah - Jota - Mane

Eat that Burnley
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,596
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 05:34:25 am »
I can't forget that game where we had 88% possession and yet they won 2-0. For that reason, and various others, we need to thrash them every time we play them. Into these, Reds.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 07:00:06 am »
This is a huge game to keep the pressure on city with them playing Norwich this weekend. We must win this game and Burnley away is always rough but what makes it bigger is our next 3 PL games are at home against opposotion we should be beating so winnig this would put us on a potential big win streak compared to City who play Spurs, Everton and United with two of those being away.

Nice early goal and this should be comfortable, its when you let them get into the game that they really start to stick in.

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robbo

Fabinho

Hendo
Keita

Salah
Jota
Diaz

Kelleher, Gomez,Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Thiago, Elliot, Mane, Firmino

Think Matip and Thiago are saved for Inter
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,319
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 07:08:35 am »
Win by whatever score, just want to see Klopp put one more over Sean Douchebag.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:38:42 am »
With Mane and Henderson coming back into the squad, I'd assume Minamino and Keita/Ox/Milner don't even make the bench.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,331
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:14:49 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 07:00:06 am
This is a huge game to keep the pressure on city with them playing Norwich this weekend. We must win this game and Burnley away is always rough but what makes it bigger is our next 3 PL games are at home against opposotion we should be beating so winnig this would put us on a potential big win streak compared to City who play Spurs, Everton and United with two of those being away.

Nice early goal and this should be comfortable, its when you let them get into the game that they really start to stick in.

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robbo

Fabinho

Hendo
Keita

Salah
Jota
Diaz

Kelleher, Gomez,Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Thiago, Elliot, Mane, Firmino

Think Matip and Thiago are saved for Inter

That would be my side with one eye on Wednesday.

City should win today but did lose to Norwich in 2019 so you never know.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,221
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 10:17:23 am »
I think Jota doesn't start this one. Played quite a bit recently and Klopp will want him starting at Inter i reckon.
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,914
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 12:52:25 pm »
Would we ever go with Diaz Mane Salah?. Positionally may have issues, but spicy.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:36:45 pm »
Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Elliott

Mane
Jota
Salah

Thatd be my guess, plenty of scope to change things after an hour.  The bench is a tough one to call, think Milner could miss out.
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,120
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:51:35 pm »
Expect Burnley to have the usual well drilled defensive unit with a heavy physical presence.  Not a lot of action going forward from The Clarets, and they will try and make the most of any corners and free kicks in thet get in the attacking third. We need to be disciplined and patient if we don't get an early goal.  Think Salah, Elliot and Diaz will all start and their trickery should be too much for the Burnley defence.  Always a cold place to go and hopefully The Long Side diehards will be returning home early.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 10:36:51 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 09:36:45 pm
The bench is a tough one to call, think Milner could miss out.

He should miss out imo, but we all know Klopp values his leadership and versatility so dont think he will.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:48:23 pm »
Salah will obviously start. I'd probably give Mane a rest and play Diaz, Jota, Salah.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,319
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:55:08 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:48:23 pm
Salah will obviously start. I'd probably give Mane a rest and play Diaz, Jota, Salah.
I think that Bobby could be quite effective against their low-block and can open space for Jota, who's on fire. Diaz could get his legs kicked for fun when he tries to run one-on-one at those...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 11:33:00 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:55:08 pm
I think that Bobby could be quite effective against their low-block and can open space for Jota, who's on fire. Diaz could get his legs kicked for fun when he tries to run one-on-one at those...
Diaz is has shown he very good at avoiding those tackles with very good Balance. It just depends on What they looking for lineup on Wed for this game also there is 3 subs to use off the bench
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,759
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #60 on: Today at 04:06:02 am »
hate this fixture and i never underestimate these fuckers regardless of stats

if we're more than one goal up with 10 minutes to go i'll be a happy bunny
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #61 on: Today at 04:21:12 am »
dont care who starts

lets just fucking smash them and send these neanderthals down to the championship.
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,679
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #62 on: Today at 04:30:33 am »
Think Dyche is the only manager Klopp actually dislikes in the Prem. Definitely will kick him while hes down.
Logged

Offline dirks digglers

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #63 on: Today at 09:27:17 am »
One of those games where you dont want it to be wet and windy because you just know Dyche will send them out to test our mettle with some dubious 50/50s under cover of the conditions. Forecast is wet and windy. Hope if they do any of that Atkinson gets a card out early.

