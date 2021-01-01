Manchester City 0 - [1] Fulham; Fabio Carvalho goal on 4' - https://mixture.gg/v/61fe920e0ac53 & https://v.redd.it/8nkb86r551g81Manchester City [1] - 1 Fulham; Gündoğan 6' - https://mixture.gg/v/61fe9281b8e57
I am all for authoritarian rule
people like big dick nick.
Reckon that goal gets disallowed with VAR with Soucek offside
Haha Boa Morte has BOA on his jacket, no time for that initials nonsense
Fabioooo!
Godfrey limps off for Everon, and Yery Mina is on in his place.
How is the game?
poor so far, very little happening from either team. No clear cut chances. Almost one Pickford cockup, but other than that, dull.
Almost one Pickford cockup
Brentford are a quite rubbish team.Oh look at that, after 39 minutes they FINALLY put a move together. Canos with a shot, saved by T-rex.
Had so much hope that Ivan toney would destroy teams this year, but hes just Meh
Thinks he's better than he is as well, and he's above Brentford
