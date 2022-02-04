Well, it's all about the television show now.
There's a reason the Super Bowl is always being held either somewhere warm or indoors. Even New York only got to host it once and Chicago has never hosted it. Real and authentic football cultures like New England, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Green Bay or Kansas City can never have a look in. The halftime show is simply more important than an average representation of the NFL. Average-income fans, cold weather, precipitation, side winds et cetera be damned.
Anyone who pays these ticket prices who isn't stacked with eight figures in their bank accounts need to have their heads examined.