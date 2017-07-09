« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February  (Read 1902 times)

Online PoetryInMotion

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:11:14 pm »
Lots of boos for Pickford, I see
Online disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:11:25 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 08:10:20 pm
I hate Newcastle too but no way am I cheering for Everton here. I want them down.

Yep. Absolute loser if you'd rather see Newcastle go down than Everton IMO.
Online Tobelius

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #82 on: Today at 08:11:58 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:10:20 pm
Has he been forced into cutting the red out of his hair?

Haha was thinking the same
Online Sarge

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #83 on: Today at 08:12:01 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 08:11:14 pm
Lots of boos for Pickford, I see

The Sunderland thingy i would imagine.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #84 on: Today at 08:12:46 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:10:20 pm
Has he been forced into cutting the red out of his hair?

Probably in the Everton players code of conduct. No use of red from hair to Xmas decorations
Online Crouch Potato

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #85 on: Today at 08:12:53 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:10:20 pm
Has he been forced into cutting the red out of his hair?

Be comical if someone has a quote from one of their fans slagging off the red hair.
Online Sarge

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #86 on: Today at 08:13:34 pm »
Varane 0-1. Burnley finally going down.
Online Dench57

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #87 on: Today at 08:13:54 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:11:25 pm
Yep. Absolute loser if you'd rather see Newcastle go down than Everton IMO.

As hilarious as it would be to see Everton go down, at least they're a proper football club.

Are we forgetting what Newcastle United are?
Online oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #88 on: Today at 08:14:13 pm »

'Everton right back Sèamus Colman tackles Newcastle coach Eddie Howe' - https://v.redd.it/gxx943ne1og81


Burnley 0 - [1] Manchester United; Varane 12' - https://mixture.gg/v/6202c6216a041

Raphael Varane disallowed goal against Burnley 14' - https://mixture.gg/v/6202cf520b8e2

Online CraigDS

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #89 on: Today at 08:14:26 pm »
Foul by slab head there, totally takes the defender out who would have marked Varane.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #90 on: Today at 08:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:13:34 pm
Varane 0-1. Burnley finally going down.

This is the first season I've not bet on them to drop since they got promoted. Only so long you can dodge the bullet when you're that bad a team.
Online Crouch Potato

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #91 on: Today at 08:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 08:13:54 pm
As hilarious as it would be to see Everton go down, at least they're a proper football club.

Are we forgetting what Newcastle United are?

Yeah i'd rather see Newcastle lose, cos of what they stand for.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #92 on: Today at 08:15:17 pm »
How is Mina not getting booked there  :o
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #93 on: Today at 08:15:57 pm »
Slabhead c*nt. Go fuck yourself
Online Sarge

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #94 on: Today at 08:16:02 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:13:34 pm
Varane 0-1. Burnley finally going down.

Varred 0-0
Online Fitzy.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #95 on: Today at 08:16:14 pm »
United have just had a goal disallowed that even Im annoyed about. Soft decision.
Online jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #96 on: Today at 08:16:18 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 08:13:54 pm
As hilarious as it would be to see Everton go down, at least they're a proper football club.

Are we forgetting what Newcastle United are?

Sick to the back teeth of hearing about Lampard them in crisis in their second game would be well funny.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #97 on: Today at 08:16:35 pm »
:lmao Richarlison offside by a country mile
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #98 on: Today at 08:16:39 pm »
What a softball of a fixture Burnley is after that disaster last week.  :no
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #99 on: Today at 08:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:16:14 pm
United have just had a goal disallowed that even Im annoyed about. Soft decision.

I'm sure they benefitted from one the exact same recently against Villa
Online Sarge

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #100 on: Today at 08:16:56 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:14:31 pm
This is the first season I've not bet on them to drop since they got promoted. Only so long you can dodge the bullet when you're that bad a team.

Yeah i think this is the year.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #101 on: Today at 08:16:56 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:16:14 pm
United have just had a goal disallowed that even Im annoyed about. Soft decision.

It's a tubby wet dream.
Online Crouch Potato

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #102 on: Today at 08:17:00 pm »
Everton players dropping like flies.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #103 on: Today at 08:17:35 pm »
Shelvey being braindead shocker.
Online jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #104 on: Today at 08:17:39 pm »
How did Newcastle  not score there.
Online Swetty79

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
« Reply #105 on: Today at 08:17:45 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 08:13:54 pm
As hilarious as it would be to see Everton go down, at least they're a proper football club.

Are we forgetting what Newcastle United are?

nah, they could do with being flushed. Both of them if possible
