Search parties been sent off, they'll find that ball soon, I hope its not headed towards L2 - took 20 years of work to get that telescope in place



not many will get it but i did. Looking forward to what the telescope will find. guess there will be some amazing new discoveries.Thought both teams penalties were pretty freaking good. Just unfortunate for Elanga. Henderson almost got a hand on a couple that could have changed the outcome.oh and..HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAH get out man u get out!!!looking at carra taking the piss is just brilliant. Do these pundits like keane and neville actually believe what they are saying or are they just dumb and that fucking thick. Makes for fun viewing but as a scraping the bottom of the barrel kind of way.