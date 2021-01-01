Coutinho just tearing Leeds' defense apart
Hope none of our rivals snatch Coutinho.
Theyve decided to give him the freedom of the pitch
incredible
Arent Villa signing him ?
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
Another Countinho assist. Leeds are just so open. Game over.
Third worst defence in the league and you can see why
Great game this
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
In terms of all out attack, probably the best game Ive seen this season that doesnt include us.
