« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th  (Read 11411 times)

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,854
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #600 on: Today at 03:06:38 pm »
Irk! City equalize a minute later
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,626
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #601 on: Today at 03:07:15 pm »
Richarlison with the first dive of the day.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #602 on: Today at 03:09:46 pm »
@Carvalhowatch
Logged

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,119
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #603 on: Today at 03:11:31 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:06:29 pm
Manchester City 0 - [1] Fulham; Fabio Carvalho goal on 4' - https://mixture.gg/v/61fe920e0ac53 & https://v.redd.it/8nkb86r551g81


Manchester City [1] - 1 Fulham; Gündoğan 6' - https://mixture.gg/v/61fe9281b8e57

Haha Boa Morte has BOA on his jacket, no time for that initials nonsense
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,148
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #604 on: Today at 03:11:32 pm »
Brentford have their first choice keeper back so will hopefully be a bit more solid than they have been of late. Theyve gone full strength (and could do with them playing themselves into form with City to come midweek).
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,646
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #605 on: Today at 03:11:49 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:03:19 pm
Reckon that goal gets disallowed with VAR with Soucek offside

Miles off
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,646
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #606 on: Today at 03:12:12 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 03:11:31 pm
Haha Boa Morte has BOA on his jacket, no time for that initials nonsense
Dead Snake.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,050
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #607 on: Today at 03:12:53 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:06:29 pm
Manchester City 0 - [1] Fulham; Fabio Carvalho goal on 4' - https://mixture.gg/v/61fe920e0ac53 & https://v.redd.it/8nkb86r551g81

Liverpool past and (hopefully) future combine...
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,610
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #608 on: Today at 03:14:42 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:05:57 pm
Fabioooo!

I haven't seen him play yet but I think I might have a little cry if we don't manage to sign him.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,364
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #609 on: Today at 03:14:48 pm »
John Stones scores to make it 2-1 to City sadly
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,036
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #610 on: Today at 03:15:24 pm »

Manchester City [2] - 1 Fulham; Stones 13' - https://mixture.gg/v/61fe92e16e667
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #611 on: Today at 03:15:39 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:06:29 pm
Manchester City 0 - [1] Fulham; Fabio Carvalho goal on 4' - https://mixture.gg/v/61fe920e0ac53 & https://v.redd.it/8nkb86r551g81


Manchester City [1] - 1 Fulham; Gündoğan 6' - https://mixture.gg/v/61fe9281b8e57
super cool finish by Fabio.  MU players should be taking notes :)
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,626
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #612 on: Today at 03:16:32 pm »
Godfrey limps off for Everon, and Yery Mina is on in his place.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,303
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #613 on: Today at 03:19:42 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:06:29 pm
Manchester City 0 - [1] Fulham; Fabio Carvalho goal on 4' - https://mixture.gg/v/61fe920e0ac53 & https://v.redd.it/8nkb86r551g81


Manchester City [1] - 1 Fulham; Gündoğan 6' - https://mixture.gg/v/61fe9281b8e57
Nice finish an set up by Wilson. Pass out wide was smart an all
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,650
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #614 on: Today at 03:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:16:32 pm
Godfrey limps off for Everon, and Yery Mina is on in his place.

How is the game?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #615 on: Today at 03:28:52 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:26:10 pm
How is the game?

scrappy no real chances. Everton playing 5 at the back
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,626
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #616 on: Today at 03:29:04 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:26:10 pm
How is the game?

poor so far, very little happening from either team.  No clear cut chances. Almost one Pickford cockup, but other than that, dull.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,650
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #617 on: Today at 03:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:29:04 pm
poor so far, very little happening from either team.  No clear cut chances. Almost one Pickford cockup, but other than that, dull.

Just a normal Everton performance then? 😀
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #618 on: Today at 03:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:29:04 pm
Almost one Pickford cockup

Could have been an all time classic, kick and miss - almost  ;D
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #619 on: Today at 03:33:00 pm »
Mina 1-0 corner
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,626
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #620 on: Today at 03:33:25 pm »
And Mina scores.

The shot that led to that corner was such a nothing shot, goalie made a meal of it.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 699
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #621 on: Today at 03:34:51 pm »

Fulham giving City a proper game. Probably lose 4-1 but at least theyre trying.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,806
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #622 on: Today at 03:36:45 pm »
Is anyone else listening to the absolute thunder c*nt that is Danny Mills on the Fulham-Man City game. I've never heard so much drivel from a prick who's stealing a living as a 'pundit.' Laughable. I've turned the sound off. What a twat
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #623 on: Today at 03:37:22 pm »
That Fulham goal was absolutely gorgeous. If a better team put that together we'd see it many times.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,382
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #624 on: Today at 03:38:20 pm »
Good to see Carvalho score v Man City, just warming up for future seasons
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,036
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #625 on: Today at 03:39:27 pm »

Everton [1] - 0 Brentford; Mina 32' - https://mixture.gg/v/61fe98ba941a5


Southampton 0 - [1] Coventry City; Gyokeres 22' - https://streamable.com/vq2nw4
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,626
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #626 on: Today at 03:40:03 pm »
Brentford are a quite rubbish team.

Oh look at that, after 39 minutes they FINALLY put a move together.  Canos with a shot, saved by T-rex.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:41:55 pm by Dim Glas »
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 922
  • Enjoy these times
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #627 on: Today at 03:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:40:03 pm
Brentford are a quite rubbish team.

Oh look at that, after 39 minutes they FINALLY put a move together.  Canos with a shot, saved by T-rex.
Had so much hope that Ivan toney would destroy teams this year, but hes just Meh
Logged
YNWA

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #628 on: Today at 03:52:16 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 03:43:21 pm
Had so much hope that Ivan toney would destroy teams this year, but hes just Meh

Thinks he's better than he is as well, and he's above Brentford
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,485
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #629 on: Today at 03:53:59 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:52:16 pm
Thinks he's better than he is as well, and he's above Brentford

Thats a bit like Mitrovic. Theyre championship level players
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 