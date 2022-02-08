« previous next »
Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details

Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 8, 2022, 02:20:43 pm
Quote from: JACKO_LFC on February  8, 2022, 02:10:25 pm
Mate of mine just sorted me 2 (I think/hope).

Initially it only let him put his details in. But then he put our names/details down for the supporters who're travelling section.

Anyway, the booking confirmation has HIS NAME down as the Lead Supporter!

Has he cocked this up? Worth messaging the club?

Lead supporter/buyer will always be the one who is logged in to buy the tickets I think. I bought 3, one for me and mate who qualify, one on another mates card for friend who doesn't qualify. The only details that will show on emails/ticket system are the owners of the membership not the supporters who are travelling (if they are different).
Liverpool ist Rad!

Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 8, 2022, 02:22:52 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on February  8, 2022, 02:07:10 pm
it'll drop to STH I'd think, fucking joke allocation
After looking likely at one stage that we wouldn't even get an allocation, 50% is far better than nothing
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 8, 2022, 03:18:02 pm
Quote from: ABJ on February  8, 2022, 02:22:52 pm
After looking likely at one stage that we wouldn't even get an allocation, 50% is far better than nothing
for regulars of course but I was buzzing about the draw because it was the biggest allocation, in reality one of the Portuguese teams would've been better, is what it is, but I've been to all 6 games so far and will miss this because of the restrictions that don't really make sense
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 8, 2022, 03:31:31 pm
Quote from: Levitz on February  8, 2022, 02:20:43 pm
Lead supporter/buyer will always be the one who is logged in to buy the tickets I think. I bought 3, one for me and mate who qualify, one on another mates card for friend who doesn't qualify. The only details that will show on emails/ticket system are the owners of the membership not the supporters who are travelling (if they are different).

Ah, thanks for clearing this up! Hopefully all ok then.
Cheers mate
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 8, 2022, 04:43:52 pm
Quote from: ant on February  2, 2022, 06:31:50 pm
on Liverpool FC Booking Confirmation e-mails its noted "Lead supporter" details for the member logged in and buying the tickets !

it says on LFC ticket details for Inter the lead booker (the supporter buying the tickets) must collect the tickets in Milan.

im sure if your one of the members in a booking you can collect your own ticket and if you have been assigned a ticket by a member you can collect the assigned ticket yourself.

if you have photo ID and confirmation email as well !

LFCHelp on twitter will probably clarifiy this as they have done in the past when there has been confusion over collecting tickets at euro away games.

ynwa

Ive done just that as I have two booked in mine and wifes name (yes, she is also a long standing season ticket holder) and LFC help confirmed that as the lead booker (whom was logged on to buy) isnt going that upon the production of Photo ID that we can pick up the tickets. Ive screenshot the reply and printed it to take with me just in case theres any debate.
"If Everton were playing in my back garden, I'd close the curtains"

Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 8, 2022, 08:43:43 pm
Where did people who went to the AC Milan game and had to pick up tickets go to pick up the tickets ?
I suppose it will be the same.
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 8, 2022, 10:05:01 pm
Quote from: Gladbach73 on February  8, 2022, 04:43:52 pm
Ive done just that as I have two booked in mine and wifes name (yes, she is also a long standing season ticket holder) and LFC help confirmed that as the lead booker (whom was logged on to buy) isnt going that upon the production of Photo ID that we can pick up the tickets. Ive screenshot the reply and printed it to take with me just in case theres any debate.
great news mate, enjoy milan and the game - ynwa !
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 9, 2022, 09:58:04 am
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 9, 2022, 11:30:04 am
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 9, 2022, 11:39:14 am
Quote from: Craig S on February  9, 2022, 11:30:04 am
1 credit tomorrow. All ST and members on friday

