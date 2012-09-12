Poll

Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]

S1 - Krusty Gets Busted (I meant not guilty, Your Honor. Opening night jitters!)
0 (0%)
S2 - One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Bluefish (Smithers, Check out the luscious pair on that redhead. That's it, baby, work those ankles.)
2 (2.3%)
S3 - Homer at the Bat (That's impossible. No one can give more than 100 percent. By definition that is the most anyone can give.)
22 (25.3%)
S4 - Marge vs the Monorail (Mono means one, and rail means rail)
15 (17.2%)
S5 - Cape Feare (Bake him away, toys)
13 (14.9%)
S6 - Homer Badman (I think about weird stuff, like what would happen if Mr. T and E.T. had a baby. You'd get Mr. E. T., wouldn't you? And he'd sound something like this)
5 (5.7%)
S7 - King Sized Homer (The fingers you have used to dial are too fat. To obtain a special dialing wand, please mash the keypad with your palm now)
6 (6.9%)
S8 - You Only Move Twice (Hammocks? My goodness, what an idea. Why didn't I think of that? Hammocks! Homer, there's four places; there's the Hammock Hut, that's on Third)
23 (26.4%)
S9 - City of New York vs Homer Simpson (Khlav-Kalash)
1 (1.1%)
S10 - Wizard of Evergreen Terrace (How many times have you gals been late for a high-powered business meeting, only to realize you're not wearing makeup?)
0 (0%)

Total Members Voted: 31

Voting closes: February 13, 2022, 09:42:10 pm

Author Topic: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]  (Read 365 times)

Jake

Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
« on: Yesterday at 09:42:10 pm »
The penultimate poll

Semi Final 1, the votes picked up but the posts dropped off. I hope you were all saving your fingers for this one.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351315.0

Into the final go Last Exit to Springfield (20 of 36 votes), Homer Goes to College and Homer the Great (both with 17 of 36 votes). Is it a coincidence that the episodes from S4, 5 and 6 went through?

The final 20, and their votes, are:

S10 (Jake's Picks) - Wizard of Evergreen Terrace (wildcard), Viva Ned Flanders (wildcard)
S9 (Beginning of the end) - City of New York vs Homer Simpson (14), Joy of Sect (13)
S8 (The final great season) - You Only Move Twice (31), Homers Enemy (24)
S7 (The Stutter) - King Sized Homer (19), 22 Short Films about Springfield (17)
S6 (The Mixed Bag) - Homer Badman (21), Homer the Great (16)
S5 (Sideshow Bob's finest hour) - Cape Feare (26), Homer Goes to College (20)
S4 (The Season of a Thousand Memes) - Marge vs Monorail 30 Last Exit to Springfield 23
S3 (Picking up steam) - Homer at the Bat 23 Flaming Moes 16
S2 (that Difficult Second Album) - Bart the Daredevil (10), One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Bluefish (10)
S1 (A Promising Debut) - Crepes of Wrath (10), Krusty Gets Busted (9)

This time you get THREE votes each, with the top three going to the grand final.

No Votes and No Post make Jake something something.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

killer-heels

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:52:47 pm »
Homer at the Bat
Cape Feare
You Only Move Twice
JerseyKloppite

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:55:24 pm »
Picking three from Homer at the Bat, Cape Feare, Marge vs the Monorail and You Only Move Twice is a nightmare.

Dropped Monorail though.
ianburns252

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:01:03 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 09:55:24 pm
Picking three from Homer at the Bat, Cape Feare, Marge vs the Monorail and You Only Move Twice is a nightmare.

Dropped Monorail though.

I went for the same although honourable mention should go to Badman and King Sized but that is for specific moments rather than the episodes as a whole
bradders1011

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:05:43 pm »
This is impossible. This is Sophie's Choice but more-so.

