Easy 2-0 as it gets, should have been more, but cant grumble- Diaz determination to get the ball to matip for the second goal was nice to see literally threw his leg at the ball to make the pass, amazing 1-2 passing from Robbo and Diaz all game, and mane to come back god knows how we fit him in wonder if any1 wants to play midfield lol, only downer for me was some of the loose passes from Bobby but i love the guy so give him a pass - at some stage we are gonna gel like we did aagainst utd and really fk some1 over like 8-0 which if schmeichel had not had his best gaem of the season against us again it may well ahve been.