Author: Brain Potter
Topic: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)

Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Today at 09:46:36 am
Games are coming round quickly...more or less every 3/4 days until the end of the season. I'm really loving how we are playing and looking forward to Sunday.

Sunday 13 February
BUR    14:00   LIV


Referee: Martin Atkinson. Assistants: Gary Beswick, Darren Cann. Fourth official: Graham Scott. VAR: Darren England. Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan.

In the Premier League era we have visited Burnley 7 times, winning 6 , with the only defeat the aberration in August 2016. 

It is a game that we should be winning.

BURNLEY this season played 20. W 1 (one) D 11 L 8 for 14 points.....bottom of the league.

Last 3 Arsenal a.0-0 Watford h. 0-0 Man United  h. 1-1

They like a draw don't they.

As a point of comparison we have won our last 3 comfortably.

PLAYERS TO WATCH... Maxwel Cornet, a summer signing from Lyon who has scored 6 times this season , mostly very good goals. He was taken off to protect an injury on Tuesday night, so may be a slight doubt. A full international with Ivory Coast......Wout Weghorst was signed as a replacement for Chris Wood . A full Dutch international he has a very good scoring record in Germany and The Netherlands. Signed from Wolfsburg. He's very tall so suit's Burnley's style of play.

They normally try and kick the shit out of us, so not expecting anything different on Sunday.

I had (wrongly) assumed this was a live TV game but it isn't .

LIVERPOOL....we are in great form and I'd be seriously disappointed if we failed to win. I know it won't be easy but we should have enough quality.

My team. Allison, TAA, VVD, Matip, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Diaz, Jota, Salah.

I know we play Inter on the Wednesday so maybe he selects a team with that game in mind.

My prediction...Burnley 0 Liverpool 2


 




Last Edit: Today at 09:53:56 am by Brain Potter
Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,257
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th August at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:49:05 am
Fucking hell, games coming thick and fast.

Just keep winning reds.

Brain, we need a left back in your team  :wave
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,695
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #2 on: Today at 09:56:06 am
Abu Dhabi have Norwich tomorrow so we'll be needing a win to keep within single figures

Been quite some time since we had such a lovely selection head-ache in attack. Salah, Jota and Diaz seems the obvious choice but who knows. Think Hendo probably slots back in, in place of Curtis. Same everywhere else
Last Edit: Today at 10:09:43 am by El Lobo
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #3 on: Today at 10:00:29 am
Klopp's biggest game of the season. He absolutely hates Dyche.  Fingers crossed we wallop them.

Whoever plays the team will be great. And the subs will be great. And I won't believe we have the luxury of leaving such and such on the bench. And I won't believe we have the luxury of leaving such and such out of the squad.

Long may that continue Reds.
Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,440
  • Indefatigability
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #4 on: Today at 10:06:36 am
Thanks for the OP.

I'm heading over to this on Sunday with the kids. I was hoping to get there by about midday to grab food and have a gander. To those that may know, is the town centre near enough to the ground in terms of parking and walking? Ta
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,343
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #5 on: Today at 10:10:25 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:56:06 am
Abu Dhabi have Norwich tomorrow so we'll be needing a win to keep within single figures

Been quite since we had such a lovely selection head-ache in attack. Salah, Jota and Diaz seems the obvious choice but who knows. Think Hendo probably slots back in, in place of Curtis. Same everywhere else

Definitely feels like one for Hendos physicality. Question mark over whether Thiago starts. Id love him to but we may have one eye on the Inter game.

Front three, presumably Mané will be at most on the bench. Bobby has done alright against Burnley in the past so you could go Jota left, Bobby, Mo. But would be nice to see Diaz get another run out.

Probably not one for Harvey against their grocks.

Ultimately, whatever 11 we put out will look solid at the back, controlling in midfield and full of goals up front. Loving it.
dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #6 on: Today at 10:19:24 am
after a great performance last night and probably one of the strongest  Liverpool match day squads ever, based on those that were selected and also on those that did not make the squad - Gomez, Tsimikas, Henderson, Mane and Origi all not in squad.

