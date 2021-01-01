I found sugar hard to give up. Used to have 2 spoons in my tea, and drank full fat fizzy drinks / RedBull but cut right down 4 or 5 years ago.



Switched to Truvia in my tea (which I now prefer), have mostly given up fizzy drinks other than the odd one (which will be sugar free) and my RedBulls are sugar free now. It took a good month before I stopped feeling a craving for it though. Rarely have chocolate or sweets as it is so didn't have an issue giving those up.



Sugar is crazily addictive. A few years back I gained a lot of weight following a knee injury and was struggling to get the weight off even with exercise. Cutting sugar out of brews and switching from Guinness and Beer to coke zero with rum etc seemed to do the trick and the weight dropped off me. Still enjoy a beer now but not having the fizzy drinks and only having alcohol on weekends have kept me fairly happy with my weight.In terms of caffeine, I've seen how addictive it can be and probably am an addict myself in some ways. I had a friend who was recommended by a Doctor to cut down, he went cold turkey. After a year of no caffeine he had some dark chocolate and it gave him the shakes.Myself, I have, when working from home, at least 6 cups of tea a day. Probably 5- 7 most days, with the last couple being decaf in the afternoon/evening. I just love a good brew. I only have coffee if I'm in the office and that's only 1 or 2 in the day and that means I only would have maybe 2 cups of tea that day. Hate energy drinks but it surely can't be good for me having that much tea. I certainly am gasping for one when I wake up and love one with a sandwich at lunch. I go abroad though and don't have tea for a few weeks so maybe it's more habit than addiction.