We know what theyll do, so can we be clinical early on and stamp out any cause for hope, sink their morale and not get into a dirty dogfight. A win of any sort and no injuries would be great.
Logged
If you cant understand it without an explanation, you cant understand it with an explanation.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,471
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #64 on: Today at 09:32:13 am »
Quote from: dirks digglers on Today at 09:27:17 am
One of those games where you dont want it to be wet and windy because you just know Dyche will send them out to test our mettle with some dubious 50/50s under cover of the conditions. Forecast is wet and windy. Hope if they do any of that Atkinson gets a card out early.

We know what theyll do, so can we be clinical early on and stamp out any cause for hope, sink their morale and not get into a dirty dogfight. A win of any sort and no injuries would be great.

Guarantee they'll be crowding Allison at corners and a variety of other shit house tactics.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,773
  • SPQR
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #65 on: Today at 10:24:55 am »
This is as excited as I've been in a while about a game. Not because we're playing Burnley or because this game will have much meaning in the long run but because look at our options going forward. Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Diaz, Elliot. It's as good a forward line as we've had in decades.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,683
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #66 on: Today at 10:50:36 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:32:13 am
Guarantee they'll be crowdingfouling Allison at corners and a variety of other shit house tactics.
Fixed your typo mate  ;)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,331
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #67 on: Today at 11:07:00 am »
Just keep our heads. We have lads who can handle their style.

Would play Konate instead of Joel Andre Matip. Play Fab, Hendo and one of Ox/Keita/Elliott/Jones. Give Thiago the day off as hes too important for Wednesday.

Diaz, Mo and Jota up top.

Mo will probably get a hat trick as he will be angry and determined.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,802
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #68 on: Today at 11:19:35 am »
Burnley were shockingly bad for the most part against the Mancs, how they got away with a point was only due to it being how shite man u are. If they play anything like that we should bag a few goals quite easy, but like most they will always raise their game for us so we will see.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #69 on: Today at 11:22:00 am »
Alisson gets no protection from officials for some weird reason so just gotta try and limit the amount of corners etc and we'll be fine, even if they scored off 1 or 2 we should still be winning anyway. Hopefully Diaz starts again as I assume it'll be the usual Mo, Diogo, Sadio trio for Inter.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,544
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #70 on: Today at 11:25:59 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:22:00 am
Alisson gets no protection from officials for some weird reason so just gotta try and limit the amount of corners etc and we'll be fine, even if they scored off 1 or 2 we should still be winning anyway. Hopefully Diaz starts again as I assume it'll be the usual Mo, Diogo, Sadio trio for Inter.

I don't think we can really assume anything about the front 3 right now, other than Salah likely starting where possible. I think there's a chance Firmino actually gets the first leg against Inter, if we decide to go there and press the life out of them.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,088
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #71 on: Today at 11:38:32 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:50:36 am
Fixed your typo mate  ;)
Why do we have the only keeper who isn't overprotected.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #72 on: Today at 11:40:02 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:07:00 am
Just keep our heads. We have lads who can handle their style.

Would play Konate instead of Joel Andre Matip. Play Fab, Hendo and one of Ox/Keita/Elliott/Jones. Give Thiago the day off as hes too important for Wednesday.

Diaz, Mo and Jota up top.

Mo will probably get a hat trick as he will be angry and determined.

Good point re Thiago.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,740
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #73 on: Today at 11:42:02 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:38:32 am
Why do we have the only keeper who isn't overprotected.

I suspect we'll hear "Alisson needs to be stronger there" at least once today, after Ben Mee crashes into him.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online jizzspunk

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 944
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #74 on: Today at 11:42:04 am »
Allison
Trent Ibou Virgil Robbo
Hendo Fabio Naby
Mo Jota Diaz

Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,631
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #75 on: Today at 11:43:08 am »
Too soon for Elliott to start? These are the kind of games hes valuable in.

Wouldnt start Henderson. He can be frustrating against packed defences.
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,783
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #76 on: Today at 11:48:14 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:24:55 am
This is as excited as I've been in a while about a game. Not because we're playing Burnley or because this game will have much meaning in the long run but because look at our options going forward. Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Diaz, Elliot. It's as good a forward line as we've had in decades.

Origi is a shocking omission.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,556
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #77 on: Today at 11:49:10 am »
Just as interesting as the starting 11 is going to be will be the players that we have to leave out of the squad.  For once, we have everyone fit and available and too many players to fit into the full squad so some players are going to miss out.  Tough decisions for Klopp and this is where his man management is really going to come into play.
Logged

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
« Reply #78 on: Today at 11:50:10 am »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 11:42:04 am
Allison
Trent Ibou Virgil Robbo
Hendo Fabio Naby
Mo Jota Diaz

Will be interesting to see if the likes of Naby or Diaz start. There's always the argument for playing guys better in the air against Burnley. Firmino is good to have defensively on set pieces so might well start.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 