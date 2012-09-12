Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
- S1 - Krusty Gets Busted (I meant not guilty, Your Honor. Opening night jitters!)
- 0 (0%)
- S2 - One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Bluefish (Smithers, Check out the luscious pair on that redhead. That's it, baby, work those ankles.)
2 (2.3%)
- S3 - Homer at the Bat (That's impossible. No one can give more than 100 percent. By definition that is the most anyone can give.)
22 (25.3%)
- S4 - Marge vs the Monorail (Mono means one, and rail means rail)
15 (17.2%)
- S5 - Cape Feare (Bake him away, toys)
13 (14.9%)
- S6 - Homer Badman (I think about weird stuff, like what would happen if Mr. T and E.T. had a baby. You'd get Mr. E. T., wouldn't you? And he'd sound something like this)
5 (5.7%)
- S7 - King Sized Homer (The fingers you have used to dial are too fat. To obtain a special dialing wand, please mash the keypad with your palm now)
6 (6.9%)
- S8 - You Only Move Twice (Hammocks? My goodness, what an idea. Why didn't I think of that? Hammocks! Homer, there's four places; there's the Hammock Hut, that's on Third)
23 (26.4%)
- S9 - City of New York vs Homer Simpson (Khlav-Kalash)
1 (1.1%)
- S10 - Wizard of Evergreen Terrace (How many times have you gals been late for a high-powered business meeting, only to realize you're not wearing makeup?)
- 0 (0%)
Total Members Voted: 31
Voting closes: February 13, 2022, 09:42:10 pm