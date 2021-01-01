Can I take a minute to say what a wonderful individual Ian Wright is, to take the time to try and help to turn around people's lives like that is a wonderful thing to do.

Do you know what? I haven't watched any post-match analysis for soooo long. Usually just turn it straight off after full-time whsitle. Occasionally, will then switch to LFCTV but don't even do that so much now they insist on having Jason McAteer on EVERY programme they ever make. For some reason, I left ITV on today & that little feature on Ian Wright & the lad in prison really was fantastic. Hats off to him & the lad.