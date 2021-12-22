« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread  (Read 1705 times)

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,531
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« on: Yesterday at 04:29:30 pm »



Referee: Chris Kavanagh.
Assistants: Dan Cook, Dan Robathan.
Fourth official: Martin Atkinson.
VAR: Darren England.
Assistant VAR: Adrian Holmes.


Well done to Sadio and commiserations to Mo; nothing to be ashamed of coming 2nd especially in a penalty shootout. Sadio's wining penalty was unstoppable and shows the character of the man.
I don't expect either to be playing this Thursday as they both need a bit of time-off. We have shown that we can march on irrespective of who is available and the guys who have stepped in have played very well.

After a long break which seemed like forever we resume our league challenge. It was nice to see Thiago, Keita and Elliott back for us against Cardiff with Harveys goal being the highlight of the match. It was also great to see Diaz come on as we all expect him to be an exciting player.

At the time of writing we are 9 points behind City but with a game in hand. City play the day before us so let's hope that they drop some points. We obviously need to go on an incredible run to make up the ground but, although anything could happen, it would be a big, but pleasant, surprise if we haul them in. We have the players to do it but maybe we have let them get too far ahead. Anyway, time will tell.

Let me start with our opponents on Thursday. I used to like Leicester, especially under Ranieri. I don't mind a team coming from nowhere to upset the big clubs. Obviously I'd like us to win the league but if not then a new team would be nice once in a while.

However Leicester are fast becoming one of the teams that I don't like, mainly due to their supporters. I hate those plastic clappers that they use and I'd cringe if we ever thought that it would be a good idea. I also dislike Vardy as he gets away with diving......Mr Traily Leg. Schmeichel is another one who has become snidey for some reason. Let's knock 5 past him and put him firmly back in his box.

My favourite quote about Leicester (the place that is):
"Anybody who can do anything in Leicester but make a jumper has got to be a genius"  - Brian Clough

As you can gather, I don't like Leicester and it would be great to give them a hammering.
Vardy being out is a great bonus for us as he generally is a handful.
Pereira, who broke his leg against us, may return. He was on the bench against Forest.

Enough about them as it's all about us as; if we play well then we should win and win well. Leicester were rubbish against Forest and I dont expect them to be much better on Thursday. We have players that should be buzzing playing for the first team and who will want to show how good they are.

As for injuries.is it true that for a long, long time we dont have any?

Our defence almost picks itself and the only question for me is who partners Virgil. Matip has looked a bit nervous recently but may return; however I wouldn't be worried if either Konate or Gomez starts.

We havent seen Joe start for a long time and I have forgotten what he looks like. This is him playing alongside Virgil (see below).........well I think that's him. I think he's put on the wrong kit though.








 
 


(I hope that one gets past the mods)

In midfield Fabinho should make a welcome return and I also expect Henderson to play. The third could be Thiago or even Elliott. I'm swaying towards Elliott with Thiago coming on to replace Henderson. Would you leave out Elliot after his display against Cardiff? I think its certain that he will come on at some stage if not start.

Our front three has suddenly become even more interesting. The arrival of Diaz will shake them up in a good way. Salah may be given a rest following his recent games at AFCON and Sadio will most likely not have been found yethell still be dancing in the streets somewhere in Senegal.

I think well see the same front three as started against Cardiff although Elliott may replace Minamino and let Thiago start in midfield. I think Diaz will get at least 30 minutes and by then I think Leicester will be tiring. Im really looking forward to seeing what Diaz can do.




What will our tactics be? Well I expect us to go all out attack and to run them ragged. Our forwards in particular will be told to press high up the pitch and to not let Leicester have any time on the ball.

We have a great defence and a fantastic set of forwards. My only concern is that our midfield doesn't control the game and if so then we could allow Leicester into the game. However I think we will be far too strong and a brace from Jota and one each from Diaz and Elliott will shove those plastic clappers up their @@@@@.

Anything other than a comfortable win will be disappointing.

More of this please Harvey:




My closing words.......I believe that the motto of Leicester (the place) is:
Semper Eadem  "always the same''

That should be the motto for their boring fans. I'd rather they just stayed at home and knitted jumpers.








Over to you guys to show some love for Elliott, Diaz, Sadio, Mo etc.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:40:02 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Offline VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 514
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:34:41 pm »
Think we might see at least one of Mo and Sadio back but don't want to rush them at all. I'd be happy with one on the bench though.

Klopp seems pretty in love with Harvey so honestly expect he might come straight in. Diaz maybe off the bench like you say to run at tired legs.

Never know with games against Leicester, could go either way. Although they look pretty bad recently.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,453
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:37:01 pm »
Expecting to see Mo on the bench for this one but hopefully we don't need to use him.  And we really shouldn't need to.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,331
Re: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:39:29 pm »
Fuck 'em up.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,204
Re: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:43:21 pm »
Hopefully we give these c*nts a good going over. Detestable fans.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,549
  • 27 Years...
Re: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:51:45 pm »
These twats again.

