Author Topic: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th  (Read 5799 times)

Online John C

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #400 on: Today at 10:59:16 pm »
Anthony Elanga should never have been put in that position.
Man U players sympathising with him so he shouldn't worry. Fuck off, it's not his fault, you all failed him you c*nts.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #401 on: Today at 10:59:19 pm »
"No trophy for United this season"

They're still in the Champions League aren't they?
Online whtwht

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #402 on: Today at 10:59:20 pm »
 Get the f.. out Man utd    :lmao :lmao
Online Jshooters

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #403 on: Today at 10:59:53 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 10:58:06 pm
At least he spared Phil Jones from missing his pen ;D

Haha true, imagine the gurn!
Offline scatman

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #404 on: Today at 11:00:09 pm »
Search parties been sent off, they'll find that ball soon, I hope its not headed towards L2 - took 20 years of work to get that telescope in place
Online RedForeverTT

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #405 on: Today at 11:00:21 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 10:59:20 pm
Get the f.. out Man utd    :lmao :lmao

Glad to see there is no upset tonight.
Online ohweloveyerbaldyhead

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #406 on: Today at 11:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 10:59:19 pm
"No trophy for United this season"

They're still in the Champions League aren't they?

In fairness he said 'In all likelihood' and to be fair he's not wrong is he!
Online rob1966

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #407 on: Today at 11:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 10:58:25 pm
it's hilarious to see when they bow out of a cup ;D

still, that Elanga kid... poor guy's gonna have to shut off notifications on his social media. Not gonna be a nice couple of days for him.

Yeah the racists will be out in force tonight
Offline Schmarn

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #408 on: Today at 11:00:59 pm »

Makes you wonder why England find it hard to find 5 decent penalty takers.

United are laughable. There will be a generation of kids now who will know them as a middling Europa side.
Online Jm55

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #409 on: Today at 11:01:07 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:58:59 pm
Yeah weird from the commentator that they will be five years without a trophy, surely they can still win the Champions League?
 :-\

He said it will likely be 5 years without a trophy which tells you all you need to know about their current plight considering theyre still in the CL.
Online duvva

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #410 on: Today at 11:01:10 pm »
The magic of the cup TM
Online Libertine

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #411 on: Today at 11:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:58:59 pm
Yeah weird from the commentator that they will be five years without a trophy, surely they can still win the Champions League?
 :-\

I mean, in theory yes.

In theory, a monkey sat at a computer could write the complete works of Shakespeare.....
Online Lee-87

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #412 on: Today at 11:01:30 pm »
Here's to a trophyless seasons for Greaseball! Can't afford too many of those ya little get  :champ
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #413 on: Today at 11:02:14 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:55:53 pm
Are United out of CL?

I cant even remember ?

No but the commentator still said they  cant win a trophy, unprofessional or just a realist ?
Online RedForeverTT

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #414 on: Today at 11:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:00:59 pm
Makes you wonder why England find it hard to find 5 decent penalty takers.

United are laughable. There will be a generation of kids now who will know them as a middling Europa side.

Forget about 5 penalty takers.

None of the 2 British goalkeepers saved a penalty.
Online SpaceDimensionController

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #415 on: Today at 11:04:08 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 11:03:37 pm
Forget about 5 penalty takers.

None of the 2 British goalkeepers saved a penalty.

It was a truly embarrassing performance from both goalkeepers in the shootout.
Online rob1966

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #416 on: Today at 11:04:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:02:14 pm
No but the commentator still said they  cant win a trophy, unprofessional or just a realist ?

They play Atleti in the last 16, very much a realist
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #417 on: Today at 11:04:24 pm »
Online Yosser0_0

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #418 on: Today at 11:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:01:22 pm
I mean, in theory yes.

In theory, a monkey sat at a computer could write the complete works of Shakespeare.....

They need Rafa Benitez as manager and Djimi traore playing at full back to name but a few, they'd be alright then.
 ;D

BUT where they are now, quite unlikely I think!
 :missus
Online royhendo

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #419 on: Today at 11:04:29 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:02:14 pm
No but the commentator still said they  cant win a trophy, unprofessional or just a realist ?

It's the same tit who made an arse of himself commentating on the England games in the Euros.
Online liversaint

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #420 on: Today at 11:04:31 pm »
Man Utd. Not in the cup AnElanga
Online Yosser0_0

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #421 on: Today at 11:05:18 pm »
Online BarryCrocker

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #422 on: Today at 11:06:45 pm »
Man United - Middlesbrough
30 - Shots - 7
9 - Shots on Target - 3
71% - Possession - 29%
913 - Passes - 369
84% - Pass Accuracy - 63%

 
Online Bill Shepherd

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #423 on: Today at 11:07:30 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:00:09 pm
Search parties been sent off, they'll find that ball soon, I hope its not headed towards L2 - took 20 years of work to get that telescope in place

 ;D ;D ;D
Online Jm55

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #424 on: Today at 11:07:56 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:04:29 pm
It's the same tit who made an arse of himself commentating on the England games in the Euros.

He said its likely that they wont win another one.

Probably a fair assessment to be fair, Id be surprised if they beat Atletico.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #425 on: Today at 11:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:00:59 pm
Makes you wonder why England find it hard to find 5 decent penalty takers.

United are laughable. There will be a generation of kids now who will know them as a middling Europa side.
that's all I remember them as when I was growing up, they've struck lucky twice in their entire history with two managers and one of those the fans were trying to drive him out before he won anything, the rest of their existence has been basically a car crash of medicority.

Biggest club in the world my arse!