Some interesting challenges for Klopp, coaches and also FSG contract teams - how to keep everyone happy, a winning team on the field and the contract  negotiation team.

Does this allow Salah to think - wow this is a team I want to stay part of

who do we extend and negotiate extensions and who could be sold in the summer?

more importantly who gets selected on Sunday and vs Inter.

I can see some form of rotation based on training levels, performances on the pitch and then the tactics against Burnley all coming into play.

I can see Mane on the bench for this one and Salah starting - the others a big ????

PS some interesting challenges in Midfield

anotehr 3 points  required  - going to be difficult challewnge, as Burnely will play ugly and fight for every ball., tackle and Wout Weghorst the ugly diamond in the Dutch team ahd a great match vs Manchester United - I can see the route one plus some skill on the ball from Weghorst being an interest challenge for VIrgil van DIjk and whoever plays in the defence?
redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,514
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #7 on: Today at 10:20:20 am
We know what they'll do
We have extra firepower now

Really hope we can wrap this game up early to rest anyone who needs it for midweek, but the win is most important
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #8 on: Today at 10:39:37 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:06:36 am
Thanks for the OP.

I'm heading over to this on Sunday with the kids. I was hoping to get there by about midday to grab food and have a gander. To those that may know, is the town centre near enough to the ground in terms of parking and walking? Ta

Burnley is not a big place. Town Centre is basically 5 minutes walk . Go under an aqueduct holding the canal and stadium very close
Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,027
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #9 on: Today at 10:50:50 am
Everyone available according to Klopp;

Could go with;
Alisson
Trent Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Mané
 
or

Kelleher
Milner Gomez Konate Tsimikas
Ox Keita Jones
Taki Bobby Diaz

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,301
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #10 on: Today at 11:33:03 am
Need to be careful with midfield cause we have Inter on Wednesday

I wouldnt start Thiago.
Last Edit: Today at 11:38:05 am by Nick110581
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,522
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #11 on: Today at 11:39:17 am
Thanks for the OP Brain, I knew Burnley werent doing well but hadnt realised theyve only managed 1 win all season. Its weird, it always seems a bit like Palace in that its one of those aways you feel could be a banana skin, but then you actually look at our record there and its very good. (Same as at Palace)

Having our entire squad fit we look incredibly formidable, it doesnt really matter to me who plays you know itll be a strong line up. One that should certainly have enough to get the 3 points. Would love Mo to get a goal or two to see him happy again.
Last Edit: Today at 11:48:17 am by duvva
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,774
  • Seis Veces
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #12 on: Today at 11:56:47 am
Should have far too much for these, even on shorter rest. Last night's game wasn't too intense so we shouldn't be in too bad a position. If we're going to rest a couple of players in games I'd rather it be against Norwich and Leeds next week or so. Any win will do just to keep us in the mix. Think the changes for this will be Konate, Henderson and Salah starting. That's if Hendo's fit. Mane should be involved, I think from the bench.
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,727
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #13 on: Today at 12:01:20 pm
Matip won't play 3 games within 6 days, so I think he will only play one game out of Burnley and Inter Milan.

I personally think he will play again Sunday against the big Weshorst with Konate potentially starting on Wednesday night against the quick Martinez.

Jones didn't do enough for me last night, so that is the obvious change if Henderson is fit to start.
Bob in Sydney

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 83
  • 'Half a football team compared to the boys in red
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #14 on: Today at 12:02:21 pm
Just reading this and had a flashback.. it would have been late 60's and I was at Turf Moor with my dad.
It must have been early because our end was pretty empty.
There was this lad behind us on the terracing (I was young (I guess around seven or eight) so he could have been a teen) with a Levi denim jacket, cherry red DM's and half mast pants with turn ups
One side of the turn ups had the word "Slade" and the other leg said "LFC"
He just stood there waiting for the reds to take the pitch with the most arrogant look upon his face
I thought he was the coolest person I'd ever seen....
Flash forward a few years and I'm in the Road End mocking people in brown air wear...