Hopefully we steamroll them. A scruffy three points will do me, but destroying them would be an added bonus.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,051
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:53:23 pm »
Plenty of celebrating in front of the backward c*nts please
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,246
Re: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:04:41 pm »
Wonder if they can beat their record.

"your support is fucking shit", "Is this a library" leaderboard.

1m 07s Leicester (22/12/21)
2m 47s Cardiff (07/02/22)

Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:19:09 pm »
Bring them on.
I watched their FA Cup match last night = they were pants and deservedly got beat.

We owe them a big one after that loss in Dec.

3 points please Redmen!
Logged

Offline ConqueredAllOfEurope

  • Shit, just realised I can have a custom title...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:21:24 pm »
I posted this in the Mo thread as well:

paul joyce
@_pauljoyce
·
16m
Mohamed Salah has told Liverpool he will be back in training tomorrow, eager to play against Leicester City.
Logged
"We have to change from doubter to believer... now"

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,753
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:29:49 pm »
These are looking as bad as they did before they beat us at the end of the year. Think we'll be alright this time round, I'd predict a game closer to the League Cup tie than the boring shit show we got in Leicester. As far as the table goes, it feel as if we're on probation, just having to be perfect for the time being and hoping City have multiple slip ups. I felt at the start of the year we had no chance of winning the title, and while I'd still more than fancy City to win it, we're not dead in the water yet. Having some players back and a new arrival certainly helps, just need Salah and Mane back too. No more slip ups of our own allowed in the league, but whatever happens, there's some really exciting games coming up on all fronts, the League Cup final, Inter, even Norwich in the cup gives us a great chance of fighting for another trophy this season.

One at a time though, just win this, they're shite.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,043
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:09:56 pm »
Referee: Chris Kavanagh.
Assistants: Dan Cook, Dan Robathan.
Fourth official: Martin Atkinson.
VAR: Darren England.
Assistant VAR: Adrian Holmes.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:13:44 pm »
Used to have a soft spot for these but really starting to loathe them now. What is it with jumped up clubs like the is trying to manufacture a rivalry with us and being complete tools with idiotic chants mocking poor people? I remember Villa doing the same when for about 5 minutes it looked as if they might challenge for fourth place.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,531
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:33:48 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:09:56 pm
Referee: Chris Kavanagh.
Assistants: Dan Cook, Dan Robathan.
Fourth official: Martin Atkinson.
VAR: Darren England.
Assistant VAR: Adrian Holmes.

Thanks mate.....I'll update the OP.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,658
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:38:00 pm »
There was a fair bit of trouble in Nottingham, where Leicester fans basically went on a rampage, before the game. The Forest fans seem puzzled about the Leicester fans as they apparently think there is a rivalry between them. Derby are the old enemy of Forest, and we have more of a rivalry with Forest than the plastic clappers, due to them being European Royalty.
Add in the assault on the Forest players by a Foxes fan after the third goal, and it seems there is a mentality problem. They really think they are big time because they have won a couple of trophies.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,549
  • 27 Years...
Re: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:54:50 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:38:00 pm
There was a fair bit of trouble in Nottingham, where Leicester fans basically went on a rampage, before the game. The Forest fans seem puzzled about the Leicester fans as they apparently think there is a rivalry between them. Derby are the old enemy of Forest, and we have more of a rivalry with Forest than the plastic clappers, due to them being European Royalty.
Add in the assault on the Forest players by a Foxes fan after the third goal, and it seems there is a mentality problem. They really think they are big time because they have won a couple of trophies.
We all know that every club has its head cases following them, and although I don't condone mindless violence, if any Leicester try it on in Liverpool I hope they run into our own head cases. No one should get away with coming here and being a shithouse.

Leicester have gone really weird. They earned a lot of respect from many opposition fans when they won the league. Lots of Liverpool were very happy for them. It seems to have addled their brains though. God only knows why they are trying to manufacture a rivalry with us. Yes, we did have one with Forest, but that was because they were damned good and challenged us toe-to-toe for a sustained period. They even earned their "Forest Die" welcome sprayed on Scotland Road back in the day. A proper rival.

As you said, Derby are Forest's traditional rival, not Leicester. If I recall correctly, isn't there also a city rivalry as well as a football one between Nottingham and Derby that goes back to the miners strike due to one areas miners breaking picket lines? Apologies if I'm mistaken on that one.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline kev_goss

  • Lost: Remote control puppy. Please help reunite a tearful child with his pride and joy
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,201
  • Goodnight sweet girl gonna miss you
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:03:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:54:50 pm
We all know that every club has its head cases following them, and although I don't condone mindless violence, if any Leicester try it on in Liverpool I hope they run into our own head cases. No one should get away with coming here and being a shithouse.

Leicester have gone really weird. They earned a lot of respect from many opposition fans when they won the league. Lots of Liverpool were very happy for them. It seems to have addled their brains though. God only knows why they are trying to manufacture a rivalry with us. Yes, we did have one with Forest, but that was because they were damned good and challenged us toe-to-toe for a sustained period. They even earned their "Forest Die" welcome sprayed on Scotland Road back in the day. A proper rival.

As you said, Derby are Forest's traditional rival, not Leicester. If I recall correctly, isn't there also a city rivalry as well as a football one between Nottingham and Derby that goes back to the miners strike due to one areas miners breaking picket lines? Apologies if I'm mistaken on that one.

I live in a town right between Derby and Nottingham. It's fair to say they hate each other, I asked last year I think about the rivalry between Notts and Leicester and was told to pissoff and there's no rivalry  between them, Leicester thinks there is one but the Notts lads I know just buzz off them.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:05:40 pm by kev_goss »
Logged
It is very important to generate a good attitude, a good heart, as much as possible. From this, happiness in both the short term and the long term for both yourself and others will come.
Dalai Lama

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:09:01 pm »
Leicester are becoming the Millwall of the East Midlands. Horrible fans. Should fire up our fans, & the players, on Thursday night.
Logged

Online RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,226
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:03:32 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
Having a Leicester brother in law makes this a must win to me. That defeat when he was visiting was a shocker! Just need to play well, remain composed and finish well.
They came out of their bad form to beat us last time, we need to avoid silly ballls give away in their half allowing them to break. Expect Fab to be back with Thiago plus one in midfield and Robby back in defence
Sad for Mo but from what Jurgen said on Sunday and having Luis here now, this was the right way for AFCON to finish so I expect a front three of Mo, Diogo and Luis.
Just win well please boys!!
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,868
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:06:18 pm »
A good opening post stockdam. Yes, an interesting game now that we have so many options to choose from, someone is going to be disappointed.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,531
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:17:47 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:06:18 pm
A good opening post stockdam. Yes, an interesting game now that we have so many options to choose from, someone is going to be disappointed.

Thanks jillc. When Sadio and Mo come back then it's going to be hard to pick the starting 11. Or maybe a better way of looking at it is that we will have so many options to change the game with our subs; there will be so much talent on the bench. It's getting to the stage where the subs will be as good as the players that they are replacing.
Logged
#JFT97

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,141
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:42:54 pm »
Don't think Klopp will play Salah here whether Mo wants to or not. He could be on the bench but I'd probably guess him and Mane start vs Burnley instead.

My guess is

Becker

Trent
Matip
VVD
Robbo

Fabinho
Henderson
Keita

Jota
Bobby
Diaz

Elliot, Thiago and Potentially Salah on the bench.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline kezzy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:46:21 am »
3 points is the most important thing but I hope we give them a fuckin good pasting as well.  Come on the red men. 
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:23:07 am »
Nice one SD. Ha ha

These are struggling. Obviously Brendan is looking for a reaction after his critical comments about his players.
We should welly them.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,535
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:14:34 am »
We hate Nottingham Forest
We hate Everton too (they're shit)
We hate Manchester United
But Leicester, who the fuck are you?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,313
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:07:56 am »
Fact - Kasper Schmeichel has faced plenty of shots on goal, with Leicester's 109 shots on target against bettered only by Manchester United, Leeds and Norwich.  ;D  ;D

p/s: Come on... Salah should be rested, right?
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,735
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:24:06 am »
the brighton draw and the loss to this lot pissed me off more than any other games this season

so please, this time, fucking twat them
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,754
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:02:46 am »
Kavanagh as a ref so soon after Spurs is surprising.

Our squad looks stronger than it has for a long time though. Competition for places all over the park. We should batter them here.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,461
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:22:49 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:14:34 am
We hate Nottingham Forest
We hate Everton too (they're shit)
We hate Manchester United
But Leicester, who the fuck are you?
Can someone who was in the crowds in the olden days please confirm. Did this songs used to include Chelsea and Arsenal rather than Man Utd? Many many years ago I had an LP of the Kop Choir (or something like that) and Im sure this was sung with those clubs instead of Man Utd
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,461
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:31:32 am »
Thanks again for another top OP Stockdam.

It feels like the team are in a better place than when we played them in December, and should win this comfortably IF we play as we can. We didnt in December and got punished, but I dont think well make the same mistakes again, plus were at home which definitely should help.

Strong as we can be for me. If Mo wants to be involved and the staff assess him as ready to play then let him at them. Although holding him back for Sunday to get him a couple more days rest probably isnt a bad shout after 4 x 120 minutes recently.

Would love to see Harvey again, but to be honest when you look at our squad and more or less everyones available Im not too worried who starts.
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:51:44 am »
Mo off the bench to make it 5-0. Rodgers sacked the next day to be replaced by Benitez who gets them relegated for a laugh.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,418
  • Indefatigability
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #31 on: Today at 07:57:52 am »
The only reason this game spooks me is the absurd result in December. Other than that surely it is a straightforward win...
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 