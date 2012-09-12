Poll

Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]

S1 - Krusty Gets Busted (I meant not guilty, Your Honor. Opening night jitters!)
0 (0%)
S2 - One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Bluefish (Smithers, Check out the luscious pair on that redhead. That's it, baby, work those ankles.)
0 (0%)
S3 - Homer at the Bat (That's impossible. No one can give more than 100 percent. By definition that is the most anyone can give.)
12 (32.4%)
S4 - Marge vs the Monorail (Mono means one, and rail means rail)
6 (16.2%)
S5 - Cape Feare (Bake him away, toys)
5 (13.5%)
S6 - Homer Badman (I think about weird stuff, like what would happen if Mr. T and E.T. had a baby. You'd get Mr. E. T., wouldn't you? And he'd sound something like this)
3 (8.1%)
S7 - King Sized Homer (The fingers you have used to dial are too fat. To obtain a special dialing wand, please mash the keypad with your palm now)
2 (5.4%)
S8 - You Only Move Twice (Hammocks? My goodness, what an idea. Why didn't I think of that? Hammocks! Homer, there's four places; there's the Hammock Hut, that's on Third)
9 (24.3%)
S9 - City of New York vs Homer Simpson (Khlav-Kalash)
0 (0%)
S10 - Wizard of Evergreen Terrace (How many times have you gals been late for a high-powered business meeting, only to realize you're not wearing makeup?)
0 (0%)

Total Members Voted: 13

Voting closes: February 13, 2022, 09:42:10 pm

Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]

Offline Jake

Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
Yesterday at 09:42:10 pm
The penultimate poll

Semi Final 1, the votes picked up but the posts dropped off. I hope you were all saving your fingers for this one.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351315.0

Into the final go Last Exit to Springfield (20 of 36 votes), Homer Goes to College and Homer the Great (both with 17 of 36 votes). Is it a coincidence that the episodes from S4, 5 and 6 went through?

The final 20, and their votes, are:

S10 (Jake's Picks) - Wizard of Evergreen Terrace (wildcard), Viva Ned Flanders (wildcard)
S9 (Beginning of the end) - City of New York vs Homer Simpson (14), Joy of Sect (13)
S8 (The final great season) - You Only Move Twice (31), Homers Enemy (24)
S7 (The Stutter) - King Sized Homer (19), 22 Short Films about Springfield (17)
S6 (The Mixed Bag) - Homer Badman (21), Homer the Great (16)
S5 (Sideshow Bob's finest hour) - Cape Feare (26), Homer Goes to College (20)
S4 (The Season of a Thousand Memes) - Marge vs Monorail 30 Last Exit to Springfield 23
S3 (Picking up steam) - Homer at the Bat 23 Flaming Moes 16
S2 (that Difficult Second Album) - Bart the Daredevil (10), One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Bluefish (10)
S1 (A Promising Debut) - Crepes of Wrath (10), Krusty Gets Busted (9)

This time you get THREE votes each, with the top three going to the grand final.

No Votes and No Post make Jake something something.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
Yesterday at 09:52:47 pm
Homer at the Bat
Cape Feare
You Only Move Twice
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
Yesterday at 09:55:24 pm
Picking three from Homer at the Bat, Cape Feare, Marge vs the Monorail and You Only Move Twice is a nightmare.

Dropped Monorail though.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
Yesterday at 10:01:03 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 09:55:24 pm
Picking three from Homer at the Bat, Cape Feare, Marge vs the Monorail and You Only Move Twice is a nightmare.

Dropped Monorail though.

I went for the same although honourable mention should go to Badman and King Sized but that is for specific moments rather than the episodes as a whole
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
Yesterday at 10:05:43 pm
This is impossible. This is Sophie's Choice but more-so.

Bat, Monorail, Twice.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
Yesterday at 10:20:07 pm
I went for Cape Feare, Homer Badman and You Only Move Twice - all top 5/10 episodes all time. Homer at the Bat and Marge Vs the Monorail should be in the final too though, these semis are REALLY imbalanced.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
Yesterday at 11:10:33 pm
Monorail, Homer at the Bat, Homer Badman. It's a shame the latter is getting so few votes, but this semi-final is stacked
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
Yesterday at 11:54:15 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:10:33 pm
Monorail, Homer at the Bat, Homer Badman. It's a shame the latter is getting so few votes, but this semi-final is stacked

Went for the same three in the end. Never thought I wouldn't pick You Only Move Twice, but that's where we are.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
Yesterday at 11:56:23 pm
Hang on, The Springfield Files wasn't selected at all for the final twenty?

BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
Today at 12:10:10 am
Cape Feare should go through for the Mr Thompson stuff alone.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
Today at 03:46:15 am
Homer and the bat
Cape fear
You only move twice

3 absolute belters.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - the Semi Final [2]
Today at 05:14:35 am
S3 - Homer at the Bat: I've never cared about baseball, but I feel its magic through this episode
S4 - Marge vs the Monorail: because Marge deserves some love
S8 - You Only Move Twice: because Scorpio is hilarious, it's got great black humour, every line's a belter, and it has Warren who starts fires
