Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86  (Read 6171 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 11:12:44 pm »
Quote from: Legoland on Yesterday at 09:41:16 pm
How the fuck was that not a penalty on Salah? Fuck this league and the standard of refereeing and fuck the media in England for not showing the bs decisions that go against us.

Im just catching up on the thread now so forgive me if anyone's already answered this but, I'm fuming over this still. Even more so with Glenn Hoddle's "Oh I think the ball's already gone when he makes the challenge". So that means that once a shot has been taken you can assault a player? Cool. Good to know going forward. Absolutely melts the refs in this league.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 11:19:16 pm »
Easy 2-0 as it gets, should have been more, but cant grumble :P  -  Diaz determination to get the ball to matip for the second goal was nice to see literally threw his leg at the ball to make the pass, amazing 1-2 passing from Robbo and Diaz all game, and mane to come back god knows how we fit him in wonder if any1 wants to play midfield lol, only downer for me was some of the loose passes from Bobby but i love the guy so give him a pass  - at some stage we are gonna gel like we did aagainst utd and really fk some1 over like 8-0  which if schmeichel had not had his best gaem of the season against us again it may well ahve been.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 11:22:14 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 11:12:44 pm
Im just catching up on the thread now so forgive me if anyone's already answered this but, I'm fuming over this still. Even more so with Glenn Hoddle's "Oh I think the ball's already gone when he makes the challenge". So that means that once a shot has been taken you can assault a player? Cool. Good to know going forward. Absolutely melts the refs in this league.
The two German commentators were like "yeah Mo had hit the ball and it was gone, but the defender then only got Mo and wtf nothing is given??". I rarely watch the after game studio talk but did tonight and it was mentioned again as 'this should have been a pen'. It could easily have resulted in an injury, too.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 11:23:19 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 11:09:52 pm
We've only bought one player but feels like we've bought a few. The lack of back up for Trent will concern me for months tho. Fully deserved result. Already want another kick off.
Pop into the F1 thread mate  ;)
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 11:32:39 pm »
Ridiculous that the follow through on Mo wasnt considered a foul. Thats literally something that gets called anywhere else on the pitch and punished, even if the attacking player has lost control of the ball, because its a reckless challenge. Theres no rule change Im aware of when you enter the box. Stupidity.

Very well played tonight and outclassed Leicester without stepping out of 2nd gear. I thought Fabinho was excellent in the second half and VVD extremely good. Jota continues to be Jota and Diaz was a breath of fresh air, it didnt massively feel like we missed Sadio and I mean that in the best possible way.

Mo very unlucky not to score, thought hed rolled back the years with that curler into the top corner; hes marked so tightly these days and double-manned, he rarely gets that sort of space for that kind of finish that has long been a staple for him. Good to have him back.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 11:35:00 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 11:22:14 pm
The two German commentators were like "yeah Mo had hit the ball and it was gone, but the defender then only got Mo and wtf nothing is given??". I rarely watch the after game studio talk but did tonight and it was mentioned again as 'this should have been a pen'. It could easily have resulted in an injury, too.

a huge amount of people who talk about football dont seem to genuinely think it isn't a foul if the shots been taken - Carragher in the Jota pen the other day, the commentator tonight ... and of course very referee in the league
its bizarre.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 11:37:06 pm »
Excellent performance and win. The only shame was that we didn't finish the game off much earlier.

So many good performances all over the pitch. Diaz looked fantastic in his first start and linked up well with Robbo and the forward line. Bobby looking more like his old self.

If we gain a bit more sharpness ahead of Burnley and Inter and we can look forward to a great few months.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 11:38:06 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:35:00 pm
a huge amount of people who talk about football dont seem to genuinely think it isn't a foul if the shots been taken - Carragher in the Jota pen the other day, the commentator tonight ... and of course very referee in the league
its bizarre.
Also forgetting that what made it impossible for him to retrieve the rebound was because hed had a 14 stone bloke smash into his ankles at speed.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 11:39:01 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:35:00 pm
a huge amount of people who talk about football dont seem to genuinely think it isn't a foul if the shots been taken - Carragher in the Jota pen the other day, the commentator tonight ... and of course very referee in the league
its bizarre.

There was one the mancs got the other season when the ball had been played, cant remember what game. Also Alison against brighton? Last year takes the guy down when the ball had been kicked and gone out of play, but pen given. Will be loads of other instances.

The refs do whatever they want when they want and a Manchester ref tonight who has already fucked us over blatantly this season wasnt giving that pen in a billion years.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 11:47:35 pm »
We have some wonderful human beings with great character.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #250 on: Today at 12:08:18 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 11:12:44 pm
Im just catching up on the thread now so forgive me if anyone's already answered this but, I'm fuming over this still. Even more so with Glenn Hoddle's "Oh I think the ball's already gone when he makes the challenge". So that means that once a shot has been taken you can assault a player? Cool. Good to know going forward. Absolutely melts the refs in this league.

Agreed. If it was anywhere else then we would have got a free kick and the defender given a yellow. You cant clatter through a player like thatwell apparently you can if its in the penalty area and the attacker has already taken a shot. May as well just headbutt the attacker just after he has taken a shot.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #251 on: Today at 12:15:50 am »
That was a hell of a second half performance there. Everyone looked sharp and we squeezed the life out of them. Diaz, first start, brilliant I thought. The whole team was on it there