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/internazionale-v-liverpool-fc-16-feb-2022-0800pm-175
Clearly dropping to all members as well due to the lack of time before the match, a good move by the club.
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 9, 2022, 12:15:16 pm
Quote from: ABJ on February  9, 2022, 11:39:14 am
Clearly dropping to all members as well due to the lack of time before the match, a good move by the club.
I have absolutely nothing booked yet will 100% be trying to that if it drops, but yeah no reason they couldn't have done these sales earlier in the week
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 9, 2022, 05:48:13 pm
First time i've seen members and sth's in the same bracket, usually sth's first and then members get a stab of one.
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 9, 2022, 05:50:15 pm
Quote from: Milly B on February  9, 2022, 05:48:13 pm
First time i've seen members and sth's in the same bracket, usually sth's first and then members get a stab of one.
which is how it should be but I think it's because there's no other time to do a members only sale, would be boss if this it how it was from now on
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 9, 2022, 09:07:47 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on February  9, 2022, 05:50:15 pm
which is how it should be but I think it's because there's no other time to do a members only sale, would be boss if this it how it was from now on
How is it fairer for someone who has just become a member when were doing well to have the same priority as a season ticket holder of possibly 20 years or more thats has supported thru bad & good times. ?
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 9, 2022, 09:40:48 pm
Quote from: call me red on February  9, 2022, 09:07:47 pm
How is it fairer for someone who has just become a member when were doing well to have the same priority as a season ticket holder of possibly 20 years or more thats has supported thru bad & good times. ?
because how can a 20 year old member be a season ticket holder for 20 years? They will never get a season ticket, season tickets shouldn't matter for away games. Using home game attendence is the correct move but if they aren't going to there should be no difference
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 9, 2022, 09:57:51 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on February  9, 2022, 09:40:48 pm
because how can a 20 year old member be a season ticket holder for 20 years? They will never get a season ticket, season tickets shouldn't matter for away games. Using home game attendence is the correct move but if they aren't going to there should be no difference
A 20 year old member has to put his name on the season ticket waiting list wait for his season ticket like others have had to do, get his season ticket then he should get priority as a season ticket holder.
Its like trying to get away ticket loyalty i couldn`t get a ticket for Genk because i couldn`t go to an away a year or two before i should have just bought the ticket, i cocked up its tough but should i get the same priority as someone who got a Genk ticket, i`d like that but its not fair.



Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 9, 2022, 10:07:36 pm
Quote from: call me red on February  9, 2022, 09:57:51 pm
A 20 year old member has to put his name on the season ticket waiting list wait for his season ticket like others have had to do, get his season ticket then he should get priority as a season ticket holder.
Its like trying to get away ticket loyalty i couldn`t get a ticket for Genk because i couldn`t go to an away a year or two before i should have just bought the ticket, i cocked up its tough but should i get the same priority as someone who got a Genk ticket, i`d like that but its not fair.
has to put his name on the season ticket list? It's been closed for years what kind of shit is that mate?
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
Quote from: call me red on February  9, 2022, 10:15:19 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on February  9, 2022, 10:07:36 pm
has to put his name on the season ticket list? It's been closed for years what kind of shit is that mate?
I didn`t know it was closed when did that happen ?
But it still dosn`t make a member to a season ticket holder, the system`s not fair we know that but making members equal to season tickets holders to use your words what sort of shit is that mate ?
it's been closed for years lol, for away games there should be absolutely no difference if they refuse to use home attendence, this is most likely because they don't do weekend sales and there will only be a few hundred tickets at most
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 9, 2022, 10:25:03 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on February  9, 2022, 10:07:36 pm
has to put his name on the season ticket list? It's been closed for years what kind of shit is that mate?
[/ut
I didnt know the season ticket waiting list closed when did thet happen ?
it still dosn`t make a member equal to a season ticket holder, the system`s not fair we know that but making members equal to season tickets holders to use your words what sort of shit is that mate ?
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 9, 2022, 10:40:38 pm
Quote from: call me red on February  9, 2022, 09:07:47 pm
How is it fairer for someone who has just become a member when were doing well to have the same priority as a season ticket holder of possibly 20 years or more thats has supported thru bad & good times. ?

Season ticket holder for 20 years would have had numerous opportunities to get on the ladder to be fair.
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 9, 2022, 10:51:24 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on February  9, 2022, 10:40:38 pm
Season ticket holder for 20 years would have had numerous opportunities to get on the ladder to be fair.
no but it's okay because they should still get first go over the 20 year olds who can't even get on the waiting list and will never get a season ticket in their lives
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 9, 2022, 11:06:36 pm
Yep, seems to be the way some want it alright. A God given right despite not having taken advantage of numerous opportunities afforded to them!
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 9, 2022, 11:44:43 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on February  9, 2022, 11:06:36 pm
Yep, seems to be the way some want it alright. A God given right despite not having taken advantage of numerous opportunities afforded to them!
both Spartak and Roma went to STH in 17/18, I'm pretty sure a good few of the UEL games would've too
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 10, 2022, 08:43:18 am
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on February  9, 2022, 11:44:43 pm
both Spartak and Roma went to STH in 17/18, I'm pretty sure a good few of the UEL games would've too
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on February  9, 2022, 11:44:43 pm
both Spartak and Roma went to STH in 17/18, I'm pretty sure a good few of the UEL games would've too

