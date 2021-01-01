« previous next »
FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
4th Feb

THE FA CUP
Manchester United 20:00 Middlesbrough

5th Feb

PREMIER LEAGUE
Burnley 18:00 Watford

THE FA CUP
Chelsea 12:30 Plymouth Argyle
Kidderminster Harriers 12:30 West Ham United
Crystal Palace 15:00 Hartlepool United
Everton 15:00 Brentford
Huddersfield Town 15:00 Barnsley
Manchester City 15:00 Fulham
Peterborough United 15:00 Queens Park Rangers
Southampton 15:00 Coventry City
Stoke City 15:00 Wigan Athletic
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Norwich City
Cambridge United 17:30 Luton Town
Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Brighton & Hove Albion

6th Feb

THE FA CUP
Liverpool 12:00 Cardiff City
Nottingham Forest 16:00 Leicester City
AFC Bournemouth 18:30 Boreham Wood
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:51:52 pm »
Thank you 👍
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:59:25 pm »
I see Man Utd called in a favour and got Antony Taylor for Ref for their crunch FA Cup tie at home.
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:59:25 pm »
Is there replays this season?
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:00:03 pm »
Yernited in tough here. The other team plays football for a living.
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:01:19 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 07:59:25 pm
Is there replays this season?

Don't think so.

Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:59:25 pm
I see Man Utd called in a favour and got Antony Taylor for Ref for their crunch FA Cup tie at home.

;D Taking no chances
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:02:27 pm »
Pogba Pogba!!
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:04:04 pm »
May as well bring Howard Webb out of retirement as well.
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:04:23 pm »
Middlesbrough keeper
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:05:22 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:02:27 pm
Pogba Pogba!!

I believe it is pronounced POOOOOOGBA!!!  :lmao
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:05:35 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:04:23 pm
Middlesbrough keeper
Amateur hour
