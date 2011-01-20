Carvalho scored a nice goal -- great to see -- what was his overall play like today?
Only saw the first 60 but he looks classy. Technique, pace and great movement.
that fits with the hilite videos. thanks.
I was wondering what this was, whether it was some new football term that I'd not encountered before. Then I realised it was an exceptionally badly spelled "highlight".
It puzzles me why this lack of commitment wouldn't be apparent to the Liverpool scouts when they watched him extensively in the Bundesliga, and yet if it wasn't for the pandemic he could potentially have signed for the club. It always struck something being a bit off about his transfer to Chelsea.
Christ almighty it's years since I've watched blurry vision football!How bad is that 😯
Have you lost your glasses Debs?
Terrible from Brighton there. Class finish from Kane.
What channel is this on?
It feels like John, it's that's bad.
ITV4.Tottenham just went 2-0 through a freak goal.
