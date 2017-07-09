I hate Newcastle too but no way am I cheering for Everton here. I want them down.
Has he been forced into cutting the red out of his hair?
Lots of boos for Pickford, I see
Yep. Absolute loser if you'd rather see Newcastle go down than Everton IMO.
Varane 0-1. Burnley finally going down.
As hilarious as it would be to see Everton go down, at least they're a proper football club. Are we forgetting what Newcastle United are?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
United have just had a goal disallowed that even Im annoyed about. Soft decision.
This is the first season I've not bet on them to drop since they got promoted. Only so long you can dodge the bullet when you're that bad a team.
United have just had a goal disallowed that even Im annoyed about. Soft decision.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.65]