Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)

Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
February 11, 2022, 07:20:41 pm
Quote from: reddebs on February 11, 2022, 07:11:53 pm
Woohoo she's just confirmed it'll be on 😁

Its not on U.K. tv FYI.
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
February 11, 2022, 07:26:40 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on February 11, 2022, 07:20:41 pm
Its not on U.K. tv FYI.

We all have IPTV mate so we get every game regardless 😁
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
February 11, 2022, 07:26:53 pm
Bring in Konate, Henderson, Keita and Salah for Matip, Thiago, Jones and Firmino.
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
February 11, 2022, 07:26:53 pm
Thanks Brian for the OP. I know we are confident but I would play 11 players (youve left out Robbo).

Salah is bound to start and as you said it will be hard to leave out Jota or Diaz. I dont mind who starts in midfield as I think well see a couple of changes around the 60 minute mark and bring on fresh legs.

If we have our shooting boots on then we will win easily. Burnley will have to come at us and try to win. If they do nick the first goal then they wont come out of their own penalty area.
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
February 11, 2022, 08:03:22 pm
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the op Brain. They do seem to be doing terrible for an ok squad. Sounds like Mane on the bench so Diaz starts, probably with Mo and Diogo. Reckon midfield will be Fab, Hendo and Keita and Konate will be cub with VVD.
Should be able to see this lot off 👍
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
February 11, 2022, 09:18:19 pm
Referee: Martin Atkinson.
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Darren Cann.
Fourth official: Graham Scott.
VAR: Darren England.
Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan.
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Yesterday at 12:20:25 am
Alison

Trent - Matip - VVD - Robbo

Fab

Firmino - Diaz

Salah - Jota - Mane

Eat that Burnley
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Yesterday at 05:34:25 am
I can't forget that game where we had 88% possession and yet they won 2-0. For that reason, and various others, we need to thrash them every time we play them. Into these, Reds.
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Yesterday at 07:00:06 am
This is a huge game to keep the pressure on city with them playing Norwich this weekend. We must win this game and Burnley away is always rough but what makes it bigger is our next 3 PL games are at home against opposotion we should be beating so winnig this would put us on a potential big win streak compared to City who play Spurs, Everton and United with two of those being away.

Nice early goal and this should be comfortable, its when you let them get into the game that they really start to stick in.

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robbo

Fabinho

Hendo
Keita

Salah
Jota
Diaz

Kelleher, Gomez,Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Thiago, Elliot, Mane, Firmino

Think Matip and Thiago are saved for Inter
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Yesterday at 07:08:35 am
Win by whatever score, just want to see Klopp put one more over Sean Douchebag.
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Yesterday at 09:38:42 am
With Mane and Henderson coming back into the squad, I'd assume Minamino and Keita/Ox/Milner don't even make the bench.
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Yesterday at 10:14:49 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 07:00:06 am
This is a huge game to keep the pressure on city with them playing Norwich this weekend. We must win this game and Burnley away is always rough but what makes it bigger is our next 3 PL games are at home against opposotion we should be beating so winnig this would put us on a potential big win streak compared to City who play Spurs, Everton and United with two of those being away.

Nice early goal and this should be comfortable, its when you let them get into the game that they really start to stick in.

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robbo

Fabinho

Hendo
Keita

Salah
Jota
Diaz

Kelleher, Gomez,Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Thiago, Elliot, Mane, Firmino

Think Matip and Thiago are saved for Inter

That would be my side with one eye on Wednesday.

City should win today but did lose to Norwich in 2019 so you never know.
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Yesterday at 10:17:23 am
I think Jota doesn't start this one. Played quite a bit recently and Klopp will want him starting at Inter i reckon.
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Yesterday at 12:52:25 pm
Would we ever go with Diaz Mane Salah?. Positionally may have issues, but spicy.
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Yesterday at 09:36:45 pm
Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Elliott

Mane
Jota
Salah

Thatd be my guess, plenty of scope to change things after an hour.  The bench is a tough one to call, think Milner could miss out.
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Yesterday at 09:51:35 pm
Expect Burnley to have the usual well drilled defensive unit with a heavy physical presence.  Not a lot of action going forward from The Clarets, and they will try and make the most of any corners and free kicks in thet get in the attacking third. We need to be disciplined and patient if we don't get an early goal.  Think Salah, Elliot and Diaz will all start and their trickery should be too much for the Burnley defence.  Always a cold place to go and hopefully The Long Side diehards will be returning home early.
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Yesterday at 10:36:51 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 09:36:45 pm
The bench is a tough one to call, think Milner could miss out.

He should miss out imo, but we all know Klopp values his leadership and versatility so dont think he will.
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Yesterday at 10:48:23 pm
Salah will obviously start. I'd probably give Mane a rest and play Diaz, Jota, Salah.
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Yesterday at 10:55:08 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:48:23 pm
Salah will obviously start. I'd probably give Mane a rest and play Diaz, Jota, Salah.
I think that Bobby could be quite effective against their low-block and can open space for Jota, who's on fire. Diaz could get his legs kicked for fun when he tries to run one-on-one at those...
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Yesterday at 11:33:00 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:55:08 pm
I think that Bobby could be quite effective against their low-block and can open space for Jota, who's on fire. Diaz could get his legs kicked for fun when he tries to run one-on-one at those...
Diaz is has shown he very good at avoiding those tackles with very good Balance. It just depends on What they looking for lineup on Wed for this game also there is 3 subs to use off the bench
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Today at 04:06:02 am
hate this fixture and i never underestimate these fuckers regardless of stats

if we're more than one goal up with 10 minutes to go i'll be a happy bunny
