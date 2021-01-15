« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 09:49:55 pm
That should be a straight red and a 3 match ban
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 09:50:28 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:48:55 pm
that is really daft from Konsa
yeah what a clown, arguably it could have been a straight red, elbow to the side of the head
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 09:50:33 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:49:12 pm
Strong agree - its not an injury its a failure of fitness which is part of the game
I think this ref has done really well with that in the game too. He hasnt stopped it on quite a few occasions.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 09:50:51 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 09:45:13 pm
I mean, we need City to drop points eventually. Which means there'll be pressure on us eventually. May as well make it as soon as humanly possible.

This is true, but I just feel like it is a bit all over the place with the AFCON lads just coming back. But there is also just the pressure of having to stay with them. Just trying to make myself feel better about them getting two jammy goals on top of the pile of fortune they have had already.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 09:51:06 pm
Yikes, flying in with them tackles.

Rather nasty that from Cash.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 09:51:09 pm

Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) 2nd yellow card for foul against Leeds goalkeeper on 87' - https://streamgg.com/v/620436bd22deb
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 09:51:50 pm
8 minutes added time.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 09:52:04 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 09:49:26 pm
What was Konsa thinking?

Yeah Stevie's going to have some words with him
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 09:52:23 pm
8 minutes added time
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 09:52:26 pm
Saints up to 10th (tenth) now ....had a bet on them going down this season, which shows you what the fuck I know...but hats off to them..
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 09:52:55 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:51:06 pm
Yikes, flying in with them tackles.

Rather nasty that from Cash.

Dirty Cash.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 09:53:52 pm
The state of the game where that Cash tackle is a yellow. It was a great tackle.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 09:54:58 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 09:53:52 pm
The state of the game where that Cash tackle is a yellow. It was a great tackle.
He got the ball but then scissored the man. He didn't have to do that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 09:55:07 pm
MOTD tonight?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 09:55:46 pm
Gerrard wearing navy and black combo. Not for me.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 09:56:59 pm
Great couple of nights for Arsenal.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 09:57:30 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:52:55 pm
Dirty Cash.
Money talks in the premier league.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 09:57:34 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 09:53:52 pm
The state of the game where that Cash tackle is a yellow. It was a great tackle.

Thats been a yellow for at least 15 years - you cant follow through and scissor another player
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 09:59:05 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 09:59:26 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:56:59 pm
Great couple of nights for Arsenal.

Their best nights these days are the ones they dont play.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 09:59:35 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 09:59:49 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:59:26 pm
Their best nights these days are the ones they dont play.
Indeed
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 10:14:00 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 09:52:26 pm
Saints up to 10th (tenth) now ....had a bet on them going down this season, which shows you what the fuck I know...but hats off to them..

There's only 7 points between Brighton at 9th and Leeds at 15th with a bunch of teams between.  Wolves are just 2 points behind Arsenal and Spurs. The table this season is crazy.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 10:18:12 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 10:14:00 pm
There's only 7 points between Brighton at 9th and Leeds at 15th with a bunch of teams between.  Wolves are just 2 points behind Arsenal and Spurs. The table this season is crazy.

My head says United.

But my heart says Wolves. Having said that, Id be happy with anyone bar Utd., even Arsenal.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 10:23:08 pm
Fair play to Leeds for getting back into that as I thought they'd end up shipping 5+ when Villa got their third.  The scruffy second goal came at a great time for Leeds.

Man City winning is a bit annoying but I expected them to hand out a rugby score so it could have been worse.  I'm not sure they'll drop many more points nut last season they were incredible over the winter then tailed off a bit once the European games started up again so hopefully that happens again.

Norwich looked dreadful yet stuck another point on the board.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 10:50:51 pm
It has been a week of irony for football.

Zouma tortured a cat but get to start a football match. Lingard contradicted his manager and was rewarded with game time. Everton lost 3-1 and their fans think they are moving in the right direction.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 10:56:47 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:51:09 pm
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) 2nd yellow card for foul against Leeds goalkeeper on 87' - https://streamgg.com/v/620436bd22deb

Now, that was stupid ...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 10:58:11 pm
Utd will finish 4th from top and Everton 4th from bottom by default  >:(
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 10:58:46 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:56:59 pm
Great couple of nights for Arsenal.

They'll probably lose at Wolves tomorrow ...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yesterday at 11:02:12 pm
Wolves (at home) a massive 5/2 to beat Arsenal tomorrow, what the fuck is that based on  :o
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Today at 05:56:15 am
wtf was that Zaha penalty, watched too much Afcon?