Bincey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,841
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #15 on: Today at 12:09:43 pm
I reckon Milner comes in for this then back on the bench for Wed.
Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,412
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #16 on: Today at 12:14:56 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:56:35 am
Gomez has been left out of the squad.

Huh?
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,966
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #17 on: Today at 12:25:11 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:21:11 pm
Didnt watch the press conference was he not making reference to Joe not making the bench last night rather than Sunday or was there something more in terms of Sunday?

You are right he was talking about Leicester so he and Origi are also fit. Thats from Neil Jones.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,966
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #18 on: Today at 12:34:42 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:14:56 pm
Huh?

He meant the Leicester squad not Sundays.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Sharado

  • SAVAGE. Stinks the place out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,198
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #19 on: Today at 12:47:47 pm
Would imagine Konate comes in for Joel, Hendo possibly for Thiago and Mo for one of Jota/Diaz.

We should have more than enough to do these, particularly with how our bench looks at present.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,440
  • Indefatigability
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #20 on: Today at 12:51:42 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 10:39:37 am
Burnley is not a big place. Town Centre is basically 5 minutes walk . Go under an aqueduct holding the canal and stadium very close
Cheers for that.

Look for the aqueduct...
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,381
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #21 on: Today at 12:54:14 pm
I would save Thiago for Inter. Or bring him off early against Burnley regardless.
Last Edit: Today at 01:35:43 pm by spider-neil
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #22 on: Today at 01:01:28 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:47:47 pm
Would imagine Konate comes in for Joel, Hendo possibly for Thiago and Mo for one of Jota/Diaz.

We should have more than enough to do these, particularly with how our bench looks at present.
I thought we'd go with our most physical and combative players when we played them at Anfield earlier in the season but Matip, Elliott and Naby all started.  An away game is a bit different but I think Klopp will again go with a side to play them off the park and trust that we're organised/dominant enough to not worry about them hitting the target man or winning a few set-pieces.

Mane is an interesting one for me as he's going to be coming back on a high but I think he might have to bide his time.  Our forward options are outstanding at the moment and none of them are obvious candidates for being left out.

Man U dominated these and we're much better than Man U.  Fully expecting another gradual strangulation like we inflicted on Leicester.
kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #23 on: Today at 01:20:54 pm
The good news is their new lad wont literally be trying to maim Virgil and Joel like Barnes likes too. Hopefully get an early goal to neutralize the time wasting and wellie them
Andypandimonium

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #24 on: Today at 01:59:27 pm
We are awesome, just a pity we chose to be awesome at the same time as a financially doped super-team in Manchester. In normal times we'd be going for third title in four years. Keep on winning and playing beautiful football and let's see where we end up. A trophy or two is definitely on the horizon, but which one(s)?

Up the fantastic reds!  :scarf :scarf :scarf
keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,909
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #25 on: Today at 02:19:08 pm
We finally have the luxury of a fully fit squad and this is the type of game to use it. Given the Neanderthal opposition, I'd rest Matip and bring Konate in. Would also keep Elliot as an impact sub, plus rest Thiago for Milan. Possibly Mane for Diaz, despite how good Diaz was last night.

Allison, Trent, Virgil, Konate, Robbo, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Sadio, Mo

That's plenty strong enough to beat them, but with a ton of talent on the bench if they prove hard to break down.

Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 09:46:36 am
Wout Weghorst was signed as a replacement for Chris Wood . A full Dutch international he has a very good scoring record in Germany and The Netherlands. Signed from Wolfsburg.
Wout Weghost from Wolfsburg. Almost wish Watford had signed him so I could hear Roy Hodgson try and say that.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #26 on: Today at 02:40:03 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 02:19:08 pm
We finally have the luxury of a fully fit squad and this is the type of game to use it. Given the Neanderthal opposition, I'd rest Matip and bring Konate in. Would also keep Elliot as an impact sub, plus rest Thiago for Milan. Possibly Mane for Diaz, despite how good Diaz was last night.

