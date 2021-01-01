Some stuff from Jurgens press conference



Will Mohamed Salah feature against Leicester on Thursday after returning to training following Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations defeat last weekend.



"He is happy to be back but is disappointed as well," says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.



"Yesterday everyone could see that he still has the final in his mind."



More from Jurgen Klopp on having a near full-strength team to select from: "I cannot remember any time that happened, so I don't speak about it too much. Jordan Henderson has a bit of back problem, Sadio [Mane] not here, but neither issue long term. We have to use that quality now.



"I think Sadio [Mane] will be back tonight."



Liverpool are chasing trophies on four fronts but Jurgen Klopp says "it's not very likely" they will win all of them.



"We are not here today to know what will happen in May. Leicester is, for us, the next big challenge," adds the German.



"We want to squeeze everything out of this season. We still have accept we may not get everything as a reward."



On facing Leicester and 'special' Anfield atmosphere: "They have an extreme threat on counter attacks and balls in behind with whoever is playing.



"It will be a proper football game and it's at Anfield - we should not forget that. We should try and create a special atmosphere.



"We have 12 games until the next break so we need to create atmospheres on the highest level and Thursday night is a good night to do that."



On whether Africa Cup of Nations disappointment will make Mo Salah more determined for success: "Greater determination for Mo? I am not sure that is human.



"I don't think there's a lot space for more determination in Mo's mind. He will use this kind of thing, that's the job of all of us, losing a final is hard, but using it for next big game can at least help.



"We are the best example of that, losing a final is hard. But if you use it for the next big tournament, it can still be helpful.



"How we will benefit from it exactly, I don't know."



Before the end of his news conference, Jurgen Klopp praised the contribution of defender Joel Matip.



"He's absolutely top. We had too many centre-backs injured in the last few years. Never their fault," said the Liverpool boss.



"He is an outstanding player. People talk about the best free signings as a transfer, I can imagine it would be a close race between Joel and Millie [James Milner]."

