FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill

fredfrop

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #240 on: Today at 09:43:26 am
Cardiff were great fans, before the match they were friendly and enthusiastic. They were way louder than we were, I guess it was a mix of non regulars in the Kop and this being Cardiff's cup final. The way they sang the Welsh national anthem was pretty special to be honest.

They were there to support their Bluebirds, not hate Liverpool which I thought was better than the usual mob we get.
wah00ey

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #241 on: Today at 09:46:33 am
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 09:43:26 am
Cardiff were great fans, before the match they were friendly and enthusiastic. They were way louder than we were, I guess it was a mix of non regulars in the Kop and this being Cardiff's cup final. The way they sang the Welsh national anthem was pretty special to be honest.

They were there to support their Bluebirds, not hate Liverpool which I thought was better than the usual mob we get.
They sang the Gerrard song...
fredfrop

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #242 on: Today at 09:47:22 am
Once. After they were 2 nil down iirc
Dim Glas

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #243 on: Today at 09:47:34 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:38:39 am
Three cracking goals.

Spoke to a couple of Cardiff lads after and I was really glad they scored.

A fine example of an away club - not one fucking Tory song among them. Apparantly they were warning their own fanbase in case any of them tried to sing any of that shite.

Obviously not much you can do against the proper Tory clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United, but it's a start :)

Cardiff like Liverpool is a labour city, be like our lot singing tory songs if Cardiff had done it! Good to hear they where a proper set of fans there to back their team and enjoy it.

Shame it seems to be a small majority of fanbases that do that at Anfield.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #244 on: Today at 09:47:46 am
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 09:46:33 am
They sang the Gerrard song...

So what?

They didn't sing any anti-Liverpool or Tory songs and didn't sing about Heysel or Hillsborough like a load of shitbag fans do.

So what if they sang about Gerrard? You saying that you were mortally upset and crying at the ground over that?
wah00ey

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #245 on: Today at 09:56:13 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:47:46 am
So what?

They didn't sing any anti-Liverpool or Tory songs and didn't sing about Heysel or Hillsborough like a load of shitbag fans do.

So what if they sang about Gerrard? You saying that you were mortally upset and crying at the ground over that?
It's just bizarre, Andy.  What's Gerrard got to do with them?
El Lobo

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #246 on: Today at 09:58:15 am
Gerrard made Cardiff famous
Crosby Nick

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #247 on: Today at 10:08:23 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:58:15 am
Gerrard made Cardiff famous

Owen did first to be fair.

Apart from their National Anthem (bit weird but sounds nice), most songs were the usual repertoire or inoffensive rubbish. Same old Scousers, Three nil to the referee, We support our local team. Nothing offensive, just a bit unimaginative. Must try harder.
-Willo-

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #248 on: Today at 10:11:23 am
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 09:56:13 am
It's just bizarre, Andy.  What's Gerrard got to do with them?

Its just an easy song to sing amongst lads having a good time pissed, it isn't really that deep. A couple of lads would have got it going in their section and everyone joined it for something to do
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #249 on: Today at 10:16:31 am
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 09:56:13 am
It's just bizarre, Andy.  What's Gerrard got to do with them?

Not really sure why you mind to be honest mate. He doesn't even play for us any more :)

As highlighted above, there are areas that are sung that make you think that the away fans are thick Tory bastards and they didn't cross that line once - so they are top fans for me

Yeah, they sang some songs that are a bit cringy from time to time - "This is a library" and stuff, but not really arsed about that. For the majority of their time they supported their team really well and were in fine voice.
-Willo-

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #250 on: Today at 10:21:04 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:16:31 am
Not really sure why you mind to be honest mate. He doesn't even play for us any more :)

As highlighted above, there are areas that are sung that make you think that the away fans are thick Tory bastards and they didn't cross that line once - so they are top fans for me

Yeah, they sang some songs that are a bit cringy from time to time - "This is a library" and stuff, but not really arsed about that. For the majority of their time they supported their team really well and were in fine voice.


Its just people having fun, not everything needs examined.

Do people expect the majority of their fans to shush a fan whos getting the library song going by saying "Oi mate, you can quite clearly see this is a football stadium"

Who. Is. Arsed.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #251 on: Today at 10:27:22 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:27:47 am
I absolutely love Kelleher, he was pretty much a no name when we bought him. Through sheer hard work he's made the number 2 spot his, at one of the biggest clubs in the world. Every time he plays he exudes calmness and confidence, the backline obviously trusts him and he never ever goes missing. He's got that mentality that Klopp loves, it's the ability to be brave and trust your skills to come through under pressure. All goalies mess up at times, but the best ones never let it change the way they play.

And he's achieved all that despite being coached by Achterburg ::)

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:08:23 am
Owen did first to be fair.

Apart from their National Anthem (bit weird but sounds nice), most songs were the usual repertoire or inoffensive rubbish. Same old Scousers, Three nil to the referee, We support our local team. Nothing offensive, just a bit unimaginative. Must try harder.

I think it was same old English, not scousers, which I'm guessing is a song they sing at every game when a decision goes against them.

I enjoyed the "shit Sol Bamba" song, which I took as a dig at Colin Wanker legitimately thinking they were on a level, more than anything.
thaddeus

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #252 on: Today at 10:35:38 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:27:22 am
And he's achieved all that despite being coached by Achterburg ::)
The narrative around Achterburg has completely changed.  From "ruining" goalkeepers to now overseeing the strongest set of goalkeepers we've had in a generation.

Maybe trying to mould Mignolet into a modern goalkeeper was just an impossible task.  It is a bit of a mystery to me though why Reina looked washed up at 31 but is still going at 39 and had some top seasons at Napoli in-between.  Football politics, I guess.
timmit

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #253 on: Today at 10:37:44 am
Did the job. I thought the whole tempo changed when Harvey came on, seeing him get his reward with the goal was fantastic.

