Games are coming round quickly...more or less every 3/4 days until the end of the season. I'm really loving how we are playing and looking forward to Sunday.



Sunday 13 February

BUR 14:00 LIV





Referee: Martin Atkinson. Assistants: Gary Beswick, Darren Cann. Fourth official: Graham Scott. VAR: Darren England. Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan.



In the Premier League era we have visited Burnley 7 times, winning 6 , with the only defeat the aberration in August 2016.



It is a game that we should be winning.



BURNLEY this season played 20. W 1 (one) D 11 L 8 for 14 points.....bottom of the league.



Last 3 Arsenal a.0-0 Watford h. 0-0 Man United h. 1-1



They like a draw don't they.



As a point of comparison we have won our last 3 comfortably.



PLAYERS TO WATCH... Maxwel Cornet, a summer signing from Lyon who has scored 6 times this season , mostly very good goals. He was taken off to protect an injury on Tuesday night, so may be a slight doubt. A full international with Ivory Coast......Wout Weghorst was signed as a replacement for Chris Wood . A full Dutch international he has a very good scoring record in Germany and The Netherlands. Signed from Wolfsburg. He's very tall so suit's Burnley's style of play.



They normally try and kick the shit out of us, so not expecting anything different on Sunday.



I had (wrongly) assumed this was a live TV game but it isn't .



LIVERPOOL....we are in great form and I'd be seriously disappointed if we failed to win. I know it won't be easy but we should have enough quality.



My team. Allison, TAA, VVD, Matip, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Diaz, Jota, Salah.



I know we play Inter on the Wednesday so maybe he selects a team with that game in mind.



My prediction...Burnley 0 Liverpool 2















