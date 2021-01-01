« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #640 on: Today at 08:44:34 pm
The thing is Leeds have played as well as they have this season, probably closer to last season's levels, and still Villa have been matching them, barring a patch of 10 minutes from 5 to 20 minutes..
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #641 on: Today at 08:44:43 pm
Leeds are hilariously shit.
 
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #642 on: Today at 08:44:47 pm
Where was anyone on the Leeds left side!? Ran about 70 yards with no one close to him to get that goal
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #643 on: Today at 08:44:50 pm
Perhaps we should screw Stevie over and go for Phil in the summer ha...  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #644 on: Today at 08:44:58 pm
Well be after Ramsay before long.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #645 on: Today at 08:45:09 pm
Hope none of our rivals snatch Coutinho.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #646 on: Today at 08:45:33 pm
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 08:43:56 pm
Coutinho just tearing Leeds' defense apart
Theyve decided to give him the freedom of the pitch  incredible
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #647 on: Today at 08:45:35 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 08:45:09 pm
Hope none of our rivals snatch Coutinho.

Arent Villa signing him ?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #648 on: Today at 08:45:36 pm
Coutinho looking like his old self againgood to see
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #649 on: Today at 08:45:49 pm
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 08:43:56 pm
Coutinho just tearing Leeds' defense apart

Third worst defence in the league and you can see why
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #650 on: Today at 08:46:11 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 08:45:09 pm
Hope none of our rivals snatch Coutinho.
We have one and City wont buy him
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #651 on: Today at 08:46:23 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:45:33 pm
Theyve decided to give him the freedom of the pitch  incredible

Leeds have been giving every team the freedom of the pitch all season.

Its like they arent even coached. Just an amateurish side.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #652 on: Today at 08:46:39 pm
Another Countinho assist.  Leeds are just so open.  Game over.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #653 on: Today at 08:47:14 pm
3-2 James.

This match is fun.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #654 on: Today at 08:47:18 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:45:35 pm
Arent Villa signing him ?

£33 million apparently

Expensive for a player who will be 30 when they sign him
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #655 on: Today at 08:47:22 pm
Ramsey is really good
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #656 on: Today at 08:47:24 pm
3-2 Leeds!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #657 on: Today at 08:47:34 pm
Pretty awful defending from Villa there.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #658 on: Today at 08:47:36 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:46:39 pm
Another Countinho assist.  Leeds are just so open.  Game over.

Wait 3-2
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #659 on: Today at 08:47:37 pm
That Coutinho lad at Villa is some player. Why were we never in for him?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #660 on: Today at 08:47:38 pm
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 08:45:49 pm
Third worst defence in the league and you can see why

They've been open today as well, but they played so well in midfield for a while, Villa couldn't get anywhere near them. And then Coutinho happened. Thrice. Once with a goal, and twice with assists.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #661 on: Today at 08:47:57 pm
Ming's getting bullied by Dan James there hahahha
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #662 on: Today at 08:47:58 pm
Coutiniho is a magician
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #663 on: Today at 08:48:03 pm
Trust Mings to get outjumped by James in the air.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #664 on: Today at 08:48:05 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:45:35 pm
Arent Villa signing him ?

They have an option to buy for £33m
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #665 on: Today at 08:48:21 pm
Great game this
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #666 on: Today at 08:48:25 pm
Mings getting outjumped by Dan James :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #667 on: Today at 08:49:32 pm
How the fuck did Mings find himself there haha. Terrible defending from both teams but great to watch
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #668 on: Today at 08:49:53 pm
Dan James looks better than he did at United
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #669 on: Today at 08:49:56 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 08:48:21 pm
Great game this
In terms of all out attack, probably the best game Ive seen this season that doesnt include us.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #670 on: Today at 08:50:06 pm
Great game Villa Leeds
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #671 on: Today at 08:50:06 pm
Mings getting beaten in the air by James??

And Digne could've scored..
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #672 on: Today at 08:50:49 pm
Told you all this was the game to watch 😋😁
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #673 on: Today at 08:50:49 pm


Gerrard: "Phil, do any damn thing you want. Everyone's instructed to give you the ball at every opportunity."

Phil "Phone Barca. Tell them to turn on the tv. Hold my beer."
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #674 on: Today at 08:50:56 pm
Mental half of football.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #675 on: Today at 08:51:07 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:49:56 pm
In terms of all out attack, probably the best game Ive seen this season that doesnt include us.

I watched the whole half and some of the passing and movement by both sides were exquisite.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Reply #676 on: Today at 08:51:13 pm
Mings actually moves James out of the way of the ball before Buendia coming storming out of nowhere and knocks James back on to the header  ;D ;D ;D
