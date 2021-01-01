« previous next »
Caffeine
Hard to give up, isn't it? I can't go a day without at least having one cup of coffee. No matter how hard I try and delay it throughout the morning I always end up having one. How much do you consume in a day? Any tips on giving up? I've heard it is bad for anxiety etc which makes a lot of sense.
Re: Caffeine
In my experience, having 2-3 cups a day is quite normal. It should not be on an addiction level. It shouldnt make it impossible to work if you havent had your coffee.  Caffeine addiction is a real thing.

As for the anxiety part, yes. It does make one anxious because you are constantly thinking about it. Much like porn or any drug or any addiction actually.

For me, I usually drink 1 in the morning and thats it. In the evening, if I have a mild headache, and if the weather is cold/breezy, then I get one more. But thats probably once a month or max. twice a month.

If you are trying to cut this, but are unable to, best to seek professional help. Its completely doable. My very own boss is an example. He used to down 5 or 6 cups of black coffee in a day. And when the company machine got broke, he had to go 2 weeks without a coffee. That was hard on him with his mood swings and constant snacking and anxiety. He was put on a program for 6 months (I dont know how long these things take) but now he has limited his intake to 2 cups and doesnt get annoyed if no coffee is available. These things are quite effective is what I would guess.
Re: Caffeine
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:23:27 am
Hard to give up, isn't it? I can't go a day without at least having one cup of coffee. No matter how hard I try and delay it throughout the morning I always end up having one. How much do you consume in a day? Any tips on giving up? I've heard it is bad for anxiety etc which makes a lot of sense.

I used to drink about 7 or 8 coffees a day, maybe more. Started to cut it down by introducing de-caff tea/coffee instead then just switched to de-caff. Bad headaches for a few days as you get caffeine withdrawal, but now I only have caffeine when we stop off for a coffee on our Sunday walks or when the missus makes me a coffee in bed of a weekend.
I used to be serious for it and could easy drink 6, 7 or 8 cups of coffee per day but now have 2 per day, one in the morning and one at tea time, about 5pm.  So, usually in a day I will have 2 coffee's, 2 cups of green tea and 4 or 5 medium size glasses of water. I was down York last Thursday and had a cappuccino with Baileys . . . . I could drink those all day long, it was tremendous.  It cost £5.20 like    :-\
Never had any caffeine in my life so no clue mate :wave
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 10:42:07 am
Never had any caffeine in my life so no clue mate :wave
Maybe you have and don't know it mate.
Ill have a couple of cups of tea and maybe 2 (small) cans of sugar free redbull a day.

I havent really noticed any issues when not having them though. I went away for 2 weeks (back last week) and couldnt get Red Bull and had one small cup of tea a day (as it tasted like shite) and cant say I noticed any issues with a drop in caffeine intake.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 10:42:07 am
Never had any caffeine in my life so no clue mate :wave

Never ate chocolate
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 11:04:13 am
Never ate chocolate
I think he lives on a diet of Goji Berries and Westmalle Tripel which is brewed in Belgium by Trappist Monks.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 10:42:07 am
Never had any caffeine in my life so no clue mate :wave

Never had caffeine in his life yet comes into a thread titled wait for it, 'Caffeine' and posts that he has never had it in his life.

Wow.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 10:42:07 am
Never had any caffeine in my life so no clue mate :wave

I work in the coffee industry and would drink between 5-6 cups of black brewed/espresso coffee per day. I do a fitness detox 3-4 times per year and give it up for about 2 weeks. I feel a tiny bit fluey after a couple of days and then it's all good. Hardest thing for me is the habit. I end up drinking lemongrass/ginger or peppermint tea as a replacement beverage.

Once I'm back on it my tolerance levels kick back in straight away.
I found sugar hard to give up. Used to have 2 spoons in my tea, and drank full fat fizzy drinks / RedBull but cut right down 4 or 5 years ago.

Switched to Truvia in my tea (which I now prefer), have mostly given up fizzy drinks other than the odd one (which will be sugar free) and my RedBulls are sugar free now. It took a good month before I stopped feeling a craving for it though. Rarely have chocolate or sweets as it is so didn't have an issue giving those up.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:24:48 pm
I found sugar hard to give up. Used to have 2 spoons in my tea, and drank full fat fizzy drinks / RedBull but cut right down 4 or 5 years ago.

Switched to Truvia in my tea (which I now prefer), have mostly given up fizzy drinks other than the odd one (which will be sugar free) and my RedBulls are sugar free now. It took a good month before I stopped feeling a craving for it though. Rarely have chocolate or sweets as it is so didn't have an issue giving those up.
Sugar is crazily addictive. A few years back I gained a lot of weight following a knee injury and was struggling to get the weight off even with exercise. Cutting sugar out of brews and switching from Guinness and Beer to coke zero with rum etc seemed to do the trick and the weight dropped off me. Still enjoy a beer now but not having the fizzy drinks and only having alcohol on weekends have kept me fairly happy with my weight.

