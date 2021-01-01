« previous next »
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #160 on: Today at 02:17:48 pm
Brilliant by Elliot! Also Diaz footwork for that goal was insane! Exciting times for our future!
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #161 on: Today at 02:18:00 pm
« Reply #161 on: Today at 02:18:00 pm »
What a comeback goal by Harvey!
Really happy for him!

Thought the team played more precise football in the second half, quick one-, two-touch passes that opened up Cardiff's defence.
The subs really made a difference.
 
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #162 on: Today at 02:19:14 pm
Fun game, Cardiff fans were noisy, but their team was pretty poor. Great goal by Harvey, but the turn on the goal line by Diaz was, as they kids say, sick.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #163 on: Today at 02:19:26 pm
 Thiago and Keita staying fit for the rest of the season would be huge for us, all areas then looking ridiculously strong.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #164 on: Today at 02:19:52 pm
Happy Days... :scarf
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #165 on: Today at 02:20:39 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:11:12 pm
I said it in the half time thread just as it was locked but a lot of Premier League sides have struggled a bit this weekend against teams in more rhythm. The result was always going to come so was good for us to have this run out.

Bides well for Leicester on Thursday too as they havent had a game this weekend.



They play Forest at 4:00 pm today
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #166 on: Today at 02:20:45 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:17:42 pm
Leicester are playing Forest in just under 2 hours time.

Haha is that right? Ah, were fucked then. :D

I thought they were out for some reason!
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #167 on: Today at 02:21:08 pm
Good run out for the squad players (as well as the regulars); Jota can't stop scoring and Elliot with a strike later on, great to see.

Taki getting a goal was the reward for his hard work, he played really well and Diaz had a great run out for his debut.

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #168 on: Today at 02:22:03 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:16:50 pm
If hed gone down no one around him with a bad landing Id have cried I think
Full blown tantrum from me I think😢
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #169 on: Today at 02:22:11 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:51:55 pm
Mad that Naby Keita is arguably our sixth choice in midfield now.

You could look at it like that.

But really he is second choice left sided midfielder behind Thiago and ahead of Jones.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #170 on: Today at 02:24:32 pm
Reminded me of Suarez the way he never gave up on that ball and the great bit of footwork once he got it back to set up the goal. Nice run out from the new signing. Brilliant from Elliott and still fighting on all fronts. Happy days.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #171 on: Today at 02:24:34 pm
Quote from: Johnnyboy1973 on Today at 02:22:11 pm
You could look at it like that.

But really he is second choice left sided midfielder behind Thiago and ahead of Jones.
Plays like he did in Utd  game and hes 3rd/4th choice.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #172 on: Today at 02:24:52 pm
Can I take a minute to say what a wonderful individual Ian Wright is, to take the time to try and help to turn around people's lives like that is a wonderful thing to do.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #173 on: Today at 02:29:07 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:24:52 pm
Can I take a minute to say what a wonderful individual Ian Wright is, to take the time to try and help to turn around people's lives like that is a wonderful thing to do.

Agreed Jill.  What a guy he is.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #174 on: Today at 02:29:51 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 02:01:01 pm
Jonathan Pearce. Absolutely insufferable with his constant sniping at Liverpool.

Anyway, once the first went in it was over. Kelleher fortunate that Konate was there or else he was off.

fucking snidey c*nt he is. how do these retards get on comms? dont they do any research before the game. Fucking stealing for a living spewing absolute agenda driven bull shit cliches and garbage.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #175 on: Today at 02:34:56 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:24:52 pm
Can I take a minute to say what a wonderful individual Ian Wright is, to take the time to try and help to turn around people's lives like that is a wonderful thing to do.

Do you know what? I haven't watched any post-match analysis for soooo long. Usually just turn it straight off after full-time whsitle. Occasionally, will then switch to LFCTV but don't even do that so much now they insist on having Jason McAteer on EVERY programme they ever make. For some reason, I left ITV on today & that little feature on Ian Wright & the lad in prison really was fantastic. Hats off to him & the lad.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #176 on: Today at 02:36:29 pm
Brilliant little segment about Borehamwood's former Arsenal youth player Adrian Clifton - and his relationship with Ian Wright - near the end of the ITV coverage there...hats off to all concerned...
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #177 on: Today at 02:37:05 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:03:10 pm
Excellent 2nd half, and a good battle all the way through, perfect really.

 :o <----- me when Kelleher did his mad overly aggresive dash early in the 2nd half.

But appart from that, all good!

Very nice goals too, should have been more, our shooting was wayward, but coming off a break, no surprise that it took a bit to click into gear.

Fantastic for Harvey, what a player he is, and a nice debut from Luis Diaz, good for him to be able to come on in this game today.

You know what I loved though? He came out again after that and got it right.

He didn't shrink and play it safe, just trusted his instincts and got on with it.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #178 on: Today at 02:37:27 pm
Thought Pearce was fine overall though I have a bit of a soft spot for him as his Cantona rant is an all-timer.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #179 on: Today at 02:38:11 pm
Diaz slotted In so well already. And Elliot 💚
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #180 on: Today at 02:39:35 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:24:52 pm
Can I take a minute to say what a wonderful individual Ian Wright is, to take the time to try and help to turn around people's lives like that is a wonderful thing to do.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/omPdemwaNzQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/omPdemwaNzQ</a>
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #181 on: Today at 02:40:05 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:37:27 pm
Thought Pearce was fine overall though I have a bit of a soft spot for him as his Cantona rant is an all-timer.
Na he's a fucking tit, up there with Tyler as the worst of the worst I reckon. Proper little Englander and really hates us, for some reason. hate his voice as well. No idea how these people continue to be employed.

Great to see Elliott back, and what a turn and finish. Liked the look of Diaz too.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #182 on: Today at 02:41:18 pm
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 02:34:56 pm
Do you know what? I haven't watched any post-match analysis for soooo long. Usually just turn it straight off after full-time whsitle. Occasionally, will then switch to LFCTV but don't even do that so much now they insist on having Jason McAteer on EVERY programme they ever make. For some reason, I left ITV on today & that little feature on Ian Wright & the lad in prison really was fantastic. Hats off to him & the lad.

It was indeed.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #183 on: Today at 02:43:46 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:39:35 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/omPdemwaNzQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/omPdemwaNzQ</a>


That was an amazing moment.
