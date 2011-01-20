« previous next »
FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th

Online didi shamone

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Reply #680 on: Today at 07:54:50 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:53:25 pm
Carvalho scored a nice goal -- great to see -- what was his overall play like today?

Only saw the first 60 but he looks classy. Technique, pace and great movement.
Offline SamLad

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Reply #681 on: Today at 07:57:40 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 07:54:50 pm
Only saw the first 60 but he looks classy. Technique, pace and great movement.
that fits with the hilite videos.  thanks.
Offline Sangria

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Reply #682 on: Today at 07:59:31 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:57:40 pm
that fits with the hilite videos.  thanks.

I was wondering what this was, whether it was some new football term that I'd not encountered before. Then I realised it was an exceptionally badly spelled "highlight".
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Reply #683 on: Today at 08:01:41 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:59:31 pm
I was wondering what this was, whether it was some new football term that I'd not encountered before. Then I realised it was an exceptionally badly spelled "highlight".

I bet you're ace at Wordle
Online Dim Glas

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Reply #684 on: Today at 08:02:06 pm
Nice of Brighton to wear really light coloured shirts  ::)
Online John C

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Reply #685 on: Today at 08:04:17 pm
We thought Norwich were absolutely buried and so now it's definitely not worth hoping Burnley are buried either. I'm grateful actually. Competition for points down there is essential if we're to rid this league of those murdering c*nts.
Online reddebs

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Reply #686 on: Today at 08:05:42 pm
Christ almighty it's years since I've watched blurry vision football!

How bad is that 😯
Online RedG13

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Reply #687 on: Today at 08:07:53 pm
Quote from: demain on Today at 03:04:18 pm
It puzzles me why this lack of commitment wouldn't be apparent to the Liverpool scouts when they watched him extensively in the Bundesliga, and yet if it wasn't for the pandemic he could potentially have signed for the club. It always struck something being a bit off about his transfer to Chelsea.
That was a bad pass  not as much on Werner Commitment
Online Brain Potter

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Reply #688 on: Today at 08:12:03 pm
Brighton should be penalized a goal for unnecessary use of a change strip.
Online John C

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Reply #689 on: Today at 08:15:12 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:05:42 pm
Christ almighty it's years since I've watched blurry vision football!

How bad is that 😯
Have you lost your glasses Debs?
Online Nick110581

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Reply #690 on: Today at 08:16:15 pm
Terrible from Brighton there.

Class finish from Kane.
Online reddebs

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Reply #691 on: Today at 08:19:30 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:15:12 pm
Have you lost your glasses Debs?

It feels like John, it's that's bad.
Online John C

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Reply #692 on: Today at 08:22:51 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:16:15 pm
Terrible from Brighton there.

Class finish from Kane.
Yep, both points spot on in that short moment. Until then Brighton looked better.
Online rawcusk8

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Reply #693 on: Today at 08:22:58 pm
What channel is this on?
Online Nick110581

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Reply #694 on: Today at 08:25:19 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 08:22:58 pm
What channel is this on?

ITV 4.

Spurs two up. Brightons GK is shite
Online John C

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Reply #695 on: Today at 08:25:25 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:19:30 pm
It feels like John, it's that's bad.
Are you watching a stream or can't you get ITV4 on Anglesey Debs?

Spawny Spurs again - what a shit club :)
Online Hazell

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Reply #696 on: Today at 08:26:04 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 08:22:58 pm
What channel is this on?

ITV4.

Tottenham just went 2-0 through a freak goal.
Online John C

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Reply #697 on: Today at 08:28:41 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:26:04 pm
ITV4.

Tottenham just went 2-0 through a freak goal.
Freak is an understatement H, it was the sponkiest goal ever.
Online rawcusk8

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Reply #698 on: Today at 08:28:44 pm
Thank you folks.. Not sure I want to watch it now.