In terms of caffeine, I've seen how addictive it can be and probably am an addict myself in some ways. I had a friend who was recommended by a Doctor to cut down, he went cold turkey. After a year of no caffeine he had some dark chocolate and it gave him the shakes.

Myself, I have, when working from home, at least 6 cups of tea a day. Probably 5- 7 most days, with the last couple being decaf in the afternoon/evening. I just love a good brew. I only have coffee if I'm in the office and that's only 1 or 2 in the day and that means I only would have maybe 2 cups of tea that day. Hate energy drinks but it surely can't be good for me having that much tea. I certainly am gasping for one when I wake up and love one with a sandwich at lunch. I go abroad though and don't have tea for a few weeks so maybe it's more habit than addiction.
Yikes guys, even at 5'7 I have a bump on my head now having hit the low ceiling for humor in this one :D

Alright then full list of never had:

Alcohol
Tobacco
Coffee
Tea
Energy drinks
Obviously not stronger stuff either

I've also gone ten years without added sugars.

Yeah yeah. Whatever, no worries guys I'll steer clear.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 12:47:55 pm

I've also gone ten years without added sugars.

WOWZA, I can only admire your commitment and dedication.  I may be wrong here but I believe sugar is in just about all processed food, bread, pizza, cakes and a zillion other things.
To be fair it makes sense that Lewis Hamiltons #1 Fan wouldnt like energy drinks :)

Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:23:27 am
Hard to give up, isn't it? I can't go a day without at least having one cup of coffee. No matter how hard I try and delay it throughout the morning I always end up having one. How much do you consume in a day? Any tips on giving up? I've heard it is bad for anxiety etc which makes a lot of sense.

Yeah I'd struggle without a coffee in the morning. In my old job I used to do 12 hour stints of overtime so would batter a four pack of Red Bull through the day and end up bouncing off the walls. I think the only way to really ween yourself is to cut down gradually and drink more water. Sugars another fucker, people will try to convince me that Coke Zero tastes the same as full fat but I'm not having it.
If you mean coffee type caffeine I can't live without it and don't want to live without it. 

I'm on my 4th cup of the strongest instant I can buy but I'm not bothered about all the fancy Dan stuff.

I have a gusto pod thingy for the occasional cappuccino but still need an extra spoon of coffee as it's not strong enough.

I used to do shift work and used to go through those Monster drinks like nobody's business. Heavy gear them.
Tobacco and energy drinks never ever.
White sugar free since 2014 for me.

Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 12:47:55 pm
Alright then full list of never had:

Tobacco
Energy drinks
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 12:47:55 pm
Yikes guys, even at 5'7 I have a bump on my head now having hit the low ceiling for humor in this one :D

Alright then full list of never had:

Alcohol
Tobacco
Coffee
Tea
Energy drinks
Obviously not stronger stuff either


A lot in this post explains why you're a miserable argumentative fucker  ;D
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:24:48 pm
I found sugar hard to give up. Used to have 2 spoons in my tea, and drank full fat fizzy drinks / RedBull but cut right down 4 or 5 years ago.

I used to have 2 sugar in my tea until a day in work about 10 years ago. I'd no sugar left and the tea was made, so drank it anyway. Never had sugar in my tea since and the thought of it turns me.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:11:45 pm
I used to have 2 sugar in my tea until a day in work about 10 years ago. I'd no sugar left and the tea was made, so drank it anyway. Never had sugar in my tea since and the thought of it turns me.

Someone made me one with 2 sugars in a couple of months ago and couldn't drink it. I do love half a Truvia in it though.
I have one or two cups a day, but normally just decaff these days. I pretty much gave up drinking caffeinated coffee at home some years ago due to it aggravating my anxiety disorder.

Until Covid arrived I'd study in a coffee shop in town one day a week, and I'd have caffeinated coffee then, but the rest of the week I'd stay on decaff.

A number of years ago I'd spend the odd afternoon each month round at a friend's house. He always had a proper coffee grinder/maker on the go. I'd end up having three or four cups in an afternoon, and by the time I left I was buzzing like a beehive. My hands were shaking on the car steering wheel as I drove. Heart palpitations galore.  :rollseyes


1.5 sugars in my white tea in a morning, but I'll often have a mate or lapsang souchong with a slice of lemon if it's a dedicated energy hit I'm after.

At uni I drank a Relentless a day, then until 5 or 6 years ago a Red Bull a day, now probably have 1 or 2 a week. I do know it's horrible.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:59:06 pm
To be fair it makes sense that Lewis Hamiltons Ferrari's #1 Fan wouldnt like energy drinks :)

Cheeky bastard :D

Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 12:59:00 pm
WOWZA, I can only admire your commitment and dedication.  I may be wrong here but I believe sugar is in just about all processed food, bread, pizza, cakes and a zillion other things.

At least where I live it's quite easy. LCHF and cooking all food myself for me. Never missed sugar one bit. I can have normal cream without the 'ice' prefix mind!