Cardiff were noisy but Id expect nothing less from a struggling lower league team coming here. Not sure why the Gerrard song was relevant to them, but each to their own I suppose.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #254 on: Today at 10:40:00 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:35:38 am
The narrative around Achterburg has completely changed.  From "ruining" goalkeepers to now overseeing the strongest set of goalkeepers we've had in a generation.

Maybe trying to mould Mignolet into a modern goalkeeper was just an impossible task.  It is a bit of a mystery to me though why Reina looked washed up at 31 but is still going at 39 and had some top seasons at Napoli in-between.  Football politics, I guess.

It just makes me laugh how anyone can be so strong in their judgement of a coach, both negatively and positively, when we literally have no idea what they're actually like or what their sessions are like. The truth is likely that Achterburg is a good coach who is now coaching better players than he was previously, and doing so under a better manager.

It's like whenever one of the old boys gets a new coaching job, like Shakespeare or Clement, and the media narrative straight away is about what a great coach they are. Based on what exactly? Just the fact that they keep getting decent jobs?

I don't think Reina ever really improved after leaving us. We just saw less of him.
wah00ey

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #255 on: Today at 11:06:00 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:16:31 am
Not really sure why you mind to be honest mate. He doesn't even play for us any more :)

As highlighted above, there are areas that are sung that make you think that the away fans are thick Tory bastards and they didn't cross that line once - so they are top fans for me

Yeah, they sang some songs that are a bit cringy from time to time - "This is a library" and stuff, but not really arsed about that. For the majority of their time they supported their team really well and were in fine voice.

I don't think I'm as arsed about this as you think I am :-).  I just think it's bizarre.
Crosby Nick

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #256 on: Today at 11:08:46 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:27:22 am
And he's achieved all that despite being coached by Achterburg ::)

I think it was same old English, not scousers, which I'm guessing is a song they sing at every game when a decision goes against them.

I enjoyed the "shit Sol Bamba" song, which I took as a dig at Colin Wanker legitimately thinking they were on a level, more than anything.

Ah yes, didnt sound like Scousers at the time.

Id forgotten about Warnock bigging up big Sol (what a weekend he had by the way!).
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #257 on: Today at 11:12:52 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 07:41:49 am
Good to see Bobby have a little go in midfield when Diaz came on.

I mean, he lost possession dreadfully in the centre circle on their goal, but apart from that it was alright, I guess  ;D
El Lobo

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #258 on: Today at 11:12:58 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:21:04 am
Its just people having fun, not everything needs examined.

Do people expect the majority of their fans to shush a fan whos getting the library song going by saying "Oi mate, you can quite clearly see this is a football stadium"

Who. Is. Arsed.

I think its fair to comment when people are posting how great the Cardiff fans were, and I genuinely didn't hear them sing a single song about their own team. I don't expect fans to be as 'great' as ours but you know....maybe try? They just went through the full repertoire of small time songs most football stadiums are subjected to these days. Even a 'footballs coming home chant'. I mean....if you're going to Anfield, do the most fucking basic bit of research maybe and you'll find out the vast majority of Liverpool fans took as much pleasure at Englands Euro loss as any Cardiff fan (maybe more).

The only good thing they did was their national anthem, everything else was pretty bland, usual stuff.
redk84

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #259 on: Today at 11:19:56 am
What a moment for Elliott. Happy for the lad...Diaz looked decent too

Got the job done in that 2nd half without breaking much sweat, nice to watch the reds again
timmit

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #260 on: Today at 11:22:54 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:12:58 am
I think its fair to comment when people are posting how great the Cardiff fans were, and I genuinely didn't hear them sing a single song about their own team. I don't expect fans to be as 'great' as ours but you know....maybe try? They just went through the full repertoire of small time songs most football stadiums are subjected to these days. Even a 'footballs coming home chant'. I mean....if you're going to Anfield, do the most fucking basic bit of research maybe and you'll find out the vast majority of Liverpool fans took as much pleasure at Englands Euro loss as any Cardiff fan (maybe more).

The only good thing they did was their national anthem, everything else was pretty bland, usual stuff.

Totally agree.
storkfoot

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #261 on: Today at 12:00:27 pm
I was sat not too far from the Cardiff fans. Yes, they sang about Anfield being a library but, sadly, they were right.

They annoyed me slightly with their  youre just a shit Aaron Ramsay, Sol Bamba, Ken McNaughton (??) as none of them play for Cardiff anymore. I suppose I should just laugh.

To say that they didnt sing any of their own songs is wrong although they did sing quite a lot about Swansea Jacks. By the way, if anyone was confused by them appearing to mimic pushing against the bars, in an Everton style, it wasnt. I think its something to do with a Swansea fan who jumped into Swansea Bay to get away from Cardiff. They sang a song Ill be there. Pretty loud which I have certainly never heard before and, as has been said before, their first version of the Welsh national anthem made the hairs stand out on the back of my neck. It was very seriously loud.

Of course, I was genuinely angry by them referring to us as English, not Scouse  >:(
Dim Glas

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #262 on: Today at 12:04:36 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 11:06:00 am
I don't think I'm as arsed about this as you think I am :-).  I just think it's bizarre.

it is bizarre that fans sing songs about the Aston Villa manager at Anfield, I agree.

But really, its nice to hear positive things about a visiting fanbase, cos frankly, the majority are an utter embarrassment. Be nice to concentrate on that aspect, than the fact they sang a song about the Villa manager, that somehow still winds up some Liverpool fans.