Allison, Trent, Virgil, Konate, Robbo, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Sadio, Mo

That's plenty strong enough to beat them, but with a ton of talent on the bench if they prove hard to break down.
Wout Weghost from Wolfsburg. Almost wish Watford had signed him so I could hear Roy Hodgson try and say that.

Ha ha  ;D
kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #27 on: Today at 03:10:58 pm
Is this one on Sky? Or not being televised at all (in UK)?
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,343
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #28 on: Today at 03:26:09 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 03:10:58 pm
Is this one on Sky? Or not being televised at all (in UK)?

Not televised by the look of it. Newcastle v Villa is also on at 2. Guess were only playing onSunday because we played on Thursday.
mkingdon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #29 on: Today at 03:39:41 pm
I'd expect a MF of Fab, Henderson and Keita then bring on one of AOC/Jones/Elliot/Milner/Taki/Thiago on the hour for Henderson if we're winning and comfy.

I say that with the CL in mind next week when you'd think Klopp would want to go with Fab, Henderson and Thiago as a starting MF.

I of course expect to be totally wrong and see him start Elliot on Sunday or any other of his many options.  It's lovely having such a good squad that nobody can predict the starting 11.

Up top Salah will start with Jota, so Mane, Bobby and Diaz compete for the final starting slot. Let's watch Jurgen start with Origi out of the blue now.....  ;D
Last Edit: Today at 03:44:59 pm by mkingdon
Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,660
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #30 on: Today at 03:56:09 pm
So tricky to predict teams at the moment, there's a lot of pressure on every game really, but there's clearly a need to rotate a bit. Do wonder if Matip may be rested as well as Thiago with Inter in mind.
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,863
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #31 on: Today at 04:07:10 pm
They are bottom of the league with one win all season. Let's hammer another nail into their coffin so we can be rid of this lot from the league once and for all.
Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,804
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #32 on: Today at 04:07:49 pm
Hoping we'll conker these!

The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #33 on: Today at 04:33:14 pm
Allison
Trent
Robertson
VVD
Konate

Fabinho
Henderson
Keita

Diaz
Jota
Salah

A Ridiculous bench
Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,188
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #34 on: Today at 04:55:14 pm
I think we will see a little bit of rotation - I agree with the Thiago and Matip shouts. Think we keep the fullbacks chugging away until next weekend where we might see TAA/Roberton rotated across those two games.

I do wonder about Fabinho. He feels like the only one we don't have adequate backup for now, if we were to lose him. Where does his rest come? Norwich or Leeds?

I wouldn't have Harvey anywhere near this one either to be honest.
JFT96.

Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,084
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #35 on: Today at 05:31:54 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 02:19:08 pm
We finally have the luxury of a fully fit squad and this is the type of game to use it. Given the Neanderthal opposition, I'd rest Matip and bring Konate in. Would also keep Elliot as an impact sub, plus rest Thiago for Milan. Possibly Mane for Diaz, despite how good Diaz was last night.

Allison, Trent, Virgil, Konate, Robbo, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Sadio, Mo

That's plenty strong enough to beat them, but with a ton of talent on the bench if they prove hard to break down.
Wout Weghost from Wolfsburg. Almost wish Watford had signed him so I could hear Roy Hodgson try and say that.
Elliot coming on against Burnley gives new meaning to the term 'impact sub'. It's criminal the way some of these thugs behave. I could see Kloppo coming on and chinning one of the fuckers.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor Sunday 13th February at 2pm (Premier League)
Reply #36 on: Today at 06:42:51 pm
I'm going to miss this sort of as we're visiting family for my great nieces 18th birthday get together. 

Having said that she's a massive Red so will probs have it on if it's on TV otherwise it'll be lfctvgo commentary on my phone.
