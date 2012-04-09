Viva Ned Flanders (wildcard)

Joy of Sect (13)

Homers Enemy (24)

22 Short Films about Springfield (17)

Flaming Moes 16

Bart the Daredevil (10),

Crepes of Wrath (10),

The penultimate pollSemi Final 1, the votes picked up but the posts dropped off. I hope you were all saving your fingers for this one.Into the final go Last Exit to Springfield (20 of 36 votes), Homer Goes to College and Homer the Great (both with 17 of 36 votes). Is it a coincidence that the episodes from S4, 5 and 6 went through?The final 20, and their votes, are:S10 (Jake's Picks) - Wizard of Evergreen Terrace (wildcard),S9 (Beginning of the end) - City of New York vs Homer Simpson (14),S8 (The final great season) - You Only Move Twice (31),S7 (The Stutter) - King Sized Homer (19),S6 (The Mixed Bag) - Homer Badman (21),S5 (Sideshow Bob's finest hour) - Cape Feare (26),S4 (The Season of a Thousand Memes) - Marge vs Monorail 30S3 (Picking up steam) - Homer at the Bat 23S2 (that Difficult Second Album) -One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Bluefish (10)S1 (A Promising Debut) -Krusty Gets Busted (9)This time you get THREE votes each, with the top three going to the grand final.No Votes and No Post make Jake something something.