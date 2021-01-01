4th Feb
THE FA CUP
Manchester United 20:00 Middlesbrough
5th Feb
PREMIER LEAGUE
Burnley 18:00 Watford
THE FA CUP
Chelsea 12:30 Plymouth Argyle
Kidderminster Harriers 12:30 West Ham United
Crystal Palace 15:00 Hartlepool United
Everton 15:00 Brentford
Huddersfield Town 15:00 Barnsley
Manchester City 15:00 Fulham
Peterborough United 15:00 Queens Park Rangers
Southampton 15:00 Coventry City
Stoke City 15:00 Wigan Athletic
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Norwich City
Cambridge United 17:30 Luton Town
Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Brighton & Hove Albion
6th Feb
THE FA CUP
Liverpool 12:00 Cardiff City
Nottingham Forest 16:00 Leicester City
AFC Bournemouth 18:30 Boreham Wood