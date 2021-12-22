Well done to Sadio and commiserations to Mo; nothing to be ashamed off coming 2nd especially in a penalty shootout. Sadio's wining penalty was unstoppable and shows the character of the man.I don't expect either to be playing this Thursday as they both need a bit of time-off. We have shown that we can march on irrespective of who is available and the guys who have stepped in have played very well.After a long break which seemed like forever we resume our league challenge. It was nice to see Thiago, Keita and Elliott back for us against Cardiff with Harveys goal being the highlight of the match. It was also great to see Diaz come on as we all expect him to be an exciting player.At the time of writing we are 9 points behind City but with a game in hand. City play the day before us so let's hope that they drop some points. We obviously need to go on an incredible run to make up the ground but, although anything could happen, it would be a big, but pleasant, surprise if we haul them in. We have the players to do it but maybe we have let them get too far ahead. Anyway, time will tell.Let me start with our opponents on Thursday. I used to like Leicester, especially under Ranieri. I don't mind a team coming from nowhere to upset the big clubs. Obviously I'd like us to win the league but if not then a new team would be nice once in a while.However Leicester are fast becoming one of the teams that I don't like, mainly due to their supporters. I hate those plastic clappers that they use and I'd cringe if we ever thought that it would be a good idea. I also dislike Vardy as he gets away with diving......Mr Traily Leg. Schmeichel is another one who has become snidey for some reason. Let's knock 5 past him and put him firmly back in his box.My favourite quote about Leicester (the place that is):"Anybody who can do anything in Leicester but make a jumper has got to be a genius" - Brian CloughAs you can gather, I don't like Leicester and it would be great to give them a hammering.Vardy being out is a great bonus for us as he generally is a handful.Pereira, who broke his leg against us, may return. He was on the bench against Forest.Enough about them as it's all about us as; if we play well then we should win and win well. Leicester were rubbish against Forest and I dont expect them to be much better on Thursday. We have players that should be buzzing playing for the first team and who will want to show how good they are.As for injuries .is it true that for a long, long time we dont have any?Our defence almost picks itself and the only question for me is who partners Virgil. Matip has looked a bit nervous recently but may return; however I wouldn't be worried if either Konate or Gomez starts.We havent seen Joe start for a long time and I have forgotten what he looks like. This is him playing alongside Virgil.........well I think that's him.(I hope that one gets past the mods)In midfield Fabinho should make a welcome return and I also expect Henderson to play. The third could be Thiago or even Elliott. I'm swaying towards Elliott with Thiago coming on to replace Henderson. Would you leave out Elliot after his display against Cardiff? I think its certain that he will come on at some stage if not start.Our front three has suddenly become even more interesting. The arrival of Diaz will shake them up in a good way. Salah may be given a rest following his recent games at AFCON and Sadio will most likely not have been found yet hell still be dancing in the streets somewhere in Senegal.I think well see the same front three as started against Cardiff although Elliott may replace Minamino and let Thiago start in midfield. I think Diaz will get at least 30 minutes and by then I think Leicester will be tiring. Im really looking forward to seeing what Diaz can do.What will our tactics be? Well I expect us to go all out attack and to run them ragged. Our forwards in particular will be told to press high up the pitch and to not let Leicester have any time on the ball.We have a great defence and a fantastic set of forwards. My only concern is that our midfield doesn't control the game and if so then we could allow Leicester into the game. However I think we will be far too strong and a brace from Jota and one each from Diaz and Elliott will shove those plastic clappers up their @@@@@.Anything other than a comfortable win will be disappointing.More of this please Harvey:My closing words.......I believe that the motto of Leicester (the place) is:Semper Eadem  "always the same''That should be the motto for their boring fans. I'd rather they just stayed at home and knitted jumpers.Over to you guys to show some love for Elliott, Diaz, Sadio, Mo etc.