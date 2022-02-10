Hi all RAWKs, I have received various requests regarding signed copies and, believe me, I would really love to oblige, but I am confronted by some unforeseen challenges.
Due to Brexit, for every multi-copy order from the UK I have to pay an additional amount of tax. For every single signed copy I send back to the UK I pay an increased 16 postage per one book due to UK not being in Europe any more. I'm afraid this option is unfortunately out of the question.
I had contacted the big Waterstones store in Liverpool One and offered to come along when I'm over for the Norwich match last weekend to sign the copies available there. Admittedly, it wouldn't be personally addressed to the purchaser but still at least personally signed. I never received a reply.
When I visited the store before the match I couldn't find a copy in neither the LFC, nor Sports or Local Interest (Yes, I consider myself of local interest
) section. They told me it would have to be ordered from the publisher which would take 10 days. So the book is not even available in the stores!
It's online available on Waterstones, Hive, WHSmith and Amazon, where the book has been No 1 for weeks now in Liverpool FC "Most Wished For" ranking...