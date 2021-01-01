He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
At least he spared Phil Jones from missing his pen
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Get the f.. out Man utd
"No trophy for United this season"They're still in the Champions League aren't they?
it's hilarious to see when they bow out of a cup still, that Elanga kid... poor guy's gonna have to shut off notifications on his social media. Not gonna be a nice couple of days for him.
Yeah weird from the commentator that they will be five years without a trophy, surely they can still win the Champions League?
Are United out of CL?I cant even remember ?
Makes you wonder why England find it hard to find 5 decent penalty takers.United are laughable. There will be a generation of kids now who will know them as a middling Europa side.
Forget about 5 penalty takers.None of the 2 British goalkeepers saved a penalty.
No but the commentator still said they cant win a trophy, unprofessional or just a realist ?
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
I mean, in theory yes. In theory, a monkey sat at a computer could write the complete works of Shakespeare.....
Search parties been sent off, they'll find that ball soon, I hope its not headed towards L2 - took 20 years of work to get that telescope in place
It's the same tit who made an arse of himself commentating on the England games in the Euros.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