I think only United went to STH in 15/16.  Edit: It didn't, was sold out on one credit

Past chances before this year have been:

Roma 17/18 - all ST
Spartak 17/18 - all members
United 15/16 - all ST
Beşiktaş 14/15 - all members
Madrid 14/15 - all ST
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 10, 2022, 01:00:09 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on February  9, 2022, 05:50:15 pm
which is how it should be but I think it's because there's no other time to do a members only sale, would be boss if this it how it was from now on
Still plenty left, its definitely dropping tomorrow
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 10, 2022, 01:14:33 pm
roughly over 200 left at the moment, I would say at a glance - good luck all - ynwa
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 10, 2022, 01:35:05 pm
Quote from: ABJ on February 10, 2022, 01:00:09 pm
Still plenty left, its definitely dropping tomorrow
will have to be straight in tomorrow, let's see
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 10, 2022, 02:00:49 pm
Chances of getting a pair must be so low- gonna be tough
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 10, 2022, 02:07:26 pm
Quote from: russmills10 on February 10, 2022, 02:00:49 pm
Chances of getting a pair must be so low- gonna be tough
I mean you just need two singles really
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 10, 2022, 02:12:49 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on February 10, 2022, 02:07:26 pm
I mean you just need two singles really
Yeah thats true would be delighted with that- best chance at a european away ill ever get
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 10, 2022, 02:18:33 pm
Quote from: russmills10 on February 10, 2022, 02:12:49 pm
Yeah thats true would be delighted with that- best chance at a european away ill ever get
the first 3 games this season all went to members too tbf
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 10, 2022, 02:22:52 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on February 10, 2022, 02:18:33 pm
the first 3 games this season all went to members too tbf
Yeah true, didnt realise the first two did but couldnt attend the ac one which was a real bummer. Went onto the site and could easily have got a couple
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 10, 2022, 02:23:54 pm
Quote from: russmills10 on February 10, 2022, 02:22:52 pm
Yeah true, didnt realise the first two did but couldnt attend the ac one which was a real bummer. Went onto the site and could easily have got a couple
yeah the AC game didn't even sell out, neither did Madrid both had tickets sitting there, real shame about the allocation or you'd be sound
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 10, 2022, 02:25:43 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on February 10, 2022, 02:23:54 pm
yeah the AC game didn't even sell out, neither did Madrid both had tickets sitting there, real shame about the allocation or you'd be sound
Yeah at least 50% isnt awful for such a big ground. Imagine its something like a 5% chance considering a lot of members and sths will be on
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 10, 2022, 02:28:25 pm
Quote from: russmills10 on February 10, 2022, 02:00:49 pm
Chances of getting a pair must be so low- gonna be tough
As long as you get in fairly quickly, just select block 318 as its the only green one and out of 95 seats in that block, only 12 have been purchased but regardless, as TeddyTime33 has said, it really doesn't matter at a euro away anyway and especially in this instance as only half of seats will be occupied.

Still over 300 left in total.
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 10, 2022, 02:47:14 pm
Quote from: ABJ on February 10, 2022, 02:28:25 pm
As long as you get in fairly quickly, just select block 318 as its the only green one and out of 95 seats in that block, only 12 have been purchased but regardless, as TeddyTime33 has said, it really doesn't matter at a euro away anyway and especially in this instance as only half of seats will be occupied.

Still over 300 left in total.
hoping good few mightve sacked it off this late
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
February 12, 2022, 10:25:01 am
I had to go up to the ticket office on Friday afternoon about my ticket. They told me that the details of where and when to collect the tickets in Milan would be sent on Monday. At that stage, they hadnt been told where the pick up point would be.
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
Today at 10:51:49 am
Where they will provide ticket collection point?
Re: Internazionale v Liverpool: Champions League away ticket details
Today at 10:53:26 am
Quote from: Van_Pur on Today at 10:51:49 am
Where they will provide ticket collection point?

I asked on twitter and they DM'd saying lead booker will be told today. annoying they can't do it a bit earlier, people want to make plans lol
