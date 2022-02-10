In my book, any Red who writes and then manages to get their own book about the Reds published merits their own RAWK thread so here goes:-
Thank you so much RAWK!
I am more of a reader than writer on this forum, but one day started to write my story down. By the many great Red's autobiographies by Alan Edge "Faith of Our Fathers", Brian Reade "43 Years With The Same Bird", Nicky Allt "The Boys From The Mersey" or Peter Evo Etherington's trilogy "A Boy And His Kop..." or the various accounts on European Cup final trips in "Here We Go Gathering Cups In May", I was impressed and never thought I could ever live up to writing a whole book that would ever be published. Just the amount of stories these authors could relate to attending matches as season ticket holders home and away were on a completely different level to mine.
This feeling of respect, and maybe you can call it inferiority towards these born and bred Scousers who breath in Libpewl and Anfield every single day held me back... but one day a believe was triggered that being born in a far foreign land and still living out an unbearable passion from early age from a completely different angle is exactly what could make a first ever autobiography from abroad unique.