Bat, Monorail, Twice.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:20:07 pm »
I went for Cape Feare, Homer Badman and You Only Move Twice - all top 5/10 episodes all time. Homer at the Bat and Marge Vs the Monorail should be in the final too though, these semis are REALLY imbalanced.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:10:33 pm »
Monorail, Homer at the Bat, Homer Badman. It's a shame the latter is getting so few votes, but this semi-final is stacked
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:54:15 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:10:33 pm
Monorail, Homer at the Bat, Homer Badman. It's a shame the latter is getting so few votes, but this semi-final is stacked

Went for the same three in the end. Never thought I wouldn't pick You Only Move Twice, but that's where we are.
disgraced cake

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:56:23 pm »
Hang on, The Springfield Files wasn't selected at all for the final twenty?

BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
JerseyKloppite

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:10:10 am »
Cape Feare should go through for the Mr Thompson stuff alone.
Roopy

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:46:15 am »
Homer and the bat
Cape fear
You only move twice

3 absolute belters.
GreatEx

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:14:35 am »
S3 - Homer at the Bat: I've never cared about baseball, but I feel its magic through this episode
S4 - Marge vs the Monorail: because Marge deserves some love
S8 - You Only Move Twice: because Scorpio is hilarious, it's got great black humour, every line's a belter, and it has Warren who starts fires
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:42:39 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 05:14:35 am
S3 - Homer at the Bat: I've never cared about baseball, but I feel its magic through this episode
S4 - Marge vs the Monorail: because Marge deserves some love
S8 - You Only Move Twice: because Scorpio is hilarious, it's got great black humour, every line's a belter, and it has Warren who starts fires

Same three here.

El Lobo

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:15:18 am »
Daryl Strawberry, the moomoo and Hank Scorpio
Lusty

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:34:27 am »
Only voted for 2 - Cape Feare and You Only Move Twice.  Those two are God tier and belong on the podium with Last Exit.

Selecting a third would have meant chosing between Homer at the Bat, Homer Badman, King Sized Homer, and Marge vs the Monorail.  I cannot vote for one of them at the expense of the others.
courty61

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:00:18 am »
You only move twice
Monorail
King sized Homer

Ridiculously difficult mind you! Had to toss up to exclude Homer at Bat
Jake

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:36:35 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:34:27 am
Only voted for 2 - Cape Feare and You Only Move Twice.  Those two are God tier and belong on the podium with Last Exit.

Selecting a third would have meant chosing between Homer at the Bat, Homer Badman, King Sized Homer, and Marge vs the Monorail.  I cannot vote for one of them at the expense of the others.

Nice tactical voting!
JerseyKloppite

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:50:28 pm »
Looks like You Only Move Twice and Homer At The Bat will sail through, and Monorail will battle Feare out for the other place.
Jake

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:51:37 pm »
Homer at the Bat was my first vote. Its wall to wall jokes, and has one of the greatest musical numbers. It was a toss up between this and Monorail, and thinking back maybe I should have gone with Monorail... but there we are.

Cape Feare sideshow bobs best episode by a mile, and the Mr Thompson bit could be the funniest moment in the Sampsons.

You Only Move Twice. Hank Scorpio. Need i say more?
Ray K

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:59:48 pm »
This draw is very like the 2019 Champions League semi final one. Whoever gets out of this monumental struggle between legendary names gets to play Spurs or Ajax in the final.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:19:34 pm »
Really hard to split Homer at the Bat, Cape Feare, King Sized Homer and You only Move Twice.

Controversial, but I've left out Cape Feare.


I've never been a superfan of Monorail (it's good, but not 'top-5 ever' good)
Hazell

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:23:43 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:10:33 pm
Monorail, Homer at the Bat, Homer Badman. It's a shame the latter is getting so few votes, but this semi-final is stacked

I wanted to pick Badman but in the end went with Hank Scorpio but it was close. On another day I might have picked the former. The Rock Bottom scene, Kent Brockman, Mr. T/ET, stop saying gummi. Actually I'm now thinking I should have picked that :P
UntouchableLuis

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:32:17 pm »
Homer at the Bat is probably the GOAT thinking about it. Homer's Enemy a close 2nd for me.

I'm not actually crazy about any other episode on this list. I much prefer episodes like Homer the Smithers or some classic Skinner episodes (the one where Skinner takes over as bus driver springs to mind)
west_london_red

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:48:25 pm »
Whats wrong with you lot, Monorail is only 3rd?!?!?!

Monorail
The Bat
Hank Scorpio
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
