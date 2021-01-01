« previous next »
New haircut needed
I'm starting a new job on Monday & have let my hair & beard get a bit out of control, especially the beard (not been cut for 3 years).

I need some advice on what sort of cut I should go with, the company I'm working for is fairly corporate & conservative, so that's why I don't think a long beard is the way to go.

I like the image of Frankie Boyle as an example, so short/shaved hair (but nowhere near bald/grade 1 & a shortish beard (I wear glasses)

Basically, as low maintenance as possible, but looks professional.

I've attached a photo of what my haircut/beard looks at the moment.
Re: New haircut needed
Go to a cool woman barber and say Do what you